Posted on 11:30 am, March 24, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
124 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 24, 2020

  3. stackja
    #3373266, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3373250, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:29 am
    I saw a great comment on FaceBook – in a month’s time we will know the true colour of everyone’s hair. Now that the hairdressers have been shut down.

  4. Tom
    #3373268, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Keep those open forums coming, Doomie!

  6. Natural Instinct
    #3373277, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Home schooling Day 1

    “When are we getting the guinea pigs? You promised”

  11. rickw
    #3373291, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Gave that one to much lead…

  12. rickw
    #3373292, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:42 am

    I’ll take a Indian ahead of a Chicom any day.
    They eat clean and all want to run a business. They are also desperate to blend in and be part of the community. The ones who have moved to the bush are becoming some of our best citizens as well as winning the bowling and batting averages in the local cricket comps.

    The Indian YouTube series on becoming Australian is well made and hilarious. The fact it was made, is funny and well liked by all shows that innate desire to become part of Australia.

    The Chicoms have been here since the 1800’s and their YouTube series on becoming Australian is still pending.

    (My Dad’s heart doctor is Indian, he’s already made him a leather belt and invited him to a tractor pull, I was specifically told to bring the Fordson Power Major pedal tractor I made my son so that the Doctors son could pedal it around the tractor pull!)

  13. Eyrie
    #3373293, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:42 am

    From the old fred:

    rickw: Can’t let these Freedom Fuckers get off so lightly.

    I am so stealing that rick. Best name yet for the bludging parasites.

  14. Ellen of Tasmania
    #3373297, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:42 am

    For ‘Struth’ – the virus is just the excuse.

  15. egg_
    #3373298, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Can’t let these Freedom Fuckers get off so lightly.

    Amen.
    How’s their Super going?

  16. EvilElvis
    #3373300, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Fresh thread, fresh attitude.

    I love all parasitic public servants and would share my last sheet of toilet paper with them. Bless.

  17. Zatara
    #3373301, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:44 am

    MIT Technological Review

    Great source for Coronavirus info from about as authoritative a site as I’ve found so far.

    Lots of food for thought.

  18. calli
    #3373302, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Ah! New fred. Are we all still Kung Flu fighting?

  19. egg_
    #3373308, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Morrison and Co have put public facing Centrelink workers in extreme danger.

    Let the Unions feed that back to the Elites.

  20. calli
    #3373310, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Morrison and Co have put public facing Centrelink workers in extreme danger.

    Everyone who has a service job is in danger. Supposedly.

    Including my hairdresser.

  21. dover_beach
    #3373312, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Hairdressers can still operate last I heard.

  22. egg_
    #3373314, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:51 am

    How’s their Super going?

    The great leveller.

  23. rickw
    #3373315, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Australian Manufacturing:

    Upton Engineering Corowa – Most powerful 2 wheel drive tractor in the world – 1976

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zgJGpeIq4qA

  24. calli
    #3373317, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Yes, dover.

    First world problems.

    I was trying to lighten things up. Verbal blonding creme.

  25. rickw
    #3373318, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Amen.
    How’s their Super going?

    Never fear, Government will top it up with our taxes!

  26. egg_
    #3373319, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Ellen of Tasmania
    #3373297, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:42 am

    U-shaped vs V-shaped “recovery”?
    Hypothetically.

  27. Gab
    #3373320, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Now that the hairdressers have been shut down.

    I haven’t seen this reported anywhere.

  28. calli
    #3373321, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:53 am

    My Super’s up sh*t creek without a paddle.

    Let them eat mince!

  30. calli
    #3373324, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:54 am

    It was Doomy peddling *Fake News*.

  32. John
    #3373326, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:55 am

    I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India, which has nearly 1.4 billion people. India is a democracy rather than a communist tyranny like Red China. Would they be hiding their victims? Or wouldn’t they have any compassion and just let them die in the slums hoping Mother Theresa would take care of them? Can anybody familiar with India shed some light on their tiny incidence of chicom virus victims?

  33. calli
    #3373327, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:55 am

    The virus has turned me into a snitch.

    Next I’ll be informing on my neighbours’ adherence to social distancing.

  35. 1735099
    #3373329, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Some of us are happy to go our own way you reliant on services pos. And aren’t they all overwhelmed in the current crisis? Fucking dickhead.

