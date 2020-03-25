Wednesday Forum: March 25, 2020

Posted on 12:30 pm, March 25, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

36 Responses to Wednesday Forum: March 25, 2020

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3375407, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2020/03/anthony-albaneses-search-for-relevance.html

    “The A.B.C. is an essential service, and will continue through any shutdowns.” F.M.S.

  4. rickw
    #3375410, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    “The A.B.C. is an essential service, and will continue through any shutdowns.” F.M.S.

    Indeed…..

  7. Wil
    #3375420, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Compare the Centre Link giant ques of retrenched Service industry employees and the pathetic mini manufacturing industry estate with their car parking spaces fully occupied.

  9. wil
    #3375426, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Whats wrong with comparing Australias two economies?

  10. Mother Lode
    #3375427, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    The ‘6’ is shaped like a little teardrop, which I shed with such compassion to all those poor APS mandarins who will forego their pay increases until next year, rather than getting them next year as scheduled.

  12. John64
    #3375430, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    From the Yarra Pravda:

    Premier Daniel Andrews has warned Victoria will go it alone and enact tougher coronavirus containment measures independently of other states, just hours after new national restrictions were announced.

    Mr Andrews flagged Victoria would move to “stage three” restrictions as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 466.

    The Premier warned of tougher restrictions ahead.

    No deaths have been recorded in Victoria with almost 25,600 tests carried out so far.

    There is a serious disconnect here ………….

  13. Mother Lode
    #3375432, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Oh, and thanks Sinc.

    I think we will be going through a few of these open threads before our political overlords find themselves a way out of the hole they have dug for themselves.

  16. Old School Conservative
    #3375443, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Two very positive articles in The Australian:

    The huge rise on Wall Street — the biggest since 1933 — was no accident.

    US President Donald Trump called major investment houses to tell them that he planned to take on the medical establishment and ease the clamps in the US economy after Easter. At the same time the massive US stimulus bill looked like passing the Congress and the US Federal Reserve was out there printing money by buying US bonds, including corporate bonds.

    And in local joyful news,
    The price of Malcolm Turnbull’s tell-all tome, A Bigger Picture, has already been slashed by more than 30 per cent by some booksellers, less than four weeks from its scheduled release date.

  17. Ellie
    #3375445, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Oh, Bespoke! You are behind me.

  18. rickw
    #3375446, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    There is a serious disconnect here ………….

    The disconnect is that he’s following orders from Beijing, not Canberra.

    Most likely objective is to enhance the damage to ensure that Victoria cannot make its belt and road payments, therefore accelerating the CCP’s timeline for asset seizure following debt default.

  19. Some History
    #3375449, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    bespoke
    #3375438, posted on March 25, 2020 at 12:54 pm
    1st

    0 th

    🙂

  20. incoherent rambler
    #3375459, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    I have watched grief turn to looting in the space of 24 hours. It happens.

    Hey, I have watched a full blown riot and looting in Zurich.
    If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.

  21. feelthebern
    #3375467, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    Cafe owner called today asking whether we wanted to cancel our order for tomorrow (we have a board meeting scheduled).
    We’ve cancelled the food order, but didn’t reverse the charge.
    No one on ScoMo’s war cabinet have any idea of the havoc they are causing.
    Or maybe they do & are happy for the small business owner to get blown apart like this.

  22. John A
    #3375470, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    John64 #3375430, posted on March 25, 2020, at 12:51 pm

    From the Yarra Pravda:

    Premier Daniel Andrews has warned Victoria will go it alone and enact tougher coronavirus containment measures independently of other states, just hours after new national restrictions were announced.

    Mr Andrews flagged Victoria would move to “stage three” restrictions as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose to 466.

    The Premier warned of tougher restrictions ahead.

    No deaths have been recorded in Victoria with almost 25,600 tests carried out so far.

    There is a serious disconnect here ………….

    466 in a population of over 6.6 million – that’s less than the concentration of CO2 molecules (413 parts per million) in the atmosphere!

  23. Mr Rusty
    #3375471, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    We could do with some civil disobedience. None of the edicts thus far are enforceable. Either the Canberra Cock-Ups declare a state of emergency (over 8 deaths) or they can fuck off.

    The AHA and equivalents should tell their members to just open up as usual, starting Friday. They can’t arrest them all and if they did what are they going to charge them with?

  24. Howard Hill
    #3375472, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Now that’s an achievement. Top 20 during a communist take over.
    Afternoon slaves.

  26. Mark from Melbourne
    #3375476, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    0 th

    -1th

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #3375481, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    No one on ScoMo’s war cabinet have any idea of the havoc they are causing.

    This is what happen when you fill Parliament with lawyers, union flunkies and spivs.

    Real people are absolutely rooted. I can’t see any recovery from this and I’m an optimist.

  29. Ellie
    #3375483, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    I question Milton Friedman, now.

  30. notafan
    #3375484, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    @cardimona

    St Vincent’s will drop supplies to shut ins in the area so if Sil can’t get out she should ring them.

    You don’t have to be on benefits.

  31. mh
    #3375485, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    No one on ScoMo’s war cabinet have any idea of the havoc they are causing.
    Or maybe they do & are happy for the small business owner to get blown apart like this.

    Mrs Michael Cash is Minister for small business. There is no point us paying her a ministerial salary for that.

  32. mizaris
    #3375487, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    the govt’s behaviour almost makes labor’s economic management look good.

  34. custard
    #3375490, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Good to see you here Ellie. #MAGA

  35. Bruce in WA
    #3375492, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Western Australian will today become the first State in the nation to restrict alcohol takeaway sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The changes will come into effect at 10am and apply to all bottle shops in WA, Liquor Stores Association of WA chief executive Peter Peck told members in an email.

    Importantly, liquor stores will still continue to trade. Under the new restrictions, every outlet is subject to the following quantities for sale per customer per day:

    · one carton of beer, cider or pre-mixed spirits; or

    · three bottles of wine; or

    · one litre of spirits; or

    · one litre of fortified wine; or

    · a combination of any two of the above (but not a combination of two of the same product).

    Failure to comply with these conditions may result in penalties. The conditions apply to bottle shops, hotels, bars and alcohol producers.

    The restrictions will be implemented for a minimum of two-weeks, can be altered at any time and would be reviewed in a fortnight, the State Government said.

    The temporary restrictions were imposed by the State Government in consultation with WA Police commissioner Chris Dawson.

    “These are extraordinary times, and every Western Australian needs to play their part, in the best interests of the State,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

    “These restrictions are not intended to stop people from having a responsible drink. They are relatively minor, sensible measures that will help ensure our State is in a strong position to respond to COVID-19.

    “Alcohol-related issues take up an enormous amount of resources in our health system. These are resources we simply cannot afford to spare during the COVID-19 situation.

    This morning’s West Australian webpage.

  36. John64
    #3375496, posted on March 25, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    “The A.B.C. is an essential service, and will continue through any shutdowns.”

    You’d like to think that Therapeutic Albo has heard a rumour and is sticking up for his union mates/masters.

    Seriously though – what purpose does the so-called national broadcaster serve during the so-called greatest national disaster since WWII other than the dissemination of information? Do we really need the turgid tripe that is served up at massive cost on Channels 22, 23, Radio JJJ, RN et al?

    SloMo and the jelly back Communications Minister whose name escapes me should be on the blower to Ita demanding the immediate stand down of every ABC employee other than those involved in the production of news (not current affairs) and local radio.

    The Libs will never, ever get another opportunity such as this to take the Axe to TheirABC. And if they threaten a strike? “Go ahead – make my day.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.