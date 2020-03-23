What is this “National Cabinet”?

So the “National Cabinet” imposed draconian measures yesterday on Australian to lesson the further spear of the Covid-19 virus. Not just me saying “draconian” – I think both Scott Morrison and the federal Chief Medical Officer nearly said that word too.
But before I talk about that train wreck – Scomo did well, but it was still a train wreck – let’s talk about the “National Cabinet”. This is what it is:
Formed at the Friday Council of Australian Government (COAG) meeting, the “wartime” national cabinet is made up of the nation’s first ministers – the Prime Minister, premiers and territory leaders – to co-ordinate and deliver a consistent national response to COVID-19.
Why should we be concerned?
Australia’s first national cabinet is finally doing what countless reviews, academics and government watches have pleaded for. Governments of all colours, and their agencies, working as one, in a form of co-operative federalism many officials had only dreamed of.
Hmmmmmm. “Co-operative” federalism? Let’s consult the actual constitution.
61. Executive power
The executive power of the Commonwealth is vested in the Queen and is exercisable by the Governor-General as the Queen’s representative, and extends to the execution and maintenance of this Constitution, and of the laws of the Commonwealth.
62. Federal Executive Council
There shall be a Federal Executive Council to advise the Governor-General in the government of the Commonwealth, and the members of the Council shall be chosen and summoned by the Governor-General and sworn as Executive Councillors, and shall hold office during his pleasure.
63. Provisions referring to Governor-General
The provisions of this Constitution referring to the Governor-General in Council shall be construed as referring to the Governor-General acting with the advice of the Federal Executive Council.
64. Ministers of State
The Governor-General may appoint officers to administer such departments of State of the Commonwealth as the Governor-General in Council may establish.
Such officers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor-General. They shall be members of the Federal Executive Council, and shall be the Queen’s Ministers of State for the Commonwealth.
Ministers to sit in Parliament
After the first general election no Minister of State shall hold office for a longer period than three months unless he is or becomes a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.
Seems to me that there is no constitutional authority for this “National Cabinet”. As an aside, there is constitutional authority for “closing” the state borders despite s 92 of the Constitution. The notion that the borders are being “closed” is not quite correct – the borders are still open, it is just that many people crossing them will be required to go into 14 day quarantine.
This is what I think is happening. The Commonwealth might not actually have the power to do many of the things that are currently being done. The States do. The “National Cabinet” is an unconstitutional fig leaf that allows the States to coordinate their activities while appearing to have a unified national approach. That is NOT how a federal is meant to operate.
Now the counter-argument is this: This is a national emergency and we all need to pull together to pull through. This is not a time for constitutional niceties. We can all argue the toss after the fact. I think the legal doctrine is that a constitution is not a suicide note.
I’m not unsympathetic to that notion – but I’m not yet convinced we are at that stage yet.
So what about the press conference last night? Scomo performed well. Smacking down journalists earned him a lot of applause from many of my Facebook friends who are totally non-political. So the politics and the optics were good. What about the policy?
Well, not so good.
It is an incoherent combination to simultaneously argue that kids should continue to go to school while also bringing the school holidays forward. Incoherent. If we truly that kids might lose a year of school (Scomo is right about that) then the correct policy would be to cancel the school holidays and push through as far as you can. The States have closed their school as fast as is practical. The media did pick up on that last night.
It is also incoherent for Scomo to argue that panic buying is unnecessary (he is correct here too) while also saying that undefined “stage 2” restrictions could be imposed at an undefined time with an undefined trigger. The media picked up on that point too.
For all this talk of “national unity” the state premiers have gone awol.
chinese virus, lets not allow WHO to let the communist party of china off the hook.
if there is any blame for this bioweapon to be released and the following cover up, it rests solely with the chinese communist party
Covid 19 is a state thing. The Federalles had their chance back in January to seal the borders and dropped the ball. Over to states now to each run their own race.
This is kind of silly. There is nothing in the constitutional material quoted that says that the various government bodies may not form a council of some name and act together.
