No – just a different set of wonks

This is not some intriguing policy experiment for wonks. We cannot conduct pilot trials and, if they fail, walk back. If the virus is allowed to spread and the strategy doesn’t work out in terms of bringing a rapid end to the pandemic, there can be no backtracking.
Now I’d normally be very hesitant to contradict or criticise my good friend Judith Sloan. But there is a lot to disagree with in her op-ed in The Australian this morning.
Sometimes the social engineers are economists and sometimes they are medical doctors. It doesn’t change the fact that social engineers are experimenting on society. Right now the current crop of social engineers are experimenting at a scale never before seen in human history. This is not putting our society on a war footing.
What the social engineers are trying to do is spin down our entire society – economy and all – to meet an undefined objective.
Flatten the curve sounds all very well in theory, but what does it mean in practice? So right now the social engineers have not defined what success looks like, nor have they described a viable and plausible exit strategy. To the best of my knowledge they have not even mentioned the notion of an exit strategy.
Now, I’m happy to believe that there is radical uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic. Okay. All that means is that notions of “success” and “exit strategy” need to evolve too. It does not mean that such things do not need to exist at all!
problem is done long time ago… history teaches that this kind of pandemic happens — well we do not teach self responsibility to prepare for this kind of situations — save 30%, invest and when something come like this self isolate.
it can not be proven but I assume if heal care is private, mean we pay when we go see doctor we would have more hospital and hospital beds for this kind of situation.
also money incentive will bring entrepreneur can foresee or forecast this kind of situation.
Some entrepreneur who saw what happen in China if healcare is free would smell money and build hospital and make machines or medicine — “but we do not want this kind of system because greedy man exploit sick people”. — which is now proving catastrophic for all of us
sorry for spelling and grammar mistakes
“We have put into power a class of people whose skills are all in manipulating language and managing image and narrative, and as a result our procedures for dealing with problems rely first, and sometimes exclusively, on these tools.”
Anon
Watch for the emergence of the globalists, evidenced by coordinated country to country policies to prevent the recurrence of similar outbreaks.
Relax, it won’t last long:
https://www.theage.com.au/national/nobel-prize-winner-says-virus-curve-will-flatten-in-couple-of-weeks-20200324-p54dib.html
So right now the social engineers have not defined what success looks like, nor have they described a viable and plausible exit strategy.
Thats the problem isnt it, lack of benchmarks for anything.
Quite deliberate IMHO, if it goes to crap then “it would have been worse” if it passess by then it “see how clever we were”.
Despite the deaths Id almost prefer the first option, wrecking businesses and peoples lives with draconian bans on a moments notice will wither the economy massively.
And before “oh he only cares about the economy”, what do you think pays for your hospital beds?
No economy then its back to dung poultices and a course of leeches for you.
It surprises me to discover how meaningless some people’s principles are to them in a crisis. Yesterday’s libertarian sceptic is today’s loyal Rooseveltian dirigiste – singing from the same “expert” song sheet that blamed Scott Morrison for bushfires just weeks ago. Remember the “23 former fire chiefs”? Their word was scientific gospel in December.
Society and the economy cannot be “shut down.” This isn’t a Ferris wheel. If that’s the solution, then there is no current solution – except patience, cleanliness and protection of the vulnerable. That is all we can do.
I’m thinking success is = number of (able to be used right now) ventilators and ICU beds that is greater than any number of Australians who will be hospitalized at the (probable) peak of simultaneous infection.
That is, if for example, 1% of infectees need a ventilator and there are 2000 ventilators, then 200,000 people can be sick at any one time. For 20,000 ventilators, 2 million people etc. Assuming of course non of your medical staff get sick.
Obviously, ventilators are recyclable. So, any mass produced anti-virals or anti-inflammatories that can knock even a few days off being on the ventilator makes a big difference.
Other interventions to reduce R0 (manufacturing massive numbers of masks, disinfecting everything) that drop that peak of infected individuals help.
Exit strategy = 95% vaccine coverage?
C.L.
Society and the economy cannot be “shut down.” This isn’t a Ferris wheel. If that’s the solution, then there is no current solution – except patience, cleanliness and protection of the vulnerable. That is all we can do.
+1
This is totally right.
Not only is there no exit criteria/scope for what they’re trying to do but they don’t even have a time frame.
They’re not even suggesting that this is temporary.
They are openly using terms like “indefinite.”
What? And go against god’s will? Against the actual gospel?
You should be cheering the tearing down of our society as it is fundamentally at odds with religious teachings on every level.
Indeed. But even more surprising is how many people don’t realize what their own principles really entail when taken to their logical conclusion. As a result they never live according to them anyway because their principles are so backwards and evil that life would be impossible.