What you think you know can kill you

Every time I see the face of Dr Fauci while telling us about Corona Virus I realise how much he must have had a bollocking from the President since from the start I was aware of what a complete lying incompetent he was. The reason I mention him is that he is the closest we can see to what conditions would have been like had Hilary been elected instead of DJT. First this:

Dr. Anthony Fauci cheered New York and California governors for crashing their economies today due to the threat of the coronavirus. Between the two states that have seen 70 deaths from the virus so far. Dr. Fauci also downplayed the three international studies using chloroquine and Z-Pac combination to fight the coronavirus. The French study showed a 100% success rate with patients in 6 days. Maybe it should come as no surprise then that Dr. Fauci offered glowing praise for Crooked Hillary in a leaked January 26, 2016 email.

Then there’s this from just today [you have to put up with the word “rant” since the media are almost universally liars and fools]: Dr Anthony Fauci facepalms and rolls his eyes as President Trump rants about the ‘deep state’ during coronavirus press conference.

Coronavirus Task Force doctor Anthony Fauci appeared to roll his eyes and smirk at President Trump during a press conference Friday

Dr Fauci has contradicted and rebuked Trump’s claims about the coronavirus multiple times in recent months

Last month, Dr Fauci was forced to deny claims he was ‘muzzled’ by President Trump for his blunt assessments about the impact of COVID-19

The one thing you may be sure of is that he was “muzzled” in the sense that he was told in no uncertain terms that he is an untrustworthy dimwit and if he doesn’t work within the team, he will be out on his ear. The Deep State is your enemy. You can see it in the way the media will say not an unkind word about the Chinese origins of the CV. In fact, all they do is rant on themselves about the so-called racism of saying that a virus that originated in China originated in China. If you can’t say something negative about the President, don’t say it at all is the policy.

Meanwhile, just a few of the stories going round.