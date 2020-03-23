Liberty Quote
The statesman who should attempt to direct private people in what manner they ought to employ their capitals, would … assume an authority which could safely be trusted, not only to no single person, but to no council or senate whatever, and which would nowhere be so dangerous as in the hands of a man who had folly and presumption enough to fancy himself fit to exercise it.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Anne on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- Struth on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- Mitch M. on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- Buccaneer on Morton’s Fork
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: March 21, 2020
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 21, 2020
- gary on Honest Question
- The BigBlueCat on Honest Question
- Anne on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- egg_ on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- one old bruce on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- bespoke on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 21, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: March 21, 2020
- Driftforge on What is this “National Cabinet”?
- Michael Lewis on Honest Question
- tgs on Honest Question
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 21, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- egg_ on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- stevem on Honest Question
- Grunter on Honest Question
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- Driftforge on What is this “National Cabinet”?
- OldOzzie on Honest Question
- Fleeced on Open Forum: March 21, 2020
- Michael Daly on Honest Question
- bespoke on Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Civil disobedience begins
- Honest Question
- Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
- It’s all about Donald
- During the Covid-19 crisis
- What is this “National Cabinet”?
- Images
- Theme For Our Times
- Give me liberty, or give me death
- First they clock you on the head, then they revive you and call it a “stimulus”
- The impending market for respirators
- Morton’s Fork
- Cheer up, things could be worse!
- What you think you know can kill you
- Scratching the Cat Post
- Insiders Out
- But only when she not coughing
- Light in the tunnel in Italy?
- It Never Rains There But It Might Pour
- Love or cruelty?
- If you think the soldiers at Gallipoli were brave …
- Go to the mattresses but don’t pretend we can stay there
- COVID’s covert impact will alter the face of politics
- While we were on Stalin’s side in WW2…
- A parallel political universe
- PRC Spokesman Missing In Action
- Windwatch for the week starting Saturday 21
- Classical economic policy and the present recession
- Open Forum: March 21, 2020
- Mayor of Baltimore pleads for calm
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: March 23, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
No touching !!
Yay me!!
4th
No I’m 4th
I am virus-free.
If you honestly think that corporations will take the moral (racist) ground over profit. Nothing will change
Why do you put (racist) after moral?
Small business versus the governments of Australia.
Top ten!
Harvesting all the Cabernet this week. Hot-headed Eyetie winemaker has seen the light. I’ll let you know when Margaret River ch*na-oriented wineries start going bust…
And I’m half pregnant !
“For the first time, China has reported no domestic COVID19 cases yesterday.”
Actually, China didn’t report any domestic COVID-19 cases for a month or two. That’s why we are in the situation we are in now.
Top 20
I’m not here yet.
I’ve been stopped at the border.
Colleague has a son who works as a bing boy at Coles. Said yesterday was a normal quiet Sunday , 12:30 -2:30 the faecal matter hit the rotating air movement device and stuff was flying off the shelves
They’ve killed them all?
1st
Also: A Nigerian prince has three tonnes of gold …
Diogenes!
You’ll all get a certificate for participating bespoke.
I have addressed your good self on the old open thread, Struuuuth.
There is zero chance these lock downs will last 6 months.
Why would ScoMo do this to small business?
I expect so.
How far we have fallen.
Better to be slow then premature Struth.
I note with obvious disdain that Commissioner Ashton is deploying 500 of his best and brightest to ensure self isolation and social distancing measures are adhered to. What a country.
With the Central Kingdom’s emissions and traffic counts so far down I’m starting to think this is more than “just the flu.”
Too many people, here and amongst the political class, are still quoting UN-WHO figures – which aren’t telling the same story the emissions and traffic counts are.
All I want is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth – but those we pay to find truth for us have not done so or have done so and aren’t telling us what it is.
This is not acceptable and we will need to sack a great may senior public servants if/when we recover from the WZV.
You know, you can’t believe any stat out of China. And the only ones you can credit are from Anglo countries. The rest are not to be believed .
Footage of Dan Andrews “enforcers”.
Was at the local market earlier and was amused to overhear the staff whispering amongst themselves that “the truck comes Tuesday morning”, as if it was the biggest secret operation since Overlord.
“Is that important” I asked.
“Oh geez yes. All hell will break loose, again.”
Jimmy Dore (anarchist, extreme leftist, free speech advocate) reports that The Donald’s ratings are up across the board.
Top Thirty 👌
Is Scotty-from-Marketing offending Muz zos?
Does anyone know what ScoMo means by ‘stage 2’? As in a shutdown, of which this is supposedly ‘stage 1’.
Does anyone know what ScoMo means by ‘stage 2’? As in a shutdown, of which this is supposedly ‘stage 1’.
He doesn’t know.
It’s just policy by sound byte & bullying those into submission.
The new normal
Smells of a heavily enforced lockdown, but perhaps a smoking gun to a widespread epidemic they let off the leash and are now trying to contain – much like our political class.
Stage 1 is voluntary shutdown.
Stage 2 is enforced lockdown?
Heading at the Daily Telegraph
“MyGov crashes, hundreds queue for Centrelink”
How incompetent do you have to be to shut down the country in the middle of a pandemic and not have already thought these things through and planned to ensure they don’t happen.
It’s like watching a slow motion train wreck.
Yeah if this is ‘because of Bondi Beach’ I guess they are clueless. Ditto to what Arky said, old thread:
Arky
#3371324, posted on March 23, 2020 at 12:01 pm
What these useless and stupid politicians have done is completely untenable.
What they should have done a month ago was:
1, Close the borders.
2. Done a two week shut down of everything.
3. An extensive program of contact tracing and individual home isolation.
4. assured business that the two week shut down was temporary and things would go back to normal immediately after.
