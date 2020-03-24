Liberty Quote
The cornerstone of trade unionism is compulsory membership.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Tuesday Forum: March 24, 2020
Hello!
Isolation?
Keep those open forums coming, Doomie!
Top 5!
Home schooling Day 1
Here
Top 20!
Top ten!
1st
Gave that one to much lead…
I’ll take a Indian ahead of a Chicom any day.
They eat clean and all want to run a business. They are also desperate to blend in and be part of the community. The ones who have moved to the bush are becoming some of our best citizens as well as winning the bowling and batting averages in the local cricket comps.
The Indian YouTube series on becoming Australian is well made and hilarious. The fact it was made, is funny and well liked by all shows that innate desire to become part of Australia.
The Chicoms have been here since the 1800’s and their YouTube series on becoming Australian is still pending.
(My Dad’s heart doctor is Indian, he’s already made him a leather belt and invited him to a tractor pull, I was specifically told to bring the Fordson Power Major pedal tractor I made my son so that the Doctors son could pedal it around the tractor pull!)
From the old fred:
rickw: Can’t let these Freedom Fuckers get off so lightly.
I am so stealing that rick. Best name yet for the bludging parasites.
For ‘Struth’ – the virus is just the excuse.
Amen.
How’s their Super going?
Fresh thread, fresh attitude.
I love all parasitic public servants and would share my last sheet of toilet paper with them. Bless.
MIT Technological Review
Great source for Coronavirus info from about as authoritative a site as I’ve found so far.
Lots of food for thought.
Ah! New fred. Are we all still Kung Flu fighting?
Let the Unions feed that back to the Elites.
Everyone who has a service job is in danger. Supposedly.
Including my hairdresser.
Hairdressers can still operate last I heard.
The great leveller.
Australian Manufacturing:
Upton Engineering Corowa – Most powerful 2 wheel drive tractor in the world – 1976
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zgJGpeIq4qA
Yes, dover.
First world problems.
I was trying to lighten things up. Verbal blonding creme.
Amen.
How’s their Super going?
Never fear, Government will top it up with our taxes!
Ellen of Tasmania
#3373297, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:42 am
U-shaped vs V-shaped “recovery”?
Hypothetically.
I haven’t seen this reported anywhere.
My Super’s up sh*t creek without a paddle.
Let them eat mince!
Centrelink lines are again hours-long
It was Doomy peddling *Fake News*.
Horrid man!
I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India, which has nearly 1.4 billion people. India is a democracy rather than a communist tyranny like Red China. Would they be hiding their victims? Or wouldn’t they have any compassion and just let them die in the slums hoping Mother Theresa would take care of them? Can anybody familiar with India shed some light on their tiny incidence of chicom virus victims?
The virus has turned me into a snitch.
Next I’ll be informing on my neighbours’ adherence to social distancing.
Australian Manufacturing:
ANCA Controls:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ANCA_(company)
OK – go your own way next time you need help from a taxpayer funded agency.
Also, avoid using the roads, the rail network, the ferries, the airlines and the buses.
They’re largely public funded or subsidised.
And don’t forget to homeschool your kids.
All schools – “private” and public – operate because they are in receipt of taxpayer funding.
The current crisis reveals how essential these services are – not how inadequate they are.
You live in a society – which always is more important than the economy which, for now, is well stuffed.
Society will survive, so long as those with your limited intellect comprise less than 5%.
Fortunately they do, when you examine the Gaussian curve.
The panic is the same/worse – by the Elites.
This may be the only time in recent history when a young bloke will attract the chicks when he tells them he’s a farmer.
“I’m lonely, isolated and I’ve got food.”
The new lingo for romance.
I was trying to lighten things up.
My lighten up moment for the day came from my local butcher. Hilariously turns out a good customer and his wife have a Pornhub channel and they have a male “friend” who partakes. At least if I’m stuck at home when I shut the doors I’ll be able to watch them, laugh, and think of the good times. 😂
Lack of adequate testing ?
Does someone with no hair even know what a hairdresser is? Probably thinks its somewhere you buy hats and beanies.
Australian Manufacturing:
Advanced Robotic Technology:
https://www.advancedrobotic.com/
Probably.
OK – go your own way next time you need help from a taxpayer funded agency.
I’ve moved on Bob. It’s the happy thread now. Peace and love bro.
I love you man.
Ooh, my little pretty one, my pretty one
When you gonna give me some time, Corona
Ooh, you make my motor run, my motor run
Got it coming off o’ the line, Corona
Bruce and I are still feeding the wildlife.
Fattening them up.
I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India
Lack of adequate testing ?
I spoke to an Indian friend about this, Chloroquine use for Malaria is not uncommon, also not particularly fond of bat.
