Scratching the Cat Post

This past week, TAFKAS has been in a funk. He has been thinking about not only what is currently happening locally, within Australia and globally; from an economic and social perspective. TAFKAS is worried.
On a marginally positive side, it is very interesting to see not only governments implementing supply side policies, but also to hear the media intelligentsia talk about supply side issues. Perhaps this may last and reflect in future regulatory and tax reforms although TAFKAS ain’t too confident.
However, coming out of this Wuhan-demic, TAFKAS is very concerned that we will be living in a more dangerous and less free world.
Governments are going to seek to implement more draconian national security/national emergency legislation. There will likely be a move towards more active industrial policy to bring back certain “strategic” industries. Politics and rhetoric may become more nationalistic and nations may well become mercantalist.
TAFKAS is trying to read the tea leaves and these are some of the other things he sees possibly happening in the near to medium term. Some possible scenarios.
- less international travel – which will very much hurt Australia given 2 of our top 5 exports are tourism and education.
- more debt, private and public possibly leading to 1970s style stagflation.
- a more politically polarised world with the US and China (and their respective national coalitions) at separate poles – a new cold war maybe.
- low level civil unrest.
And here are some questions.
- what will happen to the climate change narrative?
- regime change – will there be and where and if so why and how?
- will democracy survive – really?
What are the Cats thinking?
I’m thinking the worst.
This will break me.
If state go broke –it will get more freedom not less.
people will get.
in america right now they scraping laws regarding employment of nurses.
The climate change crowd ( to the extent they’re different from the COVID-19 crowd) now have a template. And there’s a docile population ready to comply.
Will we see the ‘west’ try to put back manufacturing into there own countries ah la Trump style. Could this happen in Australia and would be cost be viable given (in my view) the strangulation hold on doing business by the current IR policies etc?
China is spoiling for a fight, we should give it to them, economically, truly level the playing field, duties on their products, punish them for IP theft, prevent imports of products with stolen IP.
Where have you seen that?
Which is what most people at the Cat have been calling for going on years now.
Everyone here should be celebrating.
Is that anything like one where you can no longer mention the name of Mr X i, or the nation Ch ina or the religion Is lam on a blog?
re-education camps* for the deniers.
* also known as “schools”
Come August, it’ll be the 75th anniversary of popping the top on two sunshines in a can.
Japan has been best behaved in class since then.
Regime-wise.