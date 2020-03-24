How to relate to China? Whitlam 1971

A Chinese friend is writing about her time during the Cultural Revolution and she got to the time when the ice thawed between China and the US. She asked when Whitlam made his first visit to China and when he became PM. The visit was in July 1971 and one of his first moves after December 1972 was to formalize relations. At the time we were fighting communists on the ground in Vietnam, including Chinese soldiers according to some accounts.

Whitlam earned eternal infamy due to his attitude to refugees from the communist regime. Does anyone know how many South Vietnamese were murdered in the takeover or died in gulags over the years?

With the wisdom of hindsight we might wonder how we could have done better in our relationship to communist China over the years. Also we might have been more alert to the activities of the useful idiots in the education system and the media who were fellow travelers and agents of cultural marxism and identity politics.