MIT seems to be excusing Chinese authorities.
Regional QLD HS.
Down 28% yesterday.
Today, no shows 46%.
A pair of scissors works alright.
EE at 1144
I love all parasitic public servants and would share my last sheet of toilet paper with them. Bless.
But as your servants, they would only get to use it after you?
The C-Grade Team is in charge.
2GB reports Bill Shorten on the job about Centrelink.
I assumed that. So the virus spread would be greater and Indians visiting overseas would also therefore pose a greater danger than Chinese. Also there would be a noticeable disproportionate spike in deaths for 1.4 billion people. Or wouldn’t they notice that?
My hair is done ‘in-house’, stackja.
They knew, they didn’t care.
Same people wiped out millions of jobs and thousands of businesses on zero evidence. They wanted to seem like they were doing something, to appease Karen from Facebook.
More people will catch China Virus from Centrelink queues than will ever catch them from a cafe or pub.
Possible solutions: Wrong temperature and humidity in February so virus progressing slowly. Spicy food raising body temperature, leading to resistance. No serious testing yet. People so poor that they die all the time and nobody pays much mind to the specific cause. Resistance due to some related pathogen that has repeatedly wiped out their ancestors.
Apparently they are not the least bit worried about this in sub-Saharan Africa yet. So its going to be interesting to see how it pans out geographically over time. The centre of the virus ought to start moving northward now, in the Northern hemisphere.
Try not to introduce percentages to prove your point, Bob.
91.3% of the time, it doesn’t end well for you.
Government urging people to go home as lines form around Centrelink offices, minister Stuart Robert admits not anticipating demand
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-03-24/centrelink-minister-stuart-robert-not-anticipate-coronavirus/12080612
snip!
They deal with real life and death situations every day.
Self isolating is for spoilt western brats.
You hope.
Nailed it – but their Super is fvcked, eh NumbNutz?
stackja
I should have been more clear. I though their technical info on the virus was excellent.
Just like the thirty year long gerbil worming hoax. What is truly staggering is that Morristeen and his stooges appear to have no idea how expertly he’s been played by the professional hysterics (twatter numpties and the braindead lamestream meeja). Then again, given what an irredeemable imbecile he is, it’s entirely unsurprising.
After his regrettable roasting over the greenfilth induced bush fires he just had to get out there and start bellowing and beating his hairy chest in “response” this latest manufactured crisis.
So what next, Morristeen, you fuckwit? You’ve destroyed the economy over a chimera and hit the trillion dollars in government debt figure. People are going to go absolutely spare when they lose their homes as well as their jobs.
If this situation does get “ugly” (and quite frankly I hope it does) you and various others among our beloved elected representatives deserve to meet the same fate as other nation wrecking turds such as Ceausescu.
Our political system is irreparably smashed. We need a reset and soon. If the populous weren’t such a bunch of ignorant cowed sheep, there’d be hundreds of thousands of us right now outside that fascistic neo-brutalist concrete monstrosity in Canberra wielding our pikes and baying for blood.
Inside the main office I would think would be most likely, where the virus will be airborne. One customer with COVID-19 sitting there for hours waiting, with the aircon spreading it around.
Look at their funding.
Which is now dwindling in supply, no matter how well you’ve stocked up at home.
That’s when civil disobedience will break out.
Watch our MultiCultis at work in the Woolies videos.
Centrelink offices will be the new Ruby Princess.
But as your servants, they would only get to use it after you?
Nah, maaaan. It’s the peace and love thread. We’ll use it at the same time!
Equality, reuse, recycle!
Wooooooh!
Numbers are not Numbers’ strong point.
https://twitter.com/antoniogm/status/1242118095369424897
We were told by “authorities” not to wear masks, as they didn’t do anything.
Now we have none.
Tesla finally delivers!
Scotty-from-Marketing will gracefully retire to Abbott’s bunker.
Masks work. Not perfectly, but partially.
One of the many Big Lies in this crisis is that “Masks don’t protect you.”
It’s a lie. It was always a lie.
People forgetting where the virus originated?
Gee, Elvis, how did the butcher find out? Is there, er, product placement going on in said videos?
The Baroness Doom had her hair done last night at 10 pm after the hairdresser phoned to reschedule her appointment from Thursday. The argument being that the hairdresser would be closing today and was going to fit as many of her regular clients in before the shutdown.
Maybe she’s corona-drumming up business. 🙂
Daily Mail
Big Lies so far:
1. Masks won’t protect you.
2. It’s just the flu. (the WHO and CCP were minimizing the virus in Jan and early Feb)
3. It only kills people who were likely to die anyway.
4. The death rate is far less than the ‘official’ death rate (because “just like the flu” most cases are too mild to detect, see Lie no. 2).
