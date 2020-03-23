It’s all about Donald

So far as the news media are concerned, this has always been central. There would otherwise be no means for the Democrats to dislodge Donald Trump as President, but the Corona Virus might, even with Joe Biden. Thus first this: The Top 10 Lies About President Trump’s Response to the Coronavirus. And no points for guessing who’s doing the lying. Here’s Number 10. You can read the rest at the link:
10. Trump downplayed the mortality rate of the coronavirus
In early March, the World Health Organization said that 3.4 percent of coronavirus patients had died from the disease. “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 (the disease spread by the virus) cases have died,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing. “By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.”
Trump said this number was false, as the mortality rate was actually much less because their number didn’t take into account unreported cases. In an interview with Sean Hannity on March 4, Trump challenged WHO’s number. “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number,” Trump said in a telephone interview March 4 with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the actual mortality rate is “way under 1 percent.”
And Trump was right. He wasn’t downplaying the mortality rate, as has been suggested. As testing in the United States has increased, the mortality rate has decreased. The same is true worldwide.
Yet, there were so-called experts who greatly overestimated the mortality rate in order to spark fear and panic. MSNBC contributor Dr. Joseph Fair told a panel that up to 20 percent of the U.S. population might die from the coronavirus.
And if you still don’t think it’s about politics, there is then this: Are Dems Refusing to Support $2 Trillion Stim Bill Unless It Includes a Bailout for Planned Parenthood? As it says at the end:
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still optimistic, but even if the Senate passes the bill, it’s going to be radically altered in the Democratic House. That will mean more delays, more wrangling.
And this, although there’s plenty more like it: MSNBC’s Maddow wants Trump kept off TV, blasts ‘fairytale’ news briefings. Not dark enough because the President is actually looking capable of handling a major issue which is bad if your aim is to see him replaced.
The nation could be under nuclear attack and the Demonrats would use it to undermine Trump.
There is no bottom for these vile demons.
As to the death rate…..it all depends on what you are measuring.
Look at the John Hopkins University “dashboard” site which among other things lists “final outcomes” from corona virus infections (though it does not specifically use this term the figures are reported). https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
In the case of corona virus a “final outcome” is either recovery or death. As at today (23/02/2020) there have been 14632 deaths and 98328 recoveries reported world wide: A total of 112,960 “final outcomes” as of today. That number of deaths is therefore 12.95%. Not 3% or less as is often claimed. And the number has been growing. Over the past 10 days I have watched it grow from about 8.9% to today’s number of 12.95%.
Of course by definition this number only includes reported cases, and many more cases of corona virus are not reported so as community testing becomes widespread the death rate as I have measured it should fall as more mild cases fall within the cohort. The number is also polluted by the experience of countries like Italy and China who were too slow to respond. But does anyone seriously think it will improve once it gets into say, Africa? Or if it overwhelms health systems in the west……..
Of course most of these who have died will be people with one or more co-morbidities or are elderly or both so it is not entirely accurate to say that this % represents the risk of someone dying if they are diagnosed with the virus – there are other factors. But it does indicate a trend.
Lets be clear, measuring death rate by comparing deaths to new cases diagnosed is a pretty meaningless “apples and oranges” approach to measurement which fails to take account of the fact that the number of new cases are growing rapidly and the fact that newly reported cases have not yet by definition had time to work their way through to a resolution (which may take another 2 weeks or so for a newly reported case).
But I guess the reality is too scary for politicians to want to tell the truth.
There is no doubt that Trump, Morrison, Johnson, Merkel, Xi (name them all) have made some very poor statements and errors of judgement. But now they are acting. There has been way too much hyperventilating over what these leaders should have done – I doubt their alternatives would have done anything different – but they are now acting.
Whether or not they are acting in our long-term best interests from a libertarian perspective is something that can be debated. There is no argument our economy is suffering massive setbacks as a result of fear, uncertainty and doubt. Of course, everyone is free to act on their own conscience and in their own interests, but whether those sorts of actions are in the best interests of society is a question we all much consider. The people at Bondi Beach made personal decisions to be there, so they can war the personal consequences of those decisions. But they also put society at large at a greater risk because of their selfish actions; the risk of spreading COVID-19 into the community is increased significantly.
Government actions need to be beyond partisan politics, and I think there is a role for bi-partisan membership in national committees established to combat this virus.
It’s very sad that the Democrats and the media want to play political games with COVID-19. Now is not the time.