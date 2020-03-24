John Comnenus: Hard questions

According to worldometer (at 0130 on 24 March) Australia has 1717 COVID cases that lead to 7 deaths. That’s less than .05 mortality rate on those who have tested positive. But, this is not what we are concerned about with the ‘flatten the curve’ mantra. What Governments are worried about is overloading our health system. Apparently, once again according to worldometer, there are 11 serious cases of COVID in Australia. So I assume that means 11 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds being occupied by COVID patients. That suggests to me that the measures adopted before the destructive measures imposed over the weekend were effective.
Before Scott Morrison, the Premiers and Chief Ministers destroy anymore businesses, careers and jobs I think they have an obligation to answer these three basic questions in simple and straight forward language:
1. How many COVID cases in ICU will overwhelm the health system?
2. How many cases are currently in ICU?
3. What are the current projections for admission to ICU?
Let’s clearly answer these questions before another persons life or livelihood is deliberately destroyed.
FWIW other countries report answers to these questions daily.
Here in France there is a nightly briefing from either the head of the Health Department or the Health Minister. The key metrics each night are cases (and new cases in last 24 hours), hospital admissions (plus change in 24 hours), ICU cases (plus change), and deaths (plus change). The number of ICU beds is well-known, and the number of new beds added each day (for example, via field hospitals erected by the army) is also announced.
Projections are basically in relation to the experience of neighboring countries (Italy, Spain) where the tracking in France is compared to their more grave situations.
Incredible to read here that Oz is not only not answering these questions daily but not doing so at all.
It would be good to see the projections that the government are seeing, but they would not make for pretty reading. They would certainly not be of any comfort to the “but what about my ancient liberties” crowd.
It was reported somewhere that we have about 2000 ICU beds nationally. Not sure if this can be increased by using e.g. operating theatres or emergency department beds.
Our media seems more interested on clarity of whether their kids are still having to go to their exclusive private schools or not.
All the politicians at state and federal level and all senior public servants and journalists should go without pay until the shutdown is over. That way they will understand the consequences of putting people out of work.
It’s a shame they couldn’t have stopped at massive overreaction, instead we have to face economic suicide. Ironically enough China benefit the most by picking up our resources, property and companies for cents on the dollar.
The are also hard questions to be asked about the real number of active cases.
How many active cases have no symptoms, have not been tested, and have been registered as “active” only as a result of having some close contact with a person who subsequently tested positive. I know such a person- a close relative who manages a medical clinic.
How many other prospective active cases are inflating the numbers?
It could probably be doubled. But these would be staffed by people like anaesthetists who haven’t specialised in ICU specifically. Similarly there won’t be enough specialist ICU nurses. Plus we would expect to use every bed there is. The problem with the analysis above is that it takes a good week or two to deteriorate enough to need ICU, then anything from 2 days to 6 weeks to actually die. We expected to see a dozen or so ICU patients around now based on this lag. In a week or two I would expect maybe 100 ICU cases and then it grows exponentially for quite a while. Similarly it takes a while for the number of deaths to ramp up, then goes out of control. The very sick patient in ICU expels a lot of virus, so the health care workers gradually drop out as well, further worsening outcomes.
Unfortunately probably not all that many. The most reliable number I’ve seen is that 17% are asymptomatic. Obviously we HCWs are all looking forward to the new serological testing to confirm we had an asymptomatic case, but I’m a little pessimistic that we will be confirmed immune in large numbers.
4% of cases are fully recovered at this point. It is still an open question as to how many of the other 2000 confirmed infected recover easily or end up needing an ICU.
Monty your assumptions toward the negative with no proof show a sick mind and total gullible belief in government pure insanity.
Monty would have been a conscientious objector in WWII, I’m guessing.
The “but what about my ancient liberties” crowd are not looking for comfort.
The “those of us with enough money to watch tele for nine months and everyone else can get fucked and starve” crowd are the ones looking for comfort.