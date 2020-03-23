Interesting?

The full paper.2007 Coronavirus warning
Introduction. Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) coronavirus (SARS-CoV) is a novel virus that caused the first major pandemic of the new millennium (89, 180, 259). The rapid economic growth in southern China has led to an increasing demand for animal proteins including those from exotic game food animals such as civets. Large numbers and varieties of these wild game mammals in overcrowded cages and the lack of biosecurity measures in wet markets allowed the jumping of this novel virus from animals to human (353, 376). Its capacity for human-to-human transmission, the lack of awareness in hospital infection control, and international air travel facilitated the rapid global dissemination of this agent. Over 8,000 people were affected, with a crude fatality rate of 10%. The acute and dramatic impact on health care systems, economies, and societies of affected countries within just a few months of early 2003 was unparalleled since the last plague. The small reemergence of SARS in late 2003 after the resumption of the wildlife market in southern China and the recent discovery of a very similar virus in horseshoe bats, bat SARS-CoV, suggested that SARS can return if conditions are fit for the introduction, mutation, amplification, and transmission of this dangerous virus (45, 190, 215, 347). Here, we review the biology of the virus in relation to the epidemiology, clinical presentation, pathogenesis, laboratory diagnosis, animal models or hosts, and options for treatment, immunization, and infection control.
THE BLUNT INSTRUMENT OF SUPPRESSION Peter Smith, in Quadrant on Line.
A strategy of closing things down is in keeping with medical advice. No argument about that or about the professionalism and good intent of that advice. At question, however, is whether such a strategy is sustainable; whether it can be kept in place for a year and more. At issue, is the harm that would be done to human wellbeing. There is a need, I believe, to reconsider; and, if at all possible, to change course and adopt a different strategy which better protects those at risk from the virus while freeing up the economy.
Investigating the impact of influenza on excess mortality in all ages in Italy during recent seasons (2013/14–2016/17 seasons)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971219303285
