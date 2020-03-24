White House reporters all laughs during an earlier pandemic

Helpfully, one reporter even fed President Obama’s spokesman a good line to use just in case somebody (other than a journalist) started asking hard questions about playing golf during the crisis. Very sporting:
Obama was hands off-
Beginning of 2009 H1N1 Pandemic.
Astonishing comparing the behavior of Press then and now!
*Articles/Media never blamed Obama- even with lack of vaccine.
Obama gave speeches/no quest.
💥60.8 million cases
*12,000 died U.S. pic.twitter.com/2to6hHh5ir
Which is why everyone not of the left view the media as DemocRat/Labor operatives with bylines. Trump’s greatest gift to the West is the ability to strip away the masks of supposedly non-partisan institutions and people.