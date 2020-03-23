Civil disobedience begins

So it turned that the cops can be unleashed on beach-goers. Pubs can be closed and church-going banned. It’s not clear how this is going to be policed:

Forget calculus, if my children are forced to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak they’ll be watching TV, playing games, and eating tin upon tin of creamed corn.

Now this may seem a bit frivolous, but there are two real issues here:

And even more worryingly, if I can’t even do basic percentages, how in Pythagoras’ name am I going to get them to calculate the amount of rectangles that fit within a 24-centimetre perimeter?

Unfortunately for the Davidson household offspring, I can (still) do maths – but I suspect for many parents specialist subjects can cause some difficulty.

Homeschooling my kids was something my wife and I never considered for one simple reason: we already have jobs of our own. We also trust teachers to do theirs, and so far they’ve been doing it incredibly.

All these years we’ve been hearing about only the best and brightest should become school teachers and you really so need a Masters of Education to do pre-school and all that. But it turns Mum and Dad with a few worksheet will be fine.