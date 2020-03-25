Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as society: there are individual men and women, and there are families.— Margaret Thatcher
Wednesday Forum: March 25, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Follow me.
“The A.B.C. is an essential service, and will continue through any shutdowns.” F.M.S.
Top 10!!
“The A.B.C. is an essential service, and will continue through any shutdowns.” F.M.S.
Indeed…..
14 th
6th?
Compare the Centre Link giant ques of retrenched Service industry employees and the pathetic mini manufacturing industry estate with their car parking spaces fully occupied.
Are we there yet?
Whats wrong with comparing Australias two economies?
The ‘6’ is shaped like a little teardrop, which I shed with such compassion to all those poor APS mandarins who will forego their pay increases until next year, rather than getting them next year as scheduled.
top 10!
From the Yarra Pravda:
There is a serious disconnect here ………….
Oh, and thanks Sinc.
I think we will be going through a few of these open threads before our political overlords find themselves a way out of the hole they have dug for themselves.
Hi Custard.
1st
Two very positive articles in The Australian:
The huge rise on Wall Street — the biggest since 1933 — was no accident.
US President Donald Trump called major investment houses to tell them that he planned to take on the medical establishment and ease the clamps in the US economy after Easter. At the same time the massive US stimulus bill looked like passing the Congress and the US Federal Reserve was out there printing money by buying US bonds, including corporate bonds.
And in local joyful news,
The price of Malcolm Turnbull’s tell-all tome, A Bigger Picture, has already been slashed by more than 30 per cent by some booksellers, less than four weeks from its scheduled release date.
Oh, Bespoke! You are behind me.
There is a serious disconnect here ………….
The disconnect is that he’s following orders from Beijing, not Canberra.
Most likely objective is to enhance the damage to ensure that Victoria cannot make its belt and road payments, therefore accelerating the CCP’s timeline for asset seizure following debt default.
bespoke
#3375438, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:54 pm
1st
0 th
🙂
Hey, I have watched a full blown riot and looting in Zurich.
If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.
Cafe owner called today asking whether we wanted to cancel our order for tomorrow (we have a board meeting scheduled).
We’ve cancelled the food order, but didn’t reverse the charge.
No one on ScoMo’s war cabinet have any idea of the havoc they are causing.
Or maybe they do & are happy for the small business owner to get blown apart like this.
John64 #3375430, posted on March 25, 2020, at 12:51 pm
466 in a population of over 6.6 million – that’s less than the concentration of CO2 molecules (413 parts per million) in the atmosphere!
We could do with some civil disobedience. None of the edicts thus far are enforceable. Either the Canberra Cock-Ups declare a state of emergency (over 8 deaths) or they can fuck off.
The AHA and equivalents should tell their members to just open up as usual, starting Friday. They can’t arrest them all and if they did what are they going to charge them with?
Now that’s an achievement. Top 20 during a communist take over.
Afternoon slaves.
How many parts? Libertarians – please explain!
-1th
🤔
This is what happen when you fill Parliament with lawyers, union flunkies and spivs.
Real people are absolutely rooted. I can’t see any recovery from this and I’m an optimist.
I question Milton Friedman, now.
@cardimona
St Vincent’s will drop supplies to shut ins in the area so if Sil can’t get out she should ring them.
You don’t have to be on benefits.
Mrs Michael Cash is Minister for small business. There is no point us paying her a ministerial salary for that.
the govt’s behaviour almost makes labor’s economic management look good.
eleven
Good to see you here Ellie. #MAGA
This morning’s West Australian webpage.
You’d like to think that Therapeutic Albo has heard a rumour and is sticking up for his union mates/masters.
Seriously though – what purpose does the so-called national broadcaster serve during the so-called greatest national disaster since WWII other than the dissemination of information? Do we really need the turgid tripe that is served up at massive cost on Channels 22, 23, Radio JJJ, RN et al?
SloMo and the jelly back Communications Minister whose name escapes me should be on the blower to Ita demanding the immediate stand down of every ABC employee other than those involved in the production of news (not current affairs) and local radio.
The Libs will never, ever get another opportunity such as this to take the Axe to TheirABC. And if they threaten a strike? “Go ahead – make my day.”