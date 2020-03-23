Honest Question

This not an admission that TAKFAS makes lightly …. he is genuinely not sure. Not confused, but overwhelmed with information and opinions and he can’t see what the right path should be.

Even if he goes to first principles, that the role of government is the preservation and protection of life, liberty and property, there are still questions of externalities and the actions and conduct of some impacting on the life, liberty and property of others. Then there is the question of international alignment; perhaps less so for Australia, but for countries with shared borders such as, for example, Europe.

TAFKAS does not envy political decision makers in these times. But reading comments on the Cat and other places, can those who are critical of decisions made thus far please share their thoughts on what should be the policy response and why the current response has not been right.

This is not an invitation to be tarred and feathered. This is seriously an invitation for Cat posters to share their views. Does this simply come down to a differential opinion of the risks and consequences of the Wu-Flu or is there more?

Please share your views.

If nothing else, TAFKAS hopes that people learn about the consistency and infallibility of the “experts”; after all, as evidenced by different responses in different places, the “experts” aren’t in agreement (not surprisingly).