    OK – go your own way next time you need help from a taxpayer funded agency.
    Also, avoid using the roads, the rail network, the ferries, the airlines and the buses.
    They’re largely public funded or subsidised.
    And don’t forget to homeschool your kids.
    All schools – “private” and public – operate because they are in receipt of taxpayer funding.
    The current crisis reveals how essential these services are – not how inadequate they are.
    You live in a society – which always is more important than the economy which, for now, is well stuffed.
    Society will survive, so long as those with your limited intellect comprise less than 5%.
    Fortunately they do, when you examine the Gaussian curve.

  36. egg_
    #3373330, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Is it too early to refer to Covid-19 as the Y2K20 bug?

    The panic is the same/worse – by the Elites.

  37. Farmer Gez
    #3373331, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:56 am

    This may be the only time in recent history when a young bloke will attract the chicks when he tells them he’s a farmer.
    “I’m lonely, isolated and I’ve got food.”

    The new lingo for romance.

  38. EvilElvis
    #3373333, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:56 am

    I was trying to lighten things up.

    My lighten up moment for the day came from my local butcher. Hilariously turns out a good customer and his wife have a Pornhub channel and they have a male “friend” who partakes. At least if I’m stuck at home when I shut the doors I’ll be able to watch them, laugh, and think of the good times. 😂

  39. Zatara
    #3373334, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:56 am

    I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India

    Lack of adequate testing ?

  40. dover_beach
    #3373335, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Does someone with no hair even know what a hairdresser is? Probably thinks its somewhere you buy hats and beanies.

  41. rickw
    #3373337, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Australian Manufacturing:

    Advanced Robotic Technology:

    https://www.advancedrobotic.com/

  42. egg_
    #3373338, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:58 am

    just let them die in the slums

    Probably.

  43. EvilElvis
    #3373339, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:58 am

    OK – go your own way next time you need help from a taxpayer funded agency.

    I’ve moved on Bob. It’s the happy thread now. Peace and love bro.
    I love you man.

    Ooh, my little pretty one, my pretty one
    When you gonna give me some time, Corona
    Ooh, you make my motor run, my motor run
    Got it coming off o’ the line, Corona

  44. calli
    #3373340, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Bruce and I are still feeding the wildlife.

    Fattening them up.

  45. rickw
    #3373341, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:59 am

    I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India

    Lack of adequate testing ?

    I spoke to an Indian friend about this, Chloroquine use for Malaria is not uncommon, also not particularly fond of bat.

  46. stackja
    #3373342, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Zatara
    #3373301, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:44 am

    After the outbreak in Wuhan became public in late December, Chinese authorities began enforcing strict measures on travel and activity designed to stop the spread of the virus as aggressively as possible.

    MIT seems to be excusing Chinese authorities.

  47. lotocoti
    #3373344, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Regional QLD HS.
    Down 28% yesterday.
    Today, no shows 46%.

  48. stackja
    #3373345, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    dover_beach
    #3373335, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:57 am

    A pair of scissors works alright.

  49. Boambee John
    #3373348, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    EE at 1144

    I love all parasitic public servants and would share my last sheet of toilet paper with them. Bless.

    But as your servants, they would only get to use it after you?

  50. egg_
    #3373349, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    It is troubling that the social services minister Stuart Robert did not know that huge numbers of people would flood MyGov and the actual Centrelink offices from Monday morning after the announcement of mass closures of businesses .

    This situation is clear evidence of incompetence. Some one, from the Minister an down through the levels of public servant advisory functionaries, there to provide frank, fearless advice to our elected idiots should have picked this certainty up.
    If it was not flagged that is incompetence.
    If it was flagged but no acted upon that is incompetence.
    The decision making has been too precipitous.

    The C-Grade Team is in charge.

  51. stackja
    #3373351, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    2GB reports Bill Shorten on the job about Centrelink.

  52. John
    #3373352, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    #3373334, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:56 am

    I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India

    Lack of adequate testing ?

    I assumed that. So the virus spread would be greater and Indians visiting overseas would also therefore pose a greater danger than Chinese. Also there would be a noticeable disproportionate spike in deaths for 1.4 billion people. Or wouldn’t they notice that?

  53. dover_beach
    #3373353, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    My hair is done ‘in-house’, stackja.

  54. Infidel Tiger
    #3373354, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    It is troubling that the social services minister Stuart Robert did not know that huge numbers of people would flood MyGov and the actual Centrelink offices from Monday morning after the announcement of mass closures of businesses .

