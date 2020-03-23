Yeah. Nah.

There is a new political reality of shifting uncertainty from day to day which requires a recognition from all our leaders of the dangers of the conflict of the old politics and power structures.

Point-scoring has no upside for anyone and power rivalries weaken everyone.

With the greatest existential threat to Australia in more than 75 years and the biggest health threat in more than 100 years, the most lethal danger to our health, social order and economy is anxiety: public fear that creates disorder and breeds destructive panic.