5. Most cases that c people are asymptomatic or mildame into Australia came from the USA (technically true, but only because Chinese travellers went to the US to fulfil the 14 day China mainland directive)
6. China successfully stopped the virus.
7. China doesn’t have any new domestic cases.
8. This will all be over in a couple of months.
Parallel Universe.
Never. Ever. Forget.
China. Did. This.
Fuck China.
Now fixed, with rigor:
Eight applications in already today: Snow White, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful…
(I expect Scotty from Marketing and Josh are exercising healthy distancing on this one.)
“Given us humans get on humans’ nerves
Is she implying that people might be pushed too far and commit DV? Surely not! A policeman lost his job for saying that.
Not instantly clear why Tim Soutphommasane hasn’t been converted into an income support package for 12 baristas.
sorry, try again.
Big Lies so far:
1. Masks won’t protect you.
2. It’s just the flu. (the WHO and CCP were minimizing the virus in Jan and early Feb)
3. It only kills people who were likely to die anyway.
4. The death rate is far less than the ‘official’ death rate (because “just like the flu” most cases are too mild to detect, see Lie no. 2).
5. Most cases that came into Australia came from the USA (technically true, but only because Chinese travellers went to the US to fulfil the 14 day China mainland directive)
6. China successfully stopped the virus.
7. China doesn’t have any new domestic cases.
8. This will all be over in a couple of months.
Top 87!
Antonio García Martínez
@antoniogm
“It was found that a 50% compliance in donning the device resulted in a significant reduction in risk…
An 80% compliance rate essentially eliminated the influenza outbreak.”
So that’s why the Japanese and Korean economies aren’t in a self-induced coma.
https://twitter.com/antoniogm/status/1242118095369424897
We were told by “authorities” not to wear masks, as they didn’t do anything.
Now we have none.
Australian Governments are chock a block full of people so dumb they couldn’t get regular jobs.
This is now exposed for everyone to see.
Another thread; at this rate we’ll be threadless.
Anti-vax troll said this on last thread:
And my considered reply is we could talk bullshit with this clown all afternoon but instead we should just inject the jerk with a 14 gauge needle in the arse and be done with it.
Holy fuck.
What just happened to Graincorp?
Price slashed in half.
Gee, Elvis, how did the butcher find out? Is there, er, product placement going on in said videos?
Plenty of meat on cam but none that’s passed through his hands. 😂
Customer tip off. Sort of makes sense, old mate is a bit of a freak in public anyway.
What is the purpose of a medical-surgical face mask?
But not viral aerosols, retard.
According to Tim Soutphommasane
But has it, really?
This is just an assertion based on a handful of anedcotal news stories combined with statements from certain embassies. Surely government policy and social response should be driven by big, visible, data-backed phenomena. Not anecdotes and acccusations by foreign dictatorships.
Victorians stand a good chance of losing their power grid at some point for a number of days or longer.
For some time now it has been wise to be prepared for this eventuality. We are losing our first world status.
De- merger.
Ok.
Well, that is true.
Similar class of clientele.
Half their customers are about to disappear?
According to the Grigbot?
Brewers warn beer supply could dry up within weeks if coronavirus restrictions halt production
Not sure that “My bad; I never realised that the ‘national leaders decision’ to destroy the pub/restaurant trade would have an impact on grog supplies” will quite cut it.
If this bites, the political class will need to get some healthy distancing done – probably to India.
“Fuck China”
Yes and also fuck that squalid pudgy little race pimp called Tim Halfarse.
I guess so, if you’re going to be philosophical about it.
Well connected people abnormally well prepared. Thats not the least bit suspicious.
Spectator USA
Coronavirus: The Price of Luxury
Fashion’s “Made in Italy” tag is connected to a Chinese disease.
As the United States prepares for a second week of lockdown to slow the spread of the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19), hundreds of people in Italy are dying every day from this disease. And the reason why Italy now has more coronavirus deaths than any other country can be summarized in a single word — luxury.
In the world of fashion, the “Made in Italy” tag has a distinct value associated with luxury and status. Merchants can charge higher prices for clothing, shoes, handbags, and other fashion goods manufactured in Italy, and that value was coveted by certain Chinese entrepreneurs. During the past three decades, more and more Chinese investors bought into textile and leather-good factories in northern Italy, and they brought over Chinese laborers to work in those factories. By 2010, there were reportedly 60,000 Chinese in Prato, an industrial suburb of Florence. To accommodate Italy’s new foreign labor force, nonstop flights were established between China and Rome.
