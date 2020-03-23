A COVID-19 positive – No bigger picture

Posted on 11:13 pm, March 23, 2020 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Oh dear. Malcolm Turnbull’s book launch has been wiped out. It is no more. It has ceased to be. It is bereft of life, and rests in peace. This is an ex book launch (apologies to Monty Python and the Dead Parrot sketch). Anyhow, don’t bother reading books like this, or Rudd’s memoirs, of Julia Gillard’s My Story, or Hillary Clinton’s What Happened? If you want to read a political memoir how about those by Caesar, Machiavelli, Napoleon, Churchill etc?

 

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
6 Responses to A COVID-19 positive – No bigger picture

  1. Howard Hill
    #3372698, posted on March 23, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    That should have been a link to his picture with a warning. I won’t sleep now for days, thanks!

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3372718, posted on March 23, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    I’m only buying this book if it has the following on the cover:

    “A Prime Minister of Potential Greatness –
    Professor Sinclair Davidson. “

  3. pbw
    #3372733, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:00 am

    What’s he hiding under his hand?

  4. egg_
    #3372750, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:21 am

    “A Bigger Penis”?
    In 10 days?

  5. Tombell
    #3372762, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:36 am

    No picture is big enough for Malcolm….

  6. nb
    #3372766, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:39 am

    Oh my goodness, they misspelled Trumble.

