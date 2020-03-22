The impending market for respirators

If you are going to get infected to the point where you need to get onto a respirator, get in early and beat the rush! What is the supply and the likely demand?
In Italy medical staff have to make brutal decisions about who misses out.
What is happening elsewhere? Handy information here on the cost and the problem with increasing the supply quickly. Apparently there are 170,000 ventilators in the US and a projection that almost a million people will need them over the course of the pandemic.
A friend in Hobart has relatives in the health system. There are 100 respirators in the Hobart General and some are in use already. In the Launceston General they are clearing the wards of anyone who can walk to make way for a possible influx of coronavirus patients. How many respirators?
The big question is how many people need ventilation/respiration and for how long? My friend has no precise information and he thinks that once you are on you stay on until you get better or stop using it for some other reason.
So the message is, don’t be the 101th person going to the Hobart General in search of a respirator.
Is it correct that people have immunity when they recover? We toyed with the idea of getting a dose deliberately to get immunity and, if it turns nasty, to get to a respirator without delay.
Presumably people who recover and become immune could still be carriers and what if they get careless and neglect the usual precautions? Could they be carriers without warning symptoms? And for how long?
A good question on the open thread. At this time the Chinese Virus Doomsday Clock shows Australian active cases at 1233 (which has been progressively going up) but the Total Recovered field has been pretty much static at about 46 now. On the offchance that there may be people with medical knowledge reading this, can somebody with expertise tell me what is happening to all these people in limbo listed in the Active Cases field. Many other countries have much more than 40 odd people recovered. Will most of our active cases recover and if so, when? Or otherwise?
Really… Tasmania has 16 cases and is locked down, surely they can keep a lid on this with effort testing and tracing?
In Italy medical staff have to make brutal decisions about who misses out.
Link please Rafe?
I haven’t seen this meme borne out by any reportage…
Three articles from the last few days:
F1 teams join forces to help build more ventilators after Boris Johnson coronavirus plea (22 Mar)
Coronavirus ventilators: Breakthrough device could treat two COVID-19 patients at once (21 Mar)
Delingpole: British Vacuum Cleaner Firm Designs Instant-Fix Medical Ventilator (20 Mar)
All three are UK. It looks like the UK government put a call out to related manufacturers for rapid production of ventilators. I don’t know what is occurring in Australia but the health emergency teams will almost certainly be in contact with their UK counterparts, so I would expect the issue is under consideration here too.
The Dutch have an entirely different, novel approach to the Coronavirus hysterics!
Let it happen, protect the elderly & at risk medically & let the younger, healthier generations weather the storm to build up their immunity! Endorsed by others too – click on following link! https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/coronavirus-dutch-adopt-controversial-herd-immunity-strategy-1.4204578
I don’t know what is occurring in Australia…
…where doctors can’t get hold of face masks.
No wonder the government is pulling out all stops to contain new infections.
Ventilators are all well and good until you try to search for Nurses/techs who know how to actually use them, especially with the complex ventilation that’s required to support patients with ARDS. Add to that the multi-organ failure that often accompanies this level of illness and you’ll see there’s far more to it than just throwing ventilators at it.
Fewer elderly people soon?
The Dutch have an entirely different, novel approach to the Coronavirus hysterics!
So did UK authorities until Italy reported that 50% of their ICU cases were under 65yo, down to 20-30 yo.
The projected number of UK infections in such a scenario was then deemed to be unacceptable.
And the only study of pediatric admissions, out of China, has revealed that while 90% of cases were mild, 6% were critical.
There are a lot of unknowns about this virus.
PB is correct; any intubated patient needs high level nursing care & monitoring, ideally with their own dedicated ICU/PACU trained Skilled nurse. If both patients are uncomplicated, a nurse could manage to look after 2 at once, but any more than that risks patient safety. Having lots of ventilators is all very well- the limiting steps will be the trained staff & monitoring equipment that is available.
A good point from PB on the skills required to support respirator treatment. My Hobart friend thought that this would be a sticking point as much as the supply of machines.
Dave the article I linked repeats the claim about hard decisions in Italy.
Having lots of ventilators is all very well- the limiting steps will be the trained staff & monitoring equipment that is available.
Yes, especially when the front line doctors & nurses start getting sick because adequate face masks are not available.
However this pans out, the CCP has to be made to pay. Followed by our feckless politicians.
Presumably people who recover and become immune could still be carriers and what if they get careless and neglect the usual precautions? Could they be carriers without warning symptoms? And for how long?
You are infectious in the respiratory system for about 2 weeks.
Infectious in your crap for 3.
The low rate of “cured” may be they dont declare them until both phases are over.