None of this was a secret. The Chinese takeover of “Made in Italy” fashion was reported by, among other publications, the Chicago Tribune (“Chinese immigrants transform Italy’s fashion industry,” Jan. 2, 2009), the New York Times (“Chinese Remake the ‘Made in Italy’ Fashion Label,” Sept. 12, 2010), the BBC (“The Italian fashion capital being led by the Chinese,” Feb. 12, 2013), Reuters (“Italy’s Chinese garment workshops boom as workers suffer,” Dec. 29, 2013), the Associated Press (“Clashes amid Italy’s crackdown on its Chinese community,” July 1, 2016) and the New Yorker (“The Chinese Workers Who Assemble Designer Bags in Tuscany,” April 9, 2018). In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, however, our media seem to have gotten a case of collective amnesia; readers and viewers are left mystified as to why Italy has become the epicenter of this pandemic.
After the coronavirus scare sent Italy into a nationwide lockdown earlier this month, several U.S. news organizations (including NPR, Time magazine, and ABC News) decided to address the question, “Why Italy?” Most of their answers had to do with demographics and aging, with Italy having a much larger proportion of senior citizens than other countries. None of them, however, made mention of the tens of thousands of Chinese laborers working in clothing plants in northern Italy, where their COVID-19 outbreak was first detected in February. Considering how the role of Chinese workers in the “Made in Italy” fashion boom had been so widely reported in the past decade, could it be that journalists suddenly forgot this fact? Or should we suspect that these reporters are deliberately overlooking the connection between Italy’s Chinese labor force and this deadly pandemic?
One of many bites, I suspect.
SloMo’s @rse will be like one in a piranha infested waterhole.
You seen some of those curries? The virus undergoes thermolytic decomposition before the second mouthful.
I think the current plan is that if vaccines, mandatory bio-hazard suits, culling everyone who coughs, and population decimation in a barren dystopian wasteland don’t stop the virus, then the last hope will be to force people to eat vindaloo.
Government urging people to go home as lines form around Centrelink offices, minister Stuart Robert admits not anticipating demand
The pollies severely, incredibly underestimated how many people they were shoving into unemployment.
Top point.
But not viral aerosols, retard.
Egg, if you use influenza transmission as a model, a bit of googling indicates that face masks cut transmission rates by 50% because transmission is by both large droplet and aerosol.
Then I will be King!
I love this place.
Egg, if you use influenza transmission as a model, a bit of googling indicates that face masks cut transmission rates by 50% because transmission is by both large droplet and aerosol.
If you apply this effectiveness to a 1:2 transmission rate, then you don’t have exponential growth, you don’t have a pandemic.
2,200 returned from Wuhan to Sydney in January.
Italy has a lot of oldies dying of the flu each year. Do they get free vaccinations there ? What is the correlation between oldies here who cannot afford heating in the winter and death from flu . ? energy costs in Italy are horrendous. So all these figures get thrown around me just throwing a few variables in that might screw the numbers.
Was aimed at the Grigbot’s list of claims (from prior).
Survival of the fittest!
stackja
#3373266, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:34 am
Sinclair Davidson
#3373250, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:29 am
I saw a great comment on FaceBook – in a month’s time we will know the true colour of everyone’s hair. Now that the hairdressers have been shut down.
Heh
My wife made a comment yesterday afternoon that her hairdresser has shut down and soon her coloured hair (which she only colours because at 75, I don’t have any grey hairs on a big mop of hair, and she did not want to look like a Grandmother next to me), would be Grey
“Times, They are a’Changing”
Not just a joke. Having food that raises your temperature is one of those things to do if you feel symptoms beginning. Hot soup with ginger, garlic and spices of various sorts should be helpful. Cold therapy has benefits but once you feel symptoms stay warm at all times.
From the Spectator article
Gee, that’s a tough one.
Reporters across the globe have become myopic due to relentless focus on one man, for one purpose only. Like Sauron’s gaze, they have been blind to all else, unless it adds to their cause. The danger approached, it’s in our very midst, and still they look away.
Woo Lotto
When will the PRC release their second wave virus?
They already have is an acceptable answer.
C-Graders in action.
For those wondering at the High Court and which way they may swing, an interesting case dropped last week:
Strbak v The Queen [2020] HCA 10 (18 March 2020)
Read it here.
It relates to the sentencing of that lazy criminally negligent mother Strbak and the killing of her son Tyrrell, mostly by others.
Of critical importance was her sentencing, where she did not give evidence, and how the sentencing judge used this against her credit and factual findings, based on a Qld decision of Miller. The High Court ruled Miller was wrongly decided.
Shows the Court remains strong on the M decision and I still consider it more likley than not they will uphold the Pell appeal.
I once cured a virus with Tom Yum Soup.
It was like being in a sauna.
Stop harassing pharmacies for inhalers it doe’s to prevent bat flue