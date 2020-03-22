The turmoil engulfing the world from the COVID-19 pandemic shows just how profoundly unsuitable Donald Trump is to being President of the United States. He has no idea whatsoever, and rather than rallying the people (as Winston Churchill did), he is digging the United States ever deeper into a hole. There is no gutter into which Trump would not go. He is beyond parody, a wicked man who cannot and will not accept any responsibility. He has no idea what to do and just waffles and acts like the fool he is.

Why is it that the two presidential candidates in November are both senile? This really is a Morton’s Fork election – two candidates in Trump and Biden who are both unfit for that office, at a time when the world most needs a strong and rational presidency. There are more than 245,000,000 eligible voters in the United States and they are offered this choice. Just like last time with Trump and Clinton, both equally objectionable persons. Given the fantastic presidents in the past – think Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, Truman, JFK, Reagan etc why is it now that the political cast has been so narrowed to incompetent, selfish, ignorant, senile old men and women?

Perhaps it’s time to dig up FDR or TJ and sit him in the Oval Office, because we couldn’t get worse than what’s currently on offer.