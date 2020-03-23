It’s all about Donald

So far as the news media are concerned, this has always been central. There would otherwise be no means for the Democrats to dislodge Donald Trump as President, but the Corona Virus might, even with Joe Biden. Thus first this: The Top 10 Lies About President Trump’s Response to the Coronavirus. And no points for guessing who’s doing the lying. Here’s Number 10. You can read the rest at the link:

10. Trump downplayed the mortality rate of the coronavirus In early March, the World Health Organization said that 3.4 percent of coronavirus patients had died from the disease. “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 (the disease spread by the virus) cases have died,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing. “By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.” Trump said this number was false, as the mortality rate was actually much less because their number didn’t take into account unreported cases. In an interview with Sean Hannity on March 4, Trump challenged WHO’s number. “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number,” Trump said in a telephone interview March 4 with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the actual mortality rate is “way under 1 percent.” And Trump was right. He wasn’t downplaying the mortality rate, as has been suggested. As testing in the United States has increased, the mortality rate has decreased. The same is true worldwide. Yet, there were so-called experts who greatly overestimated the mortality rate in order to spark fear and panic. MSNBC contributor Dr. Joseph Fair told a panel that up to 20 percent of the U.S. population might die from the coronavirus.

And if you still don’t think it’s about politics, there is then this: Are Dems Refusing to Support $2 Trillion Stim Bill Unless It Includes a Bailout for Planned Parenthood? As it says at the end:

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still optimistic, but even if the Senate passes the bill, it’s going to be radically altered in the Democratic House. That will mean more delays, more wrangling.

And this, although there’s plenty more like it: MSNBC’s Maddow wants Trump kept off TV, blasts ‘fairytale’ news briefings. Not dark enough because the President is actually looking capable of handling a major issue which is bad if your aim is to see him replaced.