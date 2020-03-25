Solidarity forever: Premier must forego $441,439 salary

September: Victorian Premier to become highest-paid state leader.
If we don’t slow this thing down, we won’t just have people waiting in line for Centrelink – we’ll have people waiting in line for machines to help them breathe…”
– The rich Daniel Andrews.
Medical personnel deliberately killed 50 Victorians in six months under his newly legislated euthanasia scheme.
What on earth has euthanasia got to do with this?
Um – he’s in favour of deliberately killing old people.
Moreover, while scolding Victorians for not isolating, he mocks tens of thousands of people who now have to line up for the dole. By his own logic, the shutdown will therefore kill people.