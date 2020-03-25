Yuval Noah Harari on the world after COVID-19

Posted on 9:52 pm, March 25, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Yuval Noah Harari is one of my favourite philosopher-historians.  I highly recommend his books Sapiens and Homo Deus. If you have read those two books, you don’t need to read 21 Lessons for the 21st Century.

Here he is writing in the Financial Times.

In this time of crisis, we face two particularly important choices. The first is between totalitarian surveillance and citizen empowerment. The second is between nationalist isolation and global solidarity. 

Read the whole thing. Choose wisely – citizen empowerment and global solidarity are “good things”. Totalitarian surveillance and nationalist isolation are ultimately the same thing.

5 Responses to Yuval Noah Harari on the world after COVID-19

  1. Robber Baron
    #3376223, posted on March 25, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    I choose freedom and private property rights. Both of which have been taken away from us by dictator Morrison, his government and the political classes.

  2. BorisG
    #3376258, posted on March 25, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    I wonder what Harari and Sinc would recommend in wartime.

  3. BorisG
    #3376259, posted on March 25, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Sad to see Sinc preferring freedom to saving lives.

  4. Sinclair Davidson
    #3376279, posted on March 25, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    I wonder what Harari and Sinc would recommend in wartime.

    I can’t speak for Harari, but …

  5. David
    #3376293, posted on March 25, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Harari’s books start with promise but degenerate into a dreary collection of unfounded assertions that match his politics, just like this article. He sells books to wannabe intellectuals. An absolute snooze.

