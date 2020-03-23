Honest Question

This not an admission that TAKFAS makes lightly …. he is genuinely not sure. Not confused, but overwhelmed with information and opinions and he can’t see what the right path should be.
Even if he goes to first principles, that the role of government is the preservation and protection of life, liberty and property, there are still questions of externalities and the actions and conduct of some impacting on the life, liberty and property of others. Then there is the question of international alignment; perhaps less so for Australia, but for countries with shared borders such as, for example, Europe.
TAFKAS does not envy political decision makers in these times. But reading comments on the Cat and other places, can those who are critical of decisions made thus far please share their thoughts on what should be the policy response and why the current response has not been right.
This is not an invitation to be tarred and feathered. This is seriously an invitation for Cat posters to share their views. Does this simply come down to a differential opinion of the risks and consequences of the Wu-Flu or is there more?
Please share your views.
If nothing else, TAFKAS hopes that people learn about the consistency and infallibility of the “experts”; after all, as evidenced by different responses in different places, the “experts” aren’t in agreement (not surprisingly).
The starting point is this:
1. The Australian government did not create the pandemic, and there’s nothing they could have done to prevent its arrival in Australia. Given that lives are being lost and many more to follow, it will be easy with hindsight to see how things could have been done differently, and to launch accusations at the politicians.
2. Decision makers are dealing with a rapidly changing and uncertain landscape. They have imperfect and incomplete information channels. They get conflicting data, and changes to previously established data.
We hold our leaders to account, but our standards need to be reasonable and reflect reality.
Read Steve’s entry below It’s All About Donald for an inkling of the politics still being played.
In 1976, experts in the USA said 1,000,000 people could die of a swine ‘flu type virus. In fact 1 person died but many died or were made very ill by the vaccine that was subsequently given to 25% of the American public.
I’m not saying the coronavirus isn’t a lot more serious than 1976 but that experts can come up with outrageous estimates, often seemingly driven by the desire to outdo each other. However, it is a reminder to want governments to constantly pressure experts to justify their predictions, especially if they seem immense, and to be aware that there are other costs to all actions, with a balance always needed. As people before have said, based on the saving of life alone, all motor transport should immediately be banned.
I say this as a 71 year old, so in the more threatened age bracket.
That seems to be the main dividing line.
The anti-state-intervention camp happen to also be skeptical about the level of risk. My view is that the risks are huge, so I’m on board with severe short-term policies.
I have had to stop reading Instapundit because Sarah Hoyt has gone full-blown denialist retard. What sad times are these…
Our experts don’t seem very expert.
“It’s not what you know, it’s who you know” seems to be even truer for public expertise.
Given the various flu’s, ebola, MERS, SARS etc in recent times, would it not have been possible for our overpaid government to have had a plan in place for such an event?
Done in leisure, the pros & cons could have been debated thoughtfully – not the nation-wrecking clusterfuck we are now witnessing.
Yeah and in 1918 the media told everyone not to panic about Spanish flu, yet it killed 50 million people in a two-year period.
Your logic is dangerous and stupid: “There was a false alarm about a pandemic before, so therefore pandemics don’t exist.”
Pandemics do exist. This is a pandemic. It will kill millions worldwide by Christmas.
The Singapore solution seems to have worked well, even in a country that has so many international travellers passing through.
Keep the economy open and allow people to go about their business but test liberally and quickly, ensure quarantining of positive cases, and track down vigorously those that have had close contact with positive cases. This would seem to minimise the health issues and allowed the economy and people’s lives generally to keep running at close to normal.
Australia hasn’t been doing enough testing or doesn’t have enough capacity and is having to ration. My family has had cold and flu symptoms the last couple of weeks and because we haven’t travelled overseas or been in direct contact with a positive case, we aren’t able to get tested. Highly likely not to be Coronavirus but you can’t expect people to self isolate indefinitely when they have probably just got a cold and there is not way of confirming otherwise.
We are in a much better position than somewhere like the UK. Their death rate would indicate testing hasn’t got even close to identifying all the cases. It is getting passed on far and wide over there because so many cases don’t know.
