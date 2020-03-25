“Gatherings” of two banned in the UK

Posted on 8:56 am, March 25, 2020 by currencylad

Minister: ‘People You Love May Die’ Unless You Stay Home.

They’re still going to die but the chances they’ll die of coronavirus are too low to excuse Nazism.

This entry was posted in civil society, COVID-19. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to “Gatherings” of two banned in the UK

  1. min
    #3375123, posted on March 25, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Focussing on the fact that someone may die is I believe the wrong message for today’s narcissistic society. The real worry is that the hospitals will be overloaded as they are in Italy Spain,, NY and there will not be a bed for you. Show them all the young people lying on the floor in corridors of the hospital as they are in Cremona more compelling than the military moving a few coffins.
    They are even talking about converting other buildings here to cope with the number of hospitalisations expected.

  2. cuckoo
    #3375162, posted on March 25, 2020 at 9:49 am

    As a lifelong social distancer, I don’t so much mind the restrictions as I mind braindead Labor hacks like Jenny Mikakos getting up and reading out ludicrous doomsday “modelling” on apocalyptic death tolls, in the belief this will frighten the dumb proles into playing along

  3. Judge Dredd
    #3375167, posted on March 25, 2020 at 9:52 am

    This is a good wake-up call to many who think we are much more civilised than the bad times of yester-year. Nothing is new under the sun. Protect your freedoms, some of them are more important than life itself

  4. mh
    #3375173, posted on March 25, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Speaking on Sky News on Tuesday morning, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove gave a stark warning to people who continue to ignore isolation rules: “Unless you stay at home, then the people you love most may die.”

    Pass the Duchy.

  5. C.L.
    #3375177, posted on March 25, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Per the article, one reason Gove made this ludicrous statement was that the media dobbed on Britons going about their everyday lives on trains.

    Exactly like the Bondi dobbing.
    The media dobs, the government escalates (against the people) to protect itself from the media.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3375178, posted on March 25, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Next step:

    No Sex Please, We’re British

    British comedians of the seventies where prophets, seeing we’re already in the Python Holy Grail phase.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.