John Comnenus: Hard questions

According to worldometer (at 0130 on 24 March) Australia has 1717 COVID cases that lead to 7 deaths. That’s less than .05 mortality rate on those who have tested positive. But, this is not what we are concerned about with the ‘flatten the curve’ mantra. What Governments are worried about is overloading our health system. Apparently, once again according to worldometer, there are 11 serious cases of COVID in Australia. So I assume that means 11 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds being occupied by COVID patients. That suggests to me that the measures adopted before the destructive measures imposed over the weekend were effective.

Before Scott Morrison, the Premiers and Chief Ministers destroy anymore businesses, careers and jobs I think they have an obligation to answer these three basic questions in simple and straight forward language:

1. How many COVID cases in ICU will overwhelm the health system?

2. How many cases are currently in ICU?

3. What are the current projections for admission to ICU?

Let’s clearly answer these questions before another persons life or livelihood is deliberately destroyed.