    They knew, they didn’t care.

    Same people wiped out millions of jobs and thousands of businesses on zero evidence. They wanted to seem like they were doing something, to appease Karen from Facebook.

    More people will catch China Virus from Centrelink queues than will ever catch them from a cafe or pub.

  55. Global Warmings Ghost
    #3373356, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India, which has nearly 1.4 billion people.

    Possible solutions: Wrong temperature and humidity in February so virus progressing slowly. Spicy food raising body temperature, leading to resistance. No serious testing yet. People so poor that they die all the time and nobody pays much mind to the specific cause. Resistance due to some related pathogen that has repeatedly wiped out their ancestors.

    Apparently they are not the least bit worried about this in sub-Saharan Africa yet. So its going to be interesting to see how it pans out geographically over time. The centre of the virus ought to start moving northward now, in the Northern hemisphere.

  56. Mater
    #3373357, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Society will survive, so long as those with your limited intellect comprise less than 5%.

    Try not to introduce percentages to prove your point, Bob.
    91.3% of the time, it doesn’t end well for you.

  57. mh
    #3373358, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Government urging people to go home as lines form around Centrelink offices, minister Stuart Robert admits not anticipating demand

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-03-24/centrelink-minister-stuart-robert-not-anticipate-coronavirus/12080612

  58. stackja
    #3373359, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    dover_beach
    #3373353, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    snip!

  59. Infidel Tiger
    #3373361, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India

    They deal with real life and death situations every day.

    Self isolating is for spoilt western brats.

  60. stackja
    #3373362, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #3373354, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    You hope.

  61. egg_
    #3373365, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Eagerness for shut-downs is correlated to the advocate’s wealth or ease-of-income. People who have to open their business doors or get in their ute every day and hustle for scratch need to work to eat.

    Nailed it – but their Super is fvcked, eh NumbNutz?

  62. Zatara
    #3373366, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    MIT seems to be excusing Chinese authorities.

    stackja

    I should have been more clear. I though their technical info on the virus was excellent.

  63. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3373368, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Incompetence on such a gargantuan scale that it borders on insanity

    Just like the thirty year long gerbil worming hoax. What is truly staggering is that Morristeen and his stooges appear to have no idea how expertly he’s been played by the professional hysterics (twatter numpties and the braindead lamestream meeja). Then again, given what an irredeemable imbecile he is, it’s entirely unsurprising.

    After his regrettable roasting over the greenfilth induced bush fires he just had to get out there and start bellowing and beating his hairy chest in “response” this latest manufactured crisis.

    So what next, Morristeen, you fuckwit? You’ve destroyed the economy over a chimera and hit the trillion dollars in government debt figure. People are going to go absolutely spare when they lose their homes as well as their jobs.

    If this situation does get “ugly” (and quite frankly I hope it does) you and various others among our beloved elected representatives deserve to meet the same fate as other nation wrecking turds such as Ceausescu.

    Our political system is irreparably smashed. We need a reset and soon. If the populous weren’t such a bunch of ignorant cowed sheep, there’d be hundreds of thousands of us right now outside that fascistic neo-brutalist concrete monstrosity in Canberra wielding our pikes and baying for blood.

  64. mh
    #3373369, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    More people will catch China Virus from Centrelink queues than will ever catch them from a cafe or pub.

    Inside the main office I would think would be most likely, where the virus will be airborne. One customer with COVID-19 sitting there for hours waiting, with the aircon spreading it around.

  65. Infidel Tiger
    #3373370, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    MIT seems to be excusing Chinese authorities.

    Look at their funding.

  66. egg_
    #3373371, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    The thing about shutdowners that amuses me is they still want food.
    Thousands of workers, packers, drivers, train crews, pilots, truckies, office staff, warehouse hands, fridgies, cleaners, shelf-stackers, check-out chicks and others are keeping them fed but – by definition – are not shut down.
    Odd how you don’t hear any concern being expressed for their welfare.

    They’re like, I get magic money in my account and we still have food. It’s all good. For them.

    Which is now dwindling in supply, no matter how well you’ve stocked up at home.
    That’s when civil disobedience will break out.
    Watch our MultiCultis at work in the Woolies videos.

  67. mh
    #3373372, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Centrelink offices will be the new Ruby Princess.

