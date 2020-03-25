TAFKAS is suffering from Wu-Flu-Fatigue and has been avoiding much of the news and media. But taking a moment, he just popped on the the Sydney Morning Herald website.
Sub headline was this:
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that all non-urgent elective surgery will be suspended “until further notice” from midnight on March 26, due to the coronavirus.
and upon clicking the link, it said this:
Scott Morrison has banned all overseas travel, food courts, real estate auctions and inspections and says extended family gatherings must stop.
TAFKAS does not want to get into a debate about the current measures being undertaken, but on whose authority and which powers does the Prime Minister make such declarations?
The Commonwealth does not operate a single hospital, so how can he declare surgeries to stop. The Commonwealth can stop air planes coming in and out, but until that point, how does it plan to ban all overseas travel.
And to stop extended family gatherings. Does the Commonwealth plan to deploy the Gillian Triggs human rights inspectors to each house to check on this.
If these things must stop, then there are proper means to have them stopped; through the state governments. The Constitution of Australian has not yet been suspended.
The Prime Minister is not the king or the supreme leader. We have not yet surrendered all our liberties and rights.
It would be useful to have an article on what powers the States and the Commonwealth have in these circumstances (and which powers they do not have).
They probably don’t have the power to do whatever it is they dream up minute by minute for the blokes who drafted our constitution probably ensured that without knowing we would have political ratbags aplenty down the track. The problem is one of decision for many people make a decision and fail to change that decision when they find it was the wrong one. If all or many of these decisions they are making are wrong, will they admit that they stuffed up, say sorry, rectify the problem and move on, or will they lie and bullshit and carry on as normal?
Yes Felix and that is like the debate about conscription, best conducted when there is not a war on! Not an argument against it of course.
I thought Paul Kelly or at least his sub editor was drawing a long bow when he put up the byline for his weekend leader “Whatever it takes” or words to that effect.
If you’d watched the Prime Minister’s press conference last night you would have heard him make plain that these were nationally coordinated measures implemented by the states. You would also have noticed the line of questioning from some journalists that was borderline sedition (in particular “Andrew” who I assume was Probyn of the ABC).
The Commonwealth has some powers (more than you might imagine, actually, thanks to its ability to legislate for “quarantine” under section 51 of the Constitution), while the States have others.
The Commonwealth and the States (and Territory chief ministers) co-ordinate their responses to Covid-19 through an inter-governmental committee dubbed the “National Cabinet” but the formal exercise of legal powers is made by each government on its own authority.
So it is just journalistic shorthand to say that the PM “has banned” certain activities – the banning is formally made mainly by State and Territory governments, with international travel a particular responsibility of the Commonwealth. The PM just gets to announce it to the nation.
By and large, it is lazy shorthand.
Scotty from marketing announced a lot of these things following the not constitutionally existing National Cabinet.
This is to give effect to this policy, announced during last night’s televised press conference:
Rest assured, the States will be doing most of this (in fact, they want to, going from news reports).
They run the hospitals and will do the business on elective surgery.
On extended family gatherings, the States will do that to.
As Item 3 of Part 2.16 of Schedule 2 to the NSW COVID-19 Legislation Amendment (Emergency Measures) Bill 2020 says
71A Arrest of persons who contravene public health order relating to COVID-19
pandemic
(1) A police officer may arrest a person if the police officer suspects on reasonable
grounds that the person is contravening a public health order relating to the
COVID-19 pandemic.
(2) On being arrested, the person may be returned to—
(a) the person’s home or usual place of residence, or(b) the place specified in the public health order that the person has been
ordered to reside, or
(c) if the person is a public health detainee, the person’s place of detention.
(3) Nothing in this section affects the operation of section 71, 72 or 73.
(4) This section is repealed on the day that is 12 months after its commencement.
Section 478 of the Biosecurity Act 2015 can mean the nice Mr Hunt can prevent people leaving Australia if a ‘human biosecurity emergency period’ has been declared (and it has).
You can wonder why there is a need for national consistency (I don’t see it).
But given there are genuinely constitutionally split responsibilities in relation to dealing with the little bug, I don’t see the real hang up about the ‘national cabinet’ idea in the particular circumstance.
My only concern is that one of the terms of the Bushfires Royal Commission, which wonders whether ‘in circumstances of such a national declaration (of emergency), the Commonwealth should have clearer authority to take action is then used to change the laws (including perhaps constitutions) so the Feds can do whatever they want where there is an emergency.
Just imagine what the lefties could do with such a power to deal with a ‘climate’ emergency.
