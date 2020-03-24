“Health officials” who wouldn’t know if their arses were on fire

Some of them are the people now advising governments. They’re making it up as they go along. February:

Today our city is celebrating the #LunarNewYear parade in Chinatown, a beautiful cultural tradition with a rich history in our city. I want to remind everyone to enjoy the parade and not change any plans due to misinformation spreading about #coronavirus. https://t.co/bwCnIb7j8H — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) February 9, 2020



Making it up as you go along is fine for sitcom writers – not “experts” telling states to sack millions of people.