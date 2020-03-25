Yuval Noah Harari on the world after COVID-19

Yuval Noah Harari is one of my favourite philosopher-historians. I highly recommend his books Sapiens and Homo Deus. If you have read those two books, you don’t need to read 21 Lessons for the 21st Century.

Here he is writing in the Financial Times.

In this time of crisis, we face two particularly important choices. The first is between totalitarian surveillance and citizen empowerment. The second is between nationalist isolation and global solidarity.

Read the whole thing. Choose wisely – citizen empowerment and global solidarity are “good things”. Totalitarian surveillance and nationalist isolation are ultimately the same thing.