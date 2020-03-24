Parramatta premiers for 2020!

Posted on 1:15 pm, March 24, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Parramatta sits at the top of the ladder as the NRL season is suspended. Assuming it does not resume in time to complete, they will have to follow the national basketball precedent where Perth got the chocolates when Sydney pulled out of the finals series with Perth one up. Well done to Newcastle the runners up!

Pity the Demons didn’t get a big win last week and they could have taken the AFL pennant!

 

2 Responses to Parramatta premiers for 2020!

  1. Gibbo
    #3373508, posted on March 24, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Call the season off and hand out the trophy now I say!
    🙂

  2. DaveR
    #3373525, posted on March 24, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    I wonder if Nathan Hindmarsh will be happy with that?

