Posted on 10:35 pm, March 23, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

There is a new political reality of shifting uncertainty from day to day which requires a recognition from all our leaders of the dangers of the conflict of the old politics and power structures.

Point-scoring has no upside for anyone and power rivalries weaken everyone.

With the greatest existential threat to Australia in more than 75 years and the biggest health threat in more than 100 years, the most lethal danger to our health, social order and economy is anxiety: public fear that creates disorder and breeds destructive panic.

Dennis Shanahan

I like fighting Tories. That’s what I do. That’s what I do.

Anthony Albanese

One Response to Yeah. Nah.

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #3372603, posted on March 23, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    We have an adversarial system.

    I’m more scared when they form a consensus.