This is not the Federal Executive Council; that is a thing, but it is not this thing.
WHO said not a problem. Trust WHO? And the racist card in January? ALP?
It’s time to shut these dangerous staggeringly useless incompetent totalitarian imbeciles down before they completely destroy the country and our way of life.
This madness must stop.
Did anyone ask the PM about what the next step of the plan was now that he has shut everything down?
Or are we just saving those conversations until AFTER people are breaking into Zoo’s to kill the animals for food?
Madness? Totally closed borders and control of trade is exactly what conservatives have been calling on the government to do for years.
Why aren’t you all celebrating? This is every Trump supporters dream.
Instead of all this madness, why don’t they direct the absolutely insane amount of money being spent to the people actually at risk (elderly and people with pre-existing condtions).
There is actually no need for business shutdowns, etc for the broader population, if there was self-isolation for those at risk. That would be significantly cheaper and likely more effective.
The WHO was notified about the escalating problems in Wuhan at the end of December … if they had done their job and passed this notification on to the various effected governments (including Australia) and if the Australian government had done their job and closed the national borders right away and kept them closed without any back doors … if those people had done their jobs then we would not need any “wartime” bullshit right now.
It’s almost like they wanted it to end up like this! Now they want to stick their noses into everyone else’s business after demonstrated incompetency doing the very simple things that were entrusted to them.
Its finally happening ,my old saying is finally coming true ,for ages I have been calling our career polliemuppets The National Gangrene Laboral Psrty, NGLP and here it is !
It will be a carbon copy of those two great globalist institution the UN and EU ,consuming OPM,enriching its career nenbers and servants and as handy as an ashtray on a motor bike .
Once the alp crims and gangrene fools are admitted it will be impossible to remove them ,short of a revolution like the French one .
Poor fella my country! what have the bastrards done ? And we bloody well let them !
I’m not entirely sure what this article is driving at.
It correctly points out that the ‘National Cabinet’ is as constitutional (or unconstitutional) as COAG. It is merely a bureaucratic artefact designed to coordinate action.
However, ultimately the jurisdictions do run schools and the hospitals and so (as happened here) the Vics went there own way about school closures.
(In passing, it should be said that all jurisdictions had agreed to the ‘shutting down (of) their economies; the only real difference was schools).
The article also correctly notes the Feds have been less than clear in the messaging.
One of the terms of reference of the Natural Disasters Royal Commission is:
Whether changes are needed to Australia’s legal framework for the involvement of the Commonwealth in responding to national emergencies, including in relation to the following:
i. thresholds for, and any obstacles to, State or Territory requests for Commonwealth assistance;
ii. whether the Commonwealth Government should have the power to declare a state of national emergency;
iii. how any such national declaration would interact with State and Territory emergency management frameworks;
iv. whether, in the circumstances of such a national declaration, the Commonwealth Government should have clearer authority to take action (including, but without limitation, through the deployment of the Australian Defence Force) in the national interest;
Is the article arguing for a Commonwealth takeover of responsibility where there is a ‘national emergency’.
I’d like to see what the lefties do with such a power when they decide to deal with a national (climate) emergency!
Seems to me that there is no constitutional authority for this “National Cabinet”.
High Court of Australia, Pape v Commissioner of Taxation [2009]
Its good politics. He’s sidelined Albanese and put the acid on the Premiers to put the National Interest ahead of partisan pointscoring.
For all this talk of “national unity” the state premiers have gone awol.
Premiers lost their nerve, they should be ashamed
Simon Benson
State and territory leaders lost their nerve and incited panic across the country by announcing they were effectively shutting down their economies.
Nothing so far in this crisis has had the potential to confuse Australians more than the behaviour of the Victorian and NSW premiers, primarily, and the other state and territory leaders who fell in behind them.
Queensland was the only state to display any common sense. The unilateral decision to announce school closures and a lockdown of all but essential services before the national cabinet was reckless. And possibly the most irresponsible act since Federation. What they appeared to be proposing without any proper detail or explanation would have shut down 70 per cent of their workforces.