  68. EvilElvis
    #3373373, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    But as your servants, they would only get to use it after you?

    Nah, maaaan. It’s the peace and love thread. We’ll use it at the same time!

    Equality, reuse, recycle!

    Wooooooh!

  69. egg_
    #3373374, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    91.3% of the time, it doesn’t end well for you.

    Numbers are not Numbers’ strong point.

  70. Infidel Tiger
    #3373375, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Antonio García Martínez
    @antoniogm
    “It was found that a 50% compliance in donning the device resulted in a significant reduction in risk…

    An 80% compliance rate essentially eliminated the influenza outbreak.”

    So that’s why the Japanese and Korean economies aren’t in a self-induced coma.

    https://twitter.com/antoniogm/status/1242118095369424897

    We were told by “authorities” not to wear masks, as they didn’t do anything.

    Now we have none.

  71. Infidel Tiger
    #3373377, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Yashar Ali Elephant
    @yashar
    4. Governor Newsom says the 1,000 ventilators that
    @elonmusk
    promised have already arrived in Los Angeles.

    Tesla finally delivers!

  72. egg_
    #3373379, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    People are going to go absolutely spare when they lose their homes as well as their jobs.

    Scotty-from-Marketing will gracefully retire to Abbott’s bunker.

  73. Archivist
    #3373382, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Masks work. Not perfectly, but partially.
    One of the many Big Lies in this crisis is that “Masks don’t protect you.”
    It’s a lie. It was always a lie.

  74. stackja
    #3373384, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    People forgetting where the virus originated?

  75. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3373385, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Gee, Elvis, how did the butcher find out? Is there, er, product placement going on in said videos?

  76. Sinclair Davidson
    #3373386, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    The Baroness Doom had her hair done last night at 10 pm after the hairdresser phoned to reschedule her appointment from Thursday. The argument being that the hairdresser would be closing today and was going to fit as many of her regular clients in before the shutdown.

  77. C.L.
    #3373390, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    The Baroness Doom had her hair done last night at 10 pm after the hairdresser phoned to reschedule her appointment from Thursday. The argument being that the hairdresser would be closing today and was going to fit as many of her regular clients in before the shutdown.

    Maybe she’s corona-drumming up business. 🙂

  78. stackja
    #3373391, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Coronavirus: Parramatta domestic violence services prepare for more incidents
    Services that help domestic violence victims are bracing for a rise in incidents as more families are forced to live under the one roof during social isolation measures.

    Joanne Vella, Parramatta Advertiser
    Subscriber only
    |
    March 23, 2020 5:46pm

    Parramatta Women’s Domestic Violence Advocacy Service co-ordinator Oloa Savaiinaea, which supports victims within 24 hours after police refer them for assistance, said staff anticipated the coronavirus-curbing measure to self isolate could trigger more crimes.

    “Given us humans get on humans’ nerves — domestic violence between mum and dad, or mum and kids, or dad and the kids, and siblings — there’s a potential increase in that,’’ she said.

    “There’s a lot of older children still at home. I think it’s unaffordable to move out and some of the children are adults and have broken marriages and move home with their parents and they’re not getting proper help and turn to the bottle.’’

  79. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3373392, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Tough social distancing measures mean Australians need to keep 1.5m apart – so why are beauty salons and hairdressers classed as ‘essential services’ and allowed to stay open?

    Australia will go into stage one lockdown, closing all bars and restaurants Scott
    Morrison announced shopping centres and hairdressers would stay open
    Essential services like pharmacies, supermarkets, bottle shops to stay open too
    Many have questioned why hairdressers have been deemed an essential service

    Daily Mail

  80. Archivist
    #3373394, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Big Lies so far:
    1. Masks won’t protect you.
    2. It’s just the flu. (the WHO and CCP were minimizing the virus in Jan and early Feb)
    3. It only kills people who were likely to die anyway.
    4. The death rate is far less than the ‘official’ death rate (because “just like the flu” most cases are too mild to detect, see Lie no. 2).
    5. Most cases that c people are asymptomatic or mildame into Australia came from the USA (technically true, but only because Chinese travellers went to the US to fulfil the 14 day China mainland directive)
    6. China successfully stopped the virus.
    7. China doesn’t have any new domestic cases.
    8. This will all be over in a couple of months.

