The impending market for respirators

If you are going to get infected to the point where you need to get onto a respirator, get in early and beat the rush! What is the supply and the likely demand?

In Italy medical staff have to make brutal decisions about who misses out.

What is happening elsewhere? Handy information here on the cost and the problem with increasing the supply quickly. Apparently there are 170,000 ventilators in the US and a projection that almost a million people will need them over the course of the pandemic.

A friend in Hobart has relatives in the health system. There are 100 respirators in the Hobart General and some are in use already. In the Launceston General they are clearing the wards of anyone who can walk to make way for a possible influx of coronavirus patients. How many respirators?

The big question is how many people need ventilation/respiration and for how long? My friend has no precise information and he thinks that once you are on you stay on until you get better or stop using it for some other reason.

So the message is, don’t be the 101th person going to the Hobart General in search of a respirator.

Is it correct that people have immunity when they recover? We toyed with the idea of getting a dose deliberately to get immunity and, if it turns nasty, to get to a respirator without delay.

Presumably people who recover and become immune could still be carriers and what if they get careless and neglect the usual precautions? Could they be carriers without warning symptoms? And for how long?

A good question on the open thread. At this time the Chinese Virus Doomsday Clock shows Australian active cases at 1233 (which has been progressively going up) but the Total Recovered field has been pretty much static at about 46 now. On the offchance that there may be people with medical knowledge reading this, can somebody with expertise tell me what is happening to all these people in limbo listed in the Active Cases field. Many other countries have much more than 40 odd people recovered. Will most of our active cases recover and if so, when? Or otherwise?