What is clear now is none of the states had any idea what they were doing. NSW was clearly skittish after the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco. Victoria appeared to need little convincing to go the same route. The Australian understands that what transpired after their announcements was akin to public revolt. A source said that businesses such as accountants, law firms and farm equipment makers began bombarding the government, asking if they needed to close their doors.
Schools were also to be closed within 48 hours, which would have stranded millions of parents.
Fortunately, Scott Morrison managed to walk the states back from the brink following clear and direct medical and health advice that much of what they were proposing was not only unnecessary but absurd.
All leaders signed up to the national cabinet for a reason. It was meant to provide a unified position on a national crisis. Instead the premiers wet the bed and went it alone.
This was a major breakdown in policy response and communication. The net effect of this is critical. People will lose trust in governments to manage the crisis. The NSW government is arguably already at this stage. This directly impacts on the ability of the federal government to convince people to stick to the rules. How can they if they don’t know what the rules are from one minute to the next?
Morrison was clearly agitated on Sunday night when he had to reassure the nation that all the governments were on the same page. The only positive thing to come of it was that it is now very unlikely to happen again.
Why not stop all restrictions. Let the virus spread. The old and sick go, making things better for all. Survival of the fittest.
How quickly can we get a High Court injunction ennacted to stop the next National Cabinet meeting?
roger – indeed. The Constitution defines the executive as being members of the Federal Parliament.
We can’t – Australians do not have automatic standing to sue the government.
Madness? Totally closed borders and control of trade is exactly what conservatives have been calling on the government to do for years.
Please feel free to give examples of anyone calling for “totally closed” borders before COVID 19.
Obviously you’ll be able to do that. It’s not as if you’d spout an absolutist dogmatic generalisation without being able to substantiate it with facts.
As for “control of trade” I don’t recall anyone saying that governments should dictate what Australian citizens should do with their own businesses. But again, feel free to give examples.
I mean it’s not as if you’d stupidly conflate previously expressed concerns about foreign governments’ manipulation of cross border trade with current concerns about our governments’ micromanagement of local corner shops, cafes and pubs.
The Constitution defines the executive as being members of the Federal Parliament.
Yes, but in light of how our government actually operates, the HC defined it as the PM and cabinet.
Sorry, meant to use italics, not bolding.
How quickly can we get a High Court injunction ennacted to stop the next National Cabinet meeting?
The High Court isn’t sitting.
I’m still missing the point of the article.
The ‘National Cabinet’ artefact recognises the effect of Pape
The ‘NC’ does not purport to exercise executive power.
The legal instruments that do have legal effect are made by the jurisdictions.
Is the point of this article either (a) the Feds butt out once the bug has entered the country; or (b) there should be no coordination, or what?
Yes – they have to be federal MPs not state MPs.
7 people have died so far!
Right. So we can conclude that it wasn’t Morrison’s idea.
In that case, whose idea was it? How was the idea presented to him by bureaucrats? Did they use their position of influence summon a pet project into existence during a crisis?
An Insiders panelist (Karen Middleton, I recall) yesterday made a pertinent point:
“we need to know who are the experts, and who is advising the government.”
That is always true. It’s a pity it takes a pandemic for it to occur to the press gallery.
Iampeter believes there is a strict dichotomy between believing in complete open borders and believing in complete autarky. You can’t possibly believe that trade is good and should be open as possible but still think that only those people who are invited should be allowed to come here.
To be fair, his words on this hysterical overreaction to this virus are spot on.
I have 3 family members at the coalface , 2 in medical clinics , 1 in a hospital. Also have friends who have kids who are specialists in different hospitals and I seem to be getting a different story of what it is like out there.
Friends have also recently returned from overseas who was on Emirates flight with a passenger who collapsed on arrival with covid 19 . Like the cruises nothing said and no checks , they found out from family
It seems to me that when these regulations are put in no one follows through . I live in retirement apartments where there are notices on front door, sanitiser, and temperature checks at reception abd still people ignore instructions .
Young or old a severe bout needs a respirator and are there are not enough if rate increases as it has done overseas