  81. John64
    #3373395, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    Tim Soutphommasane‏Verified account @timsout
    It’s the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. An important time to recommit to fighting racism. #COVIDー19 has unleashed a good deal of prejudice and discrimination around the world. Far-right extremism is also on the rise #endracism

    Parallel Universe.

  82. Infidel Tiger
    #3373397, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Tim Soutphommasane‏Verified account @timsout
    It’s the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. An important time to recommit to fighting racism. #COVIDー19 has unleashed a good deal of prejudice and discrimination around the world. Far-right extremism is also on the rise #endracism

    Never. Ever. Forget.

    China. Did. This.

    Fuck China.

  83. Dr Faustus
    #3373398, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    It is troubling that the social services minister Stuart Robert did not know that huge numbers of people would flood MyGov and the actual Centrelink offices from Monday morning after the announcement of mass closures of businesses .

    Now fixed, with rigor:

    “You’re no longer required to attend a Centrelink site to provide proof of identity,” Senator Ruston told reporters in Canberra.

    “Yesterday, the changes came into place which require you to only provide proof of identity over the phone.

    “Understanding these are exceptional circumstances and we don’t want people attending Centrelink sites in person, they will then give you a validation that says: ‘Yes you are who you say you are’, on the basis of what you’ve said, and then you go online and register through MyGov.”

    Eight applications in already today: Snow White, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful…

    (I expect Scotty from Marketing and Josh are exercising healthy distancing on this one.)

  84. Delta A
    #3373399, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    “Given us humans get on humans’ nerves

    Is she implying that people might be pushed too far and commit DV? Surely not! A policeman lost his job for saying that.

  85. Dr Faustus
    #3373400, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Not instantly clear why Tim Soutphommasane hasn’t been converted into an income support package for 12 baristas.

  86. Archivist
    #3373401, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    sorry, try again.

    Big Lies so far:
    1. Masks won’t protect you.
    2. It’s just the flu. (the WHO and CCP were minimizing the virus in Jan and early Feb)
    3. It only kills people who were likely to die anyway.
    4. The death rate is far less than the ‘official’ death rate (because “just like the flu” most cases are too mild to detect, see Lie no. 2).
    5. Most cases that came into Australia came from the USA (technically true, but only because Chinese travellers went to the US to fulfil the 14 day China mainland directive)
    6. China successfully stopped the virus.
    7. China doesn’t have any new domestic cases.
    8. This will all be over in a couple of months.

  88. rickw
    #3373406, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Antonio García Martínez
    @antoniogm
    “It was found that a 50% compliance in donning the device resulted in a significant reduction in risk…

    An 80% compliance rate essentially eliminated the influenza outbreak.”

    So that’s why the Japanese and Korean economies aren’t in a self-induced coma.

    https://twitter.com/antoniogm/status/1242118095369424897

    We were told by “authorities” not to wear masks, as they didn’t do anything.

    Now we have none.

    Australian Governments are chock a block full of people so dumb they couldn’t get regular jobs.

    This is now exposed for everyone to see.

  89. cohenite
    #3373407, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Another thread; at this rate we’ll be threadless.

    Anti-vax troll said this on last thread:

    If I skip a flu shot does that put me into the category of “anti-vaxer”?

    And my considered reply is we could talk bullshit with this clown all afternoon but instead we should just inject the jerk with a 14 gauge needle in the arse and be done with it.

  90. Arky
    #3373408, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Holy fuck.
    What just happened to Graincorp?
    Price slashed in half.

  91. EvilElvis
    #3373409, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Gee, Elvis, how did the butcher find out? Is there, er, product placement going on in said videos?

    Plenty of meat on cam but none that’s passed through his hands. 😂

    Customer tip off. Sort of makes sense, old mate is a bit of a freak in public anyway.

  92. egg_
    #3373410, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    What is the purpose of a medical-surgical face mask?

    In the OR, surgical masks protect the sterile field from possible contamination,
    primarily as a result of coughing, sneezing, or talking. A mask also protects the
    clinicians from the byproducts of surgical procedures such as bone chips, splashes
    of body fluids, and smoke plume resulting from laser or electrosurgical techniques.
    Outside of the OR masks are used for standard precautions to protect clinicians and
    patients from pathogens that may spread by blood or other body fluids, secretions,
    or excretions. Surgical masks are effective against droplet transmission.

    But not viral aerosols, retard.

