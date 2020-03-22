The turmoil engulfing the world from the COVID-19 pandemic shows just how profoundly unsuitable Donald Trump is to being President of the United States. He has no idea whatsoever, and rather than rallying the people (as Winston Churchill did), he is digging the United States ever deeper into a hole. There is no gutter into which Trump would not go. He is beyond parody, a wicked man who cannot and will not accept any responsibility. He has no idea what to do and just waffles and acts like the fool he is.
Why is it that the two presidential candidates in November are both senile? This really is a Morton’s Fork election – two candidates in Trump and Biden who are both unfit for that office, at a time when the world most needs a strong and rational presidency. There are more than 245,000,000 eligible voters in the United States and they are offered this choice. Just like last time with Trump and Clinton, both equally objectionable persons. Given the fantastic presidents in the past – think Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, Truman, JFK, Reagan etc why is it now that the political cast has been so narrowed to incompetent, selfish, ignorant, senile old men and women?
Perhaps it’s time to dig up FDR or TJ and sit him in the Oval Office, because we couldn’t get worse than what’s currently on offer.
What have you been drinking???
Brave post.
I’d only add that the turmoil engulfing the world is not from the COVID-19 pandemic but from the unsuitability of ALL the leaders in the West.
These fools have destroyed Western Civilization in about a week.
No virus could’ve accomplished what Trump and co have managed in such record time.
Did you forget the sarc tag?
TDS much?
Lincoln got a lot of people killed where an amicable split would have worked out better.
FDR marked the real shift away from constitutional government and towards a government run economy (copying the bad ideas of Hoover and making them worse).
Come to think of it, Trump is a lot like Hoover, and whoever comes next might will grow the US government even larger and more top-heavy. Trump at very least should have blocked the extensive bailout everything bill and instead concentrated on removing the regulatory obstructions. On well, see what happens.
I can’t imagine President Biden, going senile in real time. They will have to replace him within the first year.
LQC, we’ve missed your brand of Never Trumpism this year. Like all liberals, it’s so deranged it’s pointless having an argument as facts and/or rational argument have no meaning to you.
And, of course, our other deranged leftard troll, IamGoebbels, is immediately on the scene like an ambulance, sirens blaring, to agree with you.
Since you’re not up with the latest, let me fill you in: in the past year, Doomlord has turned the Cat into an open-slather, free-range troll zoo, so we’ve had a lot of practice dealing with the demented.
Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame.
Then fuck off.
Tom well said
As Tom said:
But we haven’t lacked for it from other quarters.
Let me help you out then, oh latinised one; which way did you come in?
Doesn’t the political class hate non career politicians, who actually had real real jobs and created wealth (you know land, labor, capital and enterprise) being in positions of power.
He may be crude, arrogant, a liar, etc, etc, etc, etc, etc, etc … but instinctively Trump has been right about almost everything including the fact that China is dangerous and cannot be trusted for anything. All the chickens have come home to roost in one thundering event and the lefty nitwits have egg on their faces.
Nice one, Centurion.
You twat.
Trump is the greatest world leader since Churchill. Daylight second.
On the other hand, you are an imbecile of the ocean-going class. Please take Tom’s advice.
I see Malcolm Turnbull is giving us the benefit of his wisdom again.
It could be worse, it could be Billary in charge.
Gotta love the those who support Trump and therefore support one of the most left wing presidents America has ever had, calling other people “leftists.”
April Fool’s Day is ten days away, General.
Clicks and giggles. Well done.
Luci dear, you know that FDR put his own citizens in concentration camps don’t you? Never-Trumpers will never except that they were and continue to be wrong. Everything he was warning about has come to pass. The danger of hollowing out a nations manufacturing that you and your ilk mocked? proven. The danger of open borders? Proven. Now sit down and shut up that’s a good little TDS sufferer.
Gotta love the those who support Trump and therefore support one of the most left wing presidents America has ever had, calling other people “leftists.”
I have never seen you attack or criticise a prominent Democrat.
Not once.
Trump, on the other hand, many times.
It’s not as though there is a third choice to vote for.
You remind me of the turkey looking forward to Christmas.