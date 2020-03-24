The most socially isolated man in Australia

THERE are hardly any sane, intellectually substantive people in either Australia or the world who believe there is any truth in the rigged and utterly preposterous charges brought against George Pell. It is a nutter’s travesty that has embarrassed the country. As things stand, however, the Cardinal is locked up in a prison for terrorists as slow-poke justices of the High Court decide how to extricate either him from Barwon or the state of Victoria from infamy. It cannot do both. Even allowing for the complexity of the arguments made during the hearings of 11 and 12 March, it’s hard to comprehend why in the nation’s supreme forum for justice – which must also be a supreme forum for humaneness – their judgement is still pending 12 days later. For this isn’t some desiccated case about the meaning of a paragraph and these are not normal times – least of all for a health-compromised man of 79 residing in a jail cell. The Pell appeal might be complex and judges may have responsibilities to be more than usually meticulous given the possibility of their decision having stare decisis implications. But they are very bright people and justice delayed during a pandemic (of especial menace to the elderly) is being more than conventionally denied to the applicant.
It is time that tax-supported education cease promulgating the values of the extreme Leftist elite that dominates the university faculties and the educational establishment, and accept that the job of education is to transmit the values of the people who pay the taxes.— Orson Scott Card
At least jurors did. And I suspect many many more people did as well. I am not one of them, but it is silly to assume that just because a person has a different view in this issue, he is not sane or intellectually substantial .