  93. Archivist
    #3373411, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    According to Tim Soutphommasane

    #COVIDー19 has unleashed a good deal of prejudice and discrimination around the world

    But has it, really?
    This is just an assertion based on a handful of anedcotal news stories combined with statements from certain embassies. Surely government policy and social response should be driven by big, visible, data-backed phenomena. Not anecdotes and acccusations by foreign dictatorships.

  94. Goanna
    #3373413, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Victorians stand a good chance of losing their power grid at some point for a number of days or longer.

    For some time now it has been wise to be prepared for this eventuality. We are losing our first world status.

  96. C.L.
    #3373417, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    3. It only kills people who were likely to die anyway.

    Well, that is true.

  97. cohenite
    #3373416, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Centrelink offices will be the new Ruby Princess.

    Similar class of clientele.

  98. incoherent rambler
    #3373419, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Holy fuck.
    What just happened to Graincorp?
    Price slashed in half.

    Half their customers are about to disappear?

  99. egg_
    #3373420, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Big Lies so far:
    1. Masks won’t protect you.
    2. It’s just the flu. (the WHO and CCP were minimizing the virus in Jan and early Feb)
    3. It only kills people who were likely to die anyway.
    4. The death rate is far less than the ‘official’ death rate (because “just like the flu” most cases are too mild to detect, see Lie no. 2).
    5. Most cases that came into Australia came from the USA (technically true, but only because Chinese travellers went to the US to fulfil the 14 day China mainland directive)
    6. China successfully stopped the virus.
    7. China doesn’t have any new domestic cases.
    8. This will all be over in a couple of months.

    According to the Grigbot?

  100. Dr Faustus
    #3373421, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Brewers warn beer supply could dry up within weeks if coronavirus restrictions halt production

    Not sure that “My bad; I never realised that the ‘national leaders decision’ to destroy the pub/restaurant trade would have an impact on grog supplies” will quite cut it.

    If this bites, the political class will need to get some healthy distancing done – probably to India.

  101. Cassie of Sydney
    #3373422, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Fuck China”

    Yes and also fuck that squalid pudgy little race pimp called Tim Halfarse.

  102. Archivist
    #3373425, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Well, that is true.

    I guess so, if you’re going to be philosophical about it.

  103. Global Warmings Ghost
    #3373428, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    4. Governor Newsom says the 1,000 ventilators that
    @elonmusk
    promised have already arrived in Los Angeles.

    Well connected people abnormally well prepared. Thats not the least bit suspicious.

  104. OldOzzie
    #3373429, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Spectator USA

    Coronavirus: The Price of Luxury

    Fashion’s “Made in Italy” tag is connected to a Chinese disease.

    As the United States prepares for a second week of lockdown to slow the spread of the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19), hundreds of people in Italy are dying every day from this disease. And the reason why Italy now has more coronavirus deaths than any other country can be summarized in a single word — luxury.

    In the world of fashion, the “Made in Italy” tag has a distinct value associated with luxury and status. Merchants can charge higher prices for clothing, shoes, handbags, and other fashion goods manufactured in Italy, and that value was coveted by certain Chinese entrepreneurs. During the past three decades, more and more Chinese investors bought into textile and leather-good factories in northern Italy, and they brought over Chinese laborers to work in those factories. By 2010, there were reportedly 60,000 Chinese in Prato, an industrial suburb of Florence. To accommodate Italy’s new foreign labor force, nonstop flights were established between China and Rome.

    None of this was a secret. The Chinese takeover of “Made in Italy” fashion was reported by, among other publications, the Chicago Tribune (“Chinese immigrants transform Italy’s fashion industry,” Jan. 2, 2009), the New York Times (“Chinese Remake the ‘Made in Italy’ Fashion Label,” Sept. 12, 2010), the BBC (“The Italian fashion capital being led by the Chinese,” Feb. 12, 2013), Reuters (“Italy’s Chinese garment workshops boom as workers suffer,” Dec. 29, 2013), the Associated Press (“Clashes amid Italy’s crackdown on its Chinese community,” July 1, 2016) and the New Yorker (“The Chinese Workers Who Assemble Designer Bags in Tuscany,” April 9, 2018). In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, however, our media seem to have gotten a case of collective amnesia; readers and viewers are left mystified as to why Italy has become the epicenter of this pandemic.

