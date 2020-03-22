Scratching the Cat Post

This past week, TAFKAS has been in a funk. He has been thinking about not only what is currently happening locally, within Australia and globally; from an economic and social perspective. TAFKAS is worried.

On a marginally positive side, it is very interesting to see not only governments implementing supply side policies, but also to hear the media intelligentsia talk about supply side issues. Perhaps this may last and reflect in future regulatory and tax reforms although TAFKAS ain’t too confident.

However, coming out of this Wuhan-demic, TAFKAS is very concerned that we will be living in a more dangerous and less free world.

Governments are going to seek to implement more draconian national security/national emergency legislation. There will likely be a move towards more active industrial policy to bring back certain “strategic” industries. Politics and rhetoric may become more nationalistic and nations may well become mercantalist.

TAFKAS is trying to read the tea leaves and these are some of the other things he sees possibly happening in the near to medium term. Some possible scenarios.

less international travel – which will very much hurt Australia given 2 of our top 5 exports are tourism and education.

more debt, private and public possibly leading to 1970s style stagflation.

a more politically polarised world with the US and China (and their respective national coalitions) at separate poles – a new cold war maybe.

low level civil unrest.

And here are some questions.

what will happen to the climate change narrative?

regime change – will there be and where and if so why and how?

will democracy survive – really?

What are the Cats thinking?