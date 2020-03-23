Gratitude and The Triumvirate That Wasn’t

WOULD this crisis be – or look – any different in the telling and reporting if Hillary Clinton, Bill Shorten and Jeremy Corbyn were the trio in charge of the Angloshere right now? My guess is yes, it would. For one thing, the media would not be trolling for gotchas at every turn. Would those of us at constant (and understandable) political enmity with all three put our prejudices aside and give them an even break as they managed a situation more complex than the Missile Crisis, the Oil Shock, the GFC or 9/11?

For Shorten – provided he didn’t do anything too stupid – I like to think we would. For Clinton and Corbyn, there would be far less indulgence. A standing policy of hostile scepticism would be advisable. As fate dictated, all of these aspirants are nowhere near the levers of power. Of that, I am mightily glad. A man counts his blessings when he dodges a bullet but to dodge three is a miracle of Jules Winnfield proportions.

As for leadership at this time: imagine the personal, familial and health burdens on Scott Morrison and Donald Trump (to take only the two most widely Cat-discussed world leaders). They wanted these jobs and pursued them keenly but neither was prepared for this. What was administrative governance and gamesmanship just a month ago is now a no-rehearsals knack for either/or national triage. Pursuant to the decisions they make, others will suffer more than them, of course, and be far less insulated. But they have my gratitude and patriotic support. It should go without saying that patriotism neither ousts conscience or silences criticism.