    After the coronavirus scare sent Italy into a nationwide lockdown earlier this month, several U.S. news organizations (including NPR, Time magazine, and ABC News) decided to address the question, “Why Italy?” Most of their answers had to do with demographics and aging, with Italy having a much larger proportion of senior citizens than other countries. None of them, however, made mention of the tens of thousands of Chinese laborers working in clothing plants in northern Italy, where their COVID-19 outbreak was first detected in February. Considering how the role of Chinese workers in the “Made in Italy” fashion boom had been so widely reported in the past decade, could it be that journalists suddenly forgot this fact? Or should we suspect that these reporters are deliberately overlooking the connection between Italy’s Chinese labor force and this deadly pandemic?

  105. egg_
    #3373430, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    If this bites, the political class will need to get some healthy distancing done – probably to India.

    One of many bites, I suspect.
    SloMo’s @rse will be like one in a piranha infested waterhole.

  106. Mother Lode
    #3373431, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    I’m puzzled at the miniscule numbers for India, which has nearly 1.4 billion people.

    You seen some of those curries? The virus undergoes thermolytic decomposition before the second mouthful.

    I think the current plan is that if vaccines, mandatory bio-hazard suits, culling everyone who coughs, and population decimation in a barren dystopian wasteland don’t stop the virus, then the last hope will be to force people to eat vindaloo.

  107. Some History
    #3373432, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Government urging people to go home as lines form around Centrelink offices, minister Stuart Robert admits not anticipating demand

    The pollies severely, incredibly underestimated how many people they were shoving into unemployment.

  108. bespoke
    #3373434, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Delta A
    #3373399, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm
    “Given us humans get on humans’ nerves

    Is she implying that people might be pushed too far and commit DV? Surely not! A policeman lost his job for saying that.

    Top point.

  109. rickw
    #3373435, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    But not viral aerosols, retard.

    Egg, if you use influenza transmission as a model, a bit of googling indicates that face masks cut transmission rates by 50% because transmission is by both large droplet and aerosol.

  110. dover_beach
    #3373436, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    then the last hope will be to force people to eat vindaloo.

    Then I will be King!

  111. calli
    #3373437, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    3. It only kills people who were likely to die anyway.

    Well, that is true.

    I love this place.

  112. rickw
    #3373439, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Egg, if you use influenza transmission as a model, a bit of googling indicates that face masks cut transmission rates by 50% because transmission is by both large droplet and aerosol.

    If you apply this effectiveness to a 1:2 transmission rate, then you don’t have exponential growth, you don’t have a pandemic.

  113. egg_
    #3373440, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    By 2010, there were reportedly 60,000 Chinese in Prato, an industrial suburb of Florence.

    2,200 returned from Wuhan to Sydney in January.

  114. min
    #3373441, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Italy has a lot of oldies dying of the flu each year. Do they get free vaccinations there ? What is the correlation between oldies here who cannot afford heating in the winter and death from flu . ? energy costs in Italy are horrendous. So all these figures get thrown around me just throwing a few variables in that might screw the numbers.

  115. egg_
    #3373442, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    But not viral aerosols, retard.

    Was aimed at the Grigbot’s list of claims (from prior).

  116. egg_
    #3373443, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    then the last hope will be to force people to eat vindaloo.

    Survival of the fittest!

  117. OldOzzie
    #3373445, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    stackja
    #3373266, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:34 am
    Sinclair Davidson
    #3373250, posted on March 24, 2020 at 11:29 am
    I saw a great comment on FaceBook – in a month’s time we will know the true colour of everyone’s hair. Now that the hairdressers have been shut down.

    Heh

    My wife made a comment yesterday afternoon that her hairdresser has shut down and soon her coloured hair (which she only colours because at 75, I don’t have any grey hairs on a big mop of hair, and she did not want to look like a Grandmother next to me), would be Grey

    “Times, They are a’Changing”

  118. Global Warmings Ghost
    #3373447, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    You seen some of those curries? The virus undergoes thermolytic decomposition before the second mouthful.

    Not just a joke. Having food that raises your temperature is one of those things to do if you feel symptoms beginning. Hot soup with ginger, garlic and spices of various sorts should be helpful. Cold therapy has benefits but once you feel symptoms stay warm at all times.

  119. calli
    #3373449, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    From the Spectator article

    Or should we suspect that these reporters are deliberately overlooking the connection between Italy’s Chinese labor force and this deadly pandemic?

