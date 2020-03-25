“Gatherings” of two banned in the UK

Minister: ‘People You Love May Die’ Unless You Stay Home.
They’re still going to die but the chances they’ll die of coronavirus are too low to excuse Nazism.
The common good of a collective — a race, a class, a state — was the claim and justification of every tyranny ever established over men.
Focussing on the fact that someone may die is I believe the wrong message for today’s narcissistic society. The real worry is that the hospitals will be overloaded as they are in Italy Spain,, NY and there will not be a bed for you. Show them all the young people lying on the floor in corridors of the hospital as they are in Cremona more compelling than the military moving a few coffins.
They are even talking about converting other buildings here to cope with the number of hospitalisations expected.
As a lifelong social distancer, I don’t so much mind the restrictions as I mind braindead Labor hacks like Jenny Mikakos getting up and reading out ludicrous doomsday “modelling” on apocalyptic death tolls, in the belief this will frighten the dumb proles into playing along
This is a good wake-up call to many who think we are much more civilised than the bad times of yester-year. Nothing is new under the sun. Protect your freedoms, some of them are more important than life itself
Pass the Duchy.
Per the article, one reason Gove made this ludicrous statement was that the media dobbed on Britons going about their everyday lives on trains.
Exactly like the Bondi dobbing.
The media dobs, the government escalates (against the people) to protect itself from the media.
Next step:
No Sex Please, We’re British
British comedians of the seventies where prophets, seeing we’re already in the Python Holy Grail phase.