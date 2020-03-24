It’s all politics

The American people expect us to act. If we fail, it will be because Senate Democrats are continuing to dither while the country expects bold, bipartisan action. pic.twitter.com/23pFHoDtCl — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 23, 2020

It’s the flu and it’s on the way to containment. It looks like a relative handful will unfortunately die, but its not the Andromeda Strain either. If this really were the danger the media and the left pretend it is, none of these Democrat impediments to a solid response would be going on. They’re not truly scared and are merely engaged in a kind of hostage-taking excercise to leverage various outcomes they could not otherwise get. Trump has now suggested that he will call the lock-down off at the end of the fifteen days, which is March 30. Some relevant posts below

Giddy Democrats Planning to Exploit the Economic Crisis to Hurt Trump

It’s sickening to watch the Democrats exploit a public health crisis in an effort to score political points against President Trump, but they’ve made perfectly clear in the past that they’re not willing to “let a good crisis go to waste.”

Trump: ‘We Cannot Let the Cure Be Worse Than the Problem Itself’

President Donald Trump, tweeting late Sunday night in all-caps, addressed a concern of many Americans — how long will our enforced isolation last? “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!” The Trump administration last week urged Americans to participate in a 15-day period to “slow the spread” of coronavirus by limiting contacts with other people and staying home as much as possible.

Trump lashes out at networks, newspapers: All I see is ‘hatred of me’

I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost, and all I see is hatred of me at any cost. Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

I can only hope he’s right. But there’s a lot of fear out there and to some even Joe Biden is preferable, which only shows just how mad some people are.