    Gee, that’s a tough one.

    Reporters across the globe have become myopic due to relentless focus on one man, for one purpose only. Like Sauron’s gaze, they have been blind to all else, unless it adds to their cause. The danger approached, it’s in our very midst, and still they look away.

  120. incoherent rambler
    #3373450, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Woo Lotto

    When will the PRC release their second wave virus?
    They already have is an acceptable answer.

  121. egg_
    #3373451, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Government urging people to go home as lines form around Centrelink offices, minister Stuart Robert admits not anticipating demand

    The pollies severely, incredibly underestimated how many people they were shoving into unemployment.

    C-Graders in action.

  122. pete m
    #3373453, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    For those wondering at the High Court and which way they may swing, an interesting case dropped last week:

    Strbak v The Queen [2020] HCA 10 (18 March 2020)

    Read it here.

    It relates to the sentencing of that lazy criminally negligent mother Strbak and the killing of her son Tyrrell, mostly by others.

    Of critical importance was her sentencing, where she did not give evidence, and how the sentencing judge used this against her credit and factual findings, based on a Qld decision of Miller. The High Court ruled Miller was wrongly decided.

    Miller wrongly decided

    To return to Miller[52], it will be recalled that the rationale for holding that the line of authority culminating in Azzopardi[53] does not apply to fact-finding on sentence is two-fold: the presumption of innocence does not apply and the standard of proof in Queensland is the civil standard[54]. The presumption of innocence and the requirement of proof beyond reasonable doubt are attributes of a criminal trial but the analysis in Azzopardi[55], distinguishing the criminal trial from its civil counterpart, proceeds from a more fundamental proposition, which is the accusatorial character of the former. It is because a criminal trial is an accusatorial proceeding in which the prosecution bears the burden of proving the allegations it makes that, as a general rule, there can be no expectation that the accused will give evidence. Absent such an expectation, no inference can be drawn from the choice not to do so[56]. It is also to be noted that the “companion rule”, that the accused cannot be compelled to assist the prosecution in the discharge of its onus of proof, is an aspect of the accusatorial nature of the proceeding and not of the standard of proof[57].

    A plea of guilty is the formal admission of each of the legal ingredients of the offence[58]. For this reason, as the joint reasons in R v Olbrich explain, references to the onus of proof in the context of sentencing may be misleading if they are taken to suggest that some general issue is joined between prosecution and defence[59]. Nonetheless, where the prosecution seeks to have the court sentence on a factual basis that goes beyond the facts admitted by the plea, and which is disputed, it is incumbent on the prosecution to adduce evidence to establish that basis[60]. Absent contrary statutory provision, the prosecution is required to prove matters on which it relies that are adverse to the interests of the offender to the criminal standard[61]. The adoption of the lesser, civil standard for proof of facts in sentencing under s 132C of the Act says nothing as to onus of proving a fact that is not admitted or is disputed.

    This Court has acknowledged that the process by which the court arrives at the sentence has as much significance for the offender as the process by which guilt is determined[62]. Here, by her plea of guilty, the appellant admitted that her act or omission substantially contributed to the unlawful death of her son. Her plea was not an admission of inflicting the blunt force trauma that caused Tyrell’s death. The plea of guilty to manslaughter, an offence which may be committed in a notoriously wide range of circumstances, did not relieve the prosecution of the obligation to prove the facts of the primary case on which it sought to have the appellant sentenced without assistance from her[63]. There is no principled reason for holding that the determination of whether, as the prosecution alleged, this was a voluntary manslaughter ceased to be accusatorial upon the entry of the plea of guilty. Miller[64] was wrongly decided and, to the extent that the sentencing judge determined contested facts applying the principles stated in Miller (as his Honour was obliged to do), he erred.

    Shows the Court remains strong on the M decision and I still consider it more likley than not they will uphold the Pell appeal.

  123. Infidel Tiger
    #3373455, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    Not just a joke. Having food that raises your temperature is one of those things to do if you feel symptoms beginning. Hot soup with ginger, garlic and spices of various sorts should be helpful. Cold therapy has benefits but once you feel symptoms stay warm at all times.

    I once cured a virus with Tom Yum Soup.

    It was like being in a sauna.

  124. bespoke
    #3373457, posted on March 24, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Stop harassing pharmacies for inhalers it doe’s to prevent bat flue

