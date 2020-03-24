Can’t See The Trees For The Forest

Posted on 2:31 am, March 24, 2020 by currencylad


We didn’t require any regs or legislation to toss a few million out of work and destroy all their businesses, but to lop a tree down takes 6 months at council.”

Infidel Tiger

2 Responses to Can’t See The Trees For The Forest

  1. BrettW
    #3372865, posted on March 24, 2020 at 2:39 am

    That is actually a pretty good quote.

    I know a couple who move here from Hong Kong and bought a large property. Husband still worked in Hong Kong. The wife decide to have a large gum tree cut down not knowing she needed approval. $25,000 fine so I was told.

  2. egg_
    #3372867, posted on March 24, 2020 at 2:40 am

    Is Scotty-from-Marketing sweating?

