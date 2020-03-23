A COVID-19 positive – No bigger picture

Oh dear. Malcolm Turnbull’s book launch has been wiped out. It is no more. It has ceased to be. It is bereft of life, and rests in peace. This is an ex book launch (apologies to Monty Python and the Dead Parrot sketch). Anyhow, don’t bother reading books like this, or Rudd’s memoirs, of Julia Gillard’s My Story, or Hillary Clinton’s What Happened? If you want to read a political memoir how about those by Caesar, Machiavelli, Napoleon, Churchill etc?
That should have been a link to his picture with a warning. I won’t sleep now for days, thanks!
I’m only buying this book if it has the following on the cover:
“A Prime Minister of Potential Greatness –
Professor Sinclair Davidson. “
What’s he hiding under his hand?
“A Bigger Penis”?
In 10 days?
No picture is big enough for Malcolm….
Oh my goodness, they misspelled Trumble.