The deficiencies of a federation of powers in times of acute national emergency forms an imperfect dynamic in another slow train wreck. We saw this in the Bushfire Crisis and in the Murray Darling basin imbroglio.While our constitutional structure tends to encourage contested claims of power/leadership that is not our only problem. Our political class is not formed of men and women of outstanding calibre. Party hacks and time servers lead a cossetted existence in the main. The lightning rod of hard times has not yet tempered their souls. Cometh the hour and cometh the …. who? As the centre does not hold perhaps some rough beast shambling out of Bethlehem?
My wife commented last night – Why aren’t the Australian Politicians, both Federal and State, taking a 20% Temporary Drop in Salary, and impose the same Temporary Salary Drop on all State and Federal Publuc Servants until the Chin-ese Wu-han Coronavirus crisis passes?
The problem with an expert panel is the expert panel. It is seriuosly problematic to take any and all advice from an expert medical panel unless that panel is itself subject to scrutiny.
Nobody wants people to die if avoidable. However, the financial and health costs of the draconian measures currently and potentially in place could easily translate into even more avoidable deaths (will suicide rates spike upwards?) exceeding those of COVID-19.
This over-reaction is breathtaking.
I think they’ve gone a bit too hard. The problem is that they were forced into it.
If people were sensible and followed the rules and avoided congregating there would have been no problem. But because they didn’t, they rest of us are left to suffer for the stupidity of a few. As with all other such laws. Normally the laws get written to “protect” people from themselves. At least this time it’s being done to protect people from others.
That’s horseshit.
From TAFKAS’ post of only several hours earlier the data shows that Australia is up with the leading nations in the world in terms of absolute testing numbers, and would have to be the highest or close to in terms of per capita testing numbers.
NSW numbers are: 522 confirmed cases out of 52,663 total tests.
500,000 tests kits with a 15min diagnosis time due to arrive this week according to the Oz.
TAFKAS you’ve been around blogs long enough to know there is never a shortage of Dunning-Kruger and everyone’s an expert.
Despite a few minor mistakes the government response so far has surely earned a passing grade but you can’t please everyone.
I’m confused! (As is everybody). And I can see the PM – by his insistence about opening schools – and his reasoning, – is also. And the confusion is about fighting the virus to the full extent but at the same time, not destroying the country financially. Civil rights are the least of our worries. I saw video from the treatment room in Bergamo and that town’s stats and that is truly frightening. At the same time, lockdown will destroy most manufacturing and business in general and everybody except public servants and overworked medical staff, will eventually be unemployed. I’m an over 70, being physically “safeguarded”, but financially, what little I can earn is disappearing and bank interest is non-existent on my retirement pittance and credit card interest is outrageous. I suspect that I will have to “go on the pension” because I don’t see any other form of government replacement income. But what about someone who earns their income largely from commission or small business owners and employees who are now closed or unemployed repectively? Dilemmas everywhere.
Given the financial suffering resulting from the COVID-19-induced recession (I’m guessing that’s technically what we’re in right now), it behoves the government to do their bit regarding tightening their belts. How about the politicians and senior public servants take a temporary (or better yet, a permanent) reduction in remuneration. While the government is saving lots in travel expenses, it should also extend to what they are being paid, especially if as a government the upper and lower houses are not meeting, and most politicians are riding out the virus sitting at home.
I would isolate the old people and let everyone else go about their business as usual. I think once people like Tom Hanks, Richard Wilkins and other people in the spotlight come out of isolation and they say it was a “bad cold”, or they “had no symptoms”, the realisation that to healthy people this disease is not life threatening will cause people who are being destroyed financially to insist on going back to work.
Of course the public servants and others on guaranteed income will want a “zero risk approach”, but even they may start to lose their jobs soon.
This whole situation is just another panic in a stream of panics that takeover the public (e.g. global cooling, Ozone hole, Y2K, global warming, FOMO in the 1999 Tech bubble in shares, the housing bubble, the share bubble up to 3 weeks ago, now the share crash) . People are no where near as rational as we think we are.