Being bribed with our own money

The first of Australia’s “scalable” stimulus acknowledges the importance of building a skilled workforce by subsidising employers to retain apprentices. Businesses will be able to claim 50 per cent of the wage cost of apprentices and trainees already with the business for the next nine months.

That statement might seem more-or-less innocuous. But I suspect directing money to apprentices has very little to do with any concern about training and the importance of apprentices. Rather it has to do with the fact that tradies now tend to be Liberal voters.

As an aside – think about the businesses that Morrison and his unconstitutional National Cabinet shut down last night. Tattoo parlours, massage parlours, beauticians who provide lashes and waxes, “adult entertainment venues”, things like that. But not hair-dressers (I made a comment in a thread saying that hair dressers had been shut down – fake news, sorry). Okay – so what is going on here? I suspect the logic is something like this – hairdressers provide employment for many women, but tattoo parlours are probably fronts for bikie gangs, lashes and waxers provide “frivilous services” that no conservation could ever approve of, and massage parlours and “adult entertainment venues” are almost certainly immoral.

Parnell also seems to think that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic we had something called ‘open borders’.

COVID-19 is acting like a truth serum on our economy and revealing weaknesses in the borderless dream that will need to be addressed.

It is incumbent on each nation to use the opportunity to find the right balance between economically destructive protectionism and the utopian fantasy of a borderless world so that humanity emerges stronger.

Australia had and still has some of the strictest border control in the world. We do not have an open border.

In a matter of weeks it has shut down the liberal world order of decades and proven the nationalists’ claim that, as Yoram Hazony puts it in The Virtue of Nationalism, “the ties of community are deeper than the dispassionate ties of contract”.

Really? That is why Victoria has a 500 strong police unit enforcing “the ties of community”? What does anything think those individuals at Bondi beach thought about “the ties of community”?