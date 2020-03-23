During the Covid-19 crisis

Posted on 10:43 am, March 23, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Gentlepeople – during the crisis I’ll be opening up more discussion threads in order the keep the conversation going. The auto-moderator is holding up a lot of comments – so this morning I woke up to over 200 comments being held up. Please be patient – I will release them but it takes time to read through them and, despite what you may think, I do have a full-time job (currently writing a book on trade policy and blockchain).

The other posters and I will be bringing you information about the Covid-19 crisis itself and providing the usual gamut of commentary.

