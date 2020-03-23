Freedom vs. The State

ON the broader question of violence – because those who monopolise it (the “National Cabinet”) are, as we now know, doing so – and moral leadership, last year the elderly shuffled into the crosshairs of euthanasia/“assisted dying” advocates who regard frailty as “undignified.” Odd thing about the Culture of Death: it’s suddenly gone silent. Almost as silent as climate change panic-gretas who until a fortnight ago were still pretending to fear the temperature. The warmer the better now, though – right? From the US, R. R. Reno endorses the WSJ’s anti-shutdown warnings but the First Things editor draws from a deeper well of history:
Earlier generations understood that institutions anchor our lives. That’s why German children went to school throughout World War II, even when their cities were being reduced to rubble. That’s why Boy Scouts conducted activities during the Spanish flu pandemic and churches were open. We’ve lost this wisdom. In this time of crisis, when our need for these anchors is all the greater, our leaders have deliberately atomized millions of people.
Society is a living organism, not a machine that can be stopped and started at our convenience…
Undoubtedly “shelter in place” will slow the spread of disease, but at what cost to the body politic? Beware public health officials who advise burning the village in order to get rid of the pestilence.
And beware those who pronounce that we should save lives “at any cost.” That’s a dangerous falsehood, one that leads to barbarism and slavery. There are many things more important than physical survival—love, honor, beauty, and faith. Anyone who believes that our earthly existence is worth preserving “at any cost” will accept slavery.
I disagree with Reno on the idea of people being “atomized,” however. For most of history, people spent their days with family and fellow villagers – the majority agricultural labourers. Only with the Industrial Revolution do we see the beginnings of a mass transfer of Westerners from that older society to a “workplace” culture. Even in contemporary history, the abandonment of homes by both parents and their children all day is a relatively new phenomenon. Social distancing, then, does not constitute a rupture but a strange return to hearth. The key difference, of course, is economics. Very few of us labour over crops for a living.
Good thing you’re here to spread nationalist socialist propaganda with a sprinkle of theocracy.
The Cat needs more link to First Things, InfoWars and maybe you should through in some websites that think infectious diseases are a myth.
Deep politics!
the abandonment of homes by both parents and their children all day is a relatively new phenomenon
As is life expectancy at birth beyond 40.
CL may not like it, seeming to hanker for the misery of some celtic rural idyll, but the well-being that supports him and the rest of the Cats is the result of enormous numbers of decentralised decisions, risks taken, and market sizes grown. You cannot have the standards of living we have enjoyed from cutting peat and growing potatoes.
@ Iamp
The odd thing is, CL never shares the things at First Things that adopt a more liberal tone.
This hysterical pandemic panic shows that Western civilisation is very sick and is dying. The mass media hysteria and the frenzy of totalitarian statist excesses by Western governments is like spasms of neural dis-inhibition in an animal that has been shot in the head. Or the death throes of a Blade Runner replicant
The “state” has grown in Australia, since Gough, Australian voters keep electing ALP expecting a different outcome.
A lot of the lengthening of the structure of production, and excessive business size has resulted, not so much from the free market, but impositions upon it. So for example the rise of the giant retailer came at a time when we already had a glut of retail space. How do I know that? Well we had restricted opening hours for retail at the time. Then you had a boom in building for consolidation of these retailers. This was the result of the government assisted financial sector imposing market power on us. So that the profits throughout the chain of production could be hoarded at retail level. And the banking system then has someone they can funnel a great deal of low-risk debt obligations too.
So its a dysfunctional set of investments. It favoured retail, the point where wealth is just about to be destroyed, over the rest of the supply chain. That is to say production. This is one reason we stopped having high growth rates and gave it all away to Asian tigers. So no its likely that a society not dominated by rent-seeking would be more and not less localised then it is today.
We don’t want to associate the good or free society with atomisation. There isn’t the historical basis for it. We might want to associate atomisation and debt. Thats going to be an easier case to make. And debt with enslavement. Another fairly easy association.