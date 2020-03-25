Being bribed with our own money

Fresh from disagreeing with Judith I’m now going to disagree with another of my good friends:
The first of Australia’s “scalable” stimulus acknowledges the importance of building a skilled workforce by subsidising employers to retain apprentices. Businesses will be able to claim 50 per cent of the wage cost of apprentices and trainees already with the business for the next nine months.
That statement might seem more-or-less innocuous. But I suspect directing money to apprentices has very little to do with any concern about training and the importance of apprentices. Rather it has to do with the fact that tradies now tend to be Liberal voters.
As an aside – think about the businesses that Morrison and his unconstitutional National Cabinet shut down last night. Tattoo parlours, massage parlours, beauticians who provide lashes and waxes, “adult entertainment venues”, things like that. But not hair-dressers (I made a comment in a thread saying that hair dressers had been shut down – fake news, sorry). Okay – so what is going on here? I suspect the logic is something like this – hairdressers provide employment for many women, but tattoo parlours are probably fronts for bikie gangs, lashes and waxers provide “frivilous services” that no conservation could ever approve of, and massage parlours and “adult entertainment venues” are almost certainly immoral.
Anyway – I digress.
Parnell also seems to think that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic we had something called ‘open borders’.
COVID-19 is acting like a truth serum on our economy and revealing weaknesses in the borderless dream that will need to be addressed.
and
It is incumbent on each nation to use the opportunity to find the right balance between economically destructive protectionism and the utopian fantasy of a borderless world so that humanity emerges stronger.
Australia had and still has some of the strictest border control in the world. We do not have an open border.
In a matter of weeks it has shut down the liberal world order of decades and proven the nationalists’ claim that, as Yoram Hazony puts it in The Virtue of Nationalism, “the ties of community are deeper than the dispassionate ties of contract”.
Really? That is why Victoria has a 500 strong police unit enforcing “the ties of community”? What does anything think those individuals at Bondi beach thought about “the ties of community”?
Yeah, Australia doesn’t need more apprentices, it needs more economists. BTW, you’d clearly be surprised at how many women nowadays sport tattoos (as ugly as that is). So best not to digress.
Alas – I’m not surprised.
I’m commenting on the value judgements that underpin some of the choices being made.
Australia has the appearance of tight borders, but work and study visas have effectively become a backdoor immigration pathway.
As an aside, there is something seriously wrong with Australia’s apprenticeship system. Apprentices earn very low wages, yet employers have to be encouraged and subsidised into taking them on.
Archivist – the operative word in your story is “visa”. Australia does not allow permissionless access (except for New Zealand).
My take, when I heard it, was that they have shut down all the dodgy cash industries that use lots of illegal immigrant labour. My response last night: “Wow, never let a crisis go to waste, eh?”
Closing all massage parlours and nail salons, for example, will have a minimal impact on the centrelink lines compared to hairdressers.
Good point.
Archivist
#3375597, posted on March 25, 2020, at 2:49 pm
That’s because our schools are turning out well-schooled, uneducated nincompoops who can’t read or think, can’t write clearly and logically, can’t do basic trigonometry or know any geography. They don’t know where they are unless they use Maps on their phones. History? Fugeddabaoutit!