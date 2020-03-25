TAFKAS is suffering from Wu-Flu-Fatigue and has been avoiding much of the news and media. But taking a moment, he just popped on the the Sydney Morning Herald website.

Sub headline was this:

and upon clicking the link, it said this:

Scott Morrison has banned all overseas travel, food courts, real estate auctions and inspections and says extended family gatherings must stop.

TAFKAS does not want to get into a debate about the current measures being undertaken, but on whose authority and which powers does the Prime Minister make such declarations?

The Commonwealth does not operate a single hospital, so how can he declare surgeries to stop. The Commonwealth can stop air planes coming in and out, but until that point, how does it plan to ban all overseas travel.

And to stop extended family gatherings. Does the Commonwealth plan to deploy the Gillian Triggs human rights inspectors to each house to check on this.

If these things must stop, then there are proper means to have them stopped; through the state governments. The Constitution of Australian has not yet been suspended.

The Prime Minister is not the king or the supreme leader. We have not yet surrendered all our liberties and rights.