5. Placed an export ban on masks, gowns and ICU equipment.
6. Begun building a parallel hospital system for infectious diseases so that our citizens can continue to be treated for other medical problems, no matter what happens.
..
They are useless xunts.
too late for the small solution now, they have blown the big solution into an open ended economy killing fuckwad of retardedness.
– Well said Arky!
This fscker is airborne. So we really have no idea how wide it has spread in our population until we test.
And then a clear test yesterday doesn’t mean much today.
And we don’t know the rate of “needing hospitalization” in AU.
In a largely urban population, like AU, you have zip chance of containing a relatively hardy airborne virus.
Share the aircon with a carrier and you are playing chi-lotto.
457 Injuns working overtime.
Ok, like I said just scroll me.
Not a wowser, just not scum.
It’s like watching a slow motion train wreck.
Not so slow, good sir.
If you missed the Saturday arvo movie, The Train (1964), you missed a treat.
Cardimona where are you getting your info from? TomTom web site showing traffic congestion in Beijing and Shanghai back to normal. If correct they are saying full steam ahead, some people will die but hey we have lots.
one old bruce
#3371337, posted on March 23, 2020 at 12:08 pm
The UK approach or the delayed overreaction approach – populist Democracy in action.
The only thing I’ve read which makes sense is an article in Haaretz:
‘Dr. Dan Yamin has developed models for predicting the spread of infectious diseases, and helped curb the Ebola epidemic. He says the coronavirus could take some 13,000 lives in Israel – but there’s cause for optimism:
“The virus spreads in a geometric progression,” Benjamin Netanyahu declared last week, going on to explain to the lay public what that means: “One person infects two people. Each of them infects two more. The four infect eight, the eight infect 16, the 16 infect 32, the 32 infect 64, the 64 infect 128 – and so on and so forth.”
According to the prime minister’s logic, 100 percent of the Israeli population will become carriers of the coronavirus within a short time. On the other hand, according to that same logic, 100 percent of the population will also come into contact with each other within a short time. Is this really the situation?
“We do not move about in space like particles,” says Dan Yamin, of Tel Aviv University’s industrial engineering department. “Try to remember what you did yesterday. Even without all the social distancing measures, you probably would have met the same people you met today. We move across networks of social contact. So, from a certain stage, it will be difficult to infect even those who bear a potential for becoming infected, because the carriers don’t wander around looking for new people to infect.”
Dr. Yamin is an engineer, not a physician. But in 2008, when he was a graduate student at Ben-Gurion University in Be’er Sheva, a certain research study caught his eye.
“It was an analysis of a dynamic model for the spread of smallpox,” Yamin, 38, says. “The researchers used tools from game theory. It was so interesting that I decided to conduct a similar study on influenza – which turned into a doctoral thesis on disease-spread models.
“If, 40 or 50 years ago, epidemiology researchers came exclusively from the field of medicine, today we understand that in order to predict the spread of diseases, it’s also necessary to understand how humans behave as a collective, to be able to analyze big data and to have the ability to create models and perform mathematical simulations – and for that you need engineers.” (cont.)
‘
Ellie
Why do hate women and Gays?
Global Warmings Ghost
#3371312, posted on March 23, 2020 at 11:52 am
The Prime Minister has added $550 per week to the unemployment benefit. Thats pretty generous and it may be that they are planning to strong-arm all these homeless people off the street with a little bit of sugar to help the process along. Homeless people are going to absorb any pathogen thats out there and pass it along nicely.
What would be really good is if they were using this sugar to stream-line the public service with real glee. If not a little malice. And best of all if they wanted to thin down the financial sector as well. Even one public service salary cancelled can pay for maybe three of these enhanced unemployment benefits.
Between the public service and the financial sector we have an embarrassment of riches to work with. Really there is no excuse to run a deficit.
My wife commented last night – Why aren’t the Australian Politicians, both Federal and State, taking a 20% Temporary Drop in Salary, and impose the same Temporary Salary Drop on all State and Federal Publuc Servants until the Chin-ese Wu-han Coronavirus crisis passes?
ScoMo is our head headless chicken.
Ellie
Why do hate women and Gays?
Please explain. Your English no make sense.
Not a wowser, just not scum.
What is it like up there on your virus free pedestal. Rhetorical question.
Why do you hate women and Gays, Ellie?
The good stuff in that article is in following parts but of course it went to mod.
But you can google it, using part of the text.
Beijing’s pretty dead:
https://www.tomtom.com/en_gb/traffic-index/beijing-traffic
They’re going under the Getty!!!
Long rumoured to be a DUMB.
Deep Underground Base used for experiments and breeding children for sacrifice?
Why do you hate women and Gays, Ellie?
I am part of the alphabet community, Bespoke, darling. Do keep up.
As I said at the start of this when abused for over reacting to government actions here……………….it will continue to be enforced and added to.
Those lines of people at centrelinks catching the flu off each other, in their thousands around Australia, are all people that must not yet have what I am told is a CRN number and therefore a physical visit to said premises is necessary.
Therefore not dole bludgers and the like that already have them.
Now I’d like to know how this is going to play out.
Some factors spring to mind.
Australians have never had anything like this happen to them before, and unlike some countries have never been through socialist hardship , communism, and cold winters that keep you inside for long periods.
They have some of the highest living costs in the world.
Highest power prices, highest house pricing, grog and smokes, car regos and price, and so the list goes on.
Nothing Sco Mo hands out will be enough and they’ll be home working out that, amazingly, old people die of the flu in their thousands every year.
This is before we consider the general lack of freedoms to the point of insanity.
Interesting.
When Trump talks about the Virus or Hidden Enemy, he is not referring to Flu.