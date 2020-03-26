I’ve just opened a sub to The Age and Greg Sheridan is a large part of the reason why

This kind of analysis really is a disgrace: Coronavirus: The West’s civil disobedience — it’s a trend to die for. There is a social divide in the West between left and right, authority and freedom, Pelosi versus Trump. It is having grave consequences for our ability to govern ourselves according to the liberal values that have made the West great. That said, this is how
For 50 years, popular culture in Australia and the West has mocked authority, glorified rebellion, sanctified the individual’s quest for ever deeper self-realisation and told us that Western governments are dishonest, corrupt, wicked and primarily act as agents of racism, colonialism, sexism, economic exploitation and environmental despoliation.
All this is reinforced by academic culture, which sheets all these sins home not only to Western governments but to Western civilisation generally.
Is it any wonder that these societies are having so much trouble in the coronavirus crisis responding to essential lifesaving directions from their respective governments?
That is, because we are a society whose ethos is based on individual freedom, there are many amongst us who will not immediately do whatever the government tells them to do. Oddly, in his analysis he does not mention China. This is so simple-minded that it is frightening. It is Confucian societies who apparently get it right.
The most successful societies in tackling COVID-19 through social distancing and similar suppression measures are Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea. The widespread elements of their success are well known — large-scale testing, contact tracing, tough travel restrictions, strict social distancing, strict isolation for those infected or possibly infected, and above all co-operative societies that take what governments say seriously.
Popular culture in Anglo-American societies, and in most of Western Europe, demonises every traditional institution and demonises government itself, while glorifying the existential rebellious individual who makes a heroic stand, typically against a designated set of pantomime villains: government agencies, corporate greed, property developers, organised religion et cetera.
If you want a tell, here he is quoting David Brooks from The Atlantic. To someone from the more conservative side of the fence, you could not choose a name and a magazine I’d be more ready to ignore than these two.
In a brilliant piece in this month’s Atlantic magazine, David Brooks describes how the American family has collapsed in the past 70 years. Its collapse doesn’t hurt rich people too much because they can buy replacements for family — therapists, carers, tutors. And they can buy assistance to keep their own small families functioning. But it has been a disaster for poor people, who are left with nothing. Brooks argues that over the past 70 years life has become freer for individuals but more unstable for families, better for adults and worse for children. The move from big extended families to ever smaller nuclear and sub-nuclear, so to speak, families has meant the poor have fewer people to help with bad economic times, rough psychological passages, the ups and downs of childhood. Rich folks buy this assistance. Families are also sources of authority and social capital. When they go, the authority and social capital go.
One difference with Confucian societies is that their governments do everything they can to support families and to promote traditional family structures. Both sides of politics make this impossible in societies such as Australia. The left hates tradition and works to destroy it, the libertarian right can’t stand anything that smacks of government social engineering.
I am inexactly connecting an immediate crisis with long-term cultural trends. But the inability of large numbers of its citizens to accept and yes, obey, simple government directions that are literally lifesaving is a sign of a relatively recently acquired, grave weakness in our culture.
We don’t OBEY government directions. Our cities are ghost towns. If you wander over to the supermarket, everyone you pass, which is hardly anyone, shifts to their side of the pavement to the greatest extent possible. I would not expect anything as stupid in The Age, but for now I am going to spend some time finding out.
I agree with everything Greg Sheridan said in the article, anarchists are gradually destroying our society.
Greg Sheridan and Paul Kelly are such ideological twins that I can see how I mixed them up. But the point remains the same, and I have just opened my subscription to The Age. Nevertheless, very sorry for the error.
Is your problem with Sheridan his evident leanings towards Christian understanding of what makes for the good life: loving God, loving neighbour?
There is a social divide in the West between left and right, authority and freedom, Pelosi versus Trump.
This left-right thing is just another Hegelian ploy to stop us from understanding clearly, to stop us recognising our common humanity, that we all come from a common source and bleed just the same. Ultimately, our society runs on faith, hope and charity, meant in their broadest sense. We don’t need for this to be cleaved. What “the Hegelian divide” proposes is the death of liberty by a thousand cuts, by the elevation of the supposed collective interest over that of the individual, and the primacy of the State, in ordering people’s lives. Both constitute the tyranny that is encompassed by fascism and communism. The danger is that if you see yourself as infallible then you do not feel the need to be tolerant of others. This forms the basis of the bigotry we are seeing and hearing in the mainstream media.
Take a look at Eliot’s Vision of Totalitarian Democracy, based on a book by T S Eliot, The Idea of a Christian Society, Harcourt Brace and Company, New York, 1940
From the article (paraphrased):
Eliot thought that liberalism would do most to prepare the way for a type of totalitarian democracy . . . This “totalitarian democracy” – seemingly an oxymoron – would be:
“a state of affairs in which we shall have regimentation and conformity, without respect for the needs of the individual soul; the Puritanism [sic] of a hygienic morality in the interests of efficiency; uniformity of opinion through propaganda, and art only encouraged when it flatters the official doctrines of the time.” [T S Eliot]
….
By destroying traditional social habits of the people, by dissolving their natural collective consciousness into individual constituents, by licensing the opinions of the most foolish, by substituting instruction for education, by encouraging cleverness rather than wisdom, the upstart rather than the qualified, by fostering a notion of getting on to which the alternative is a hopeless apathy, Liberalism can prepare the way for that which is its own negation: the artificial, mechanised or brutalised control which is a desperate remedy for its chaos.
This, I think, is what we are dealing with now, with the corona-virus as the mechanism.
Sheridan is a religious collectivist and is often wrong on most things with the exception of many of his foreign policy views.
‘But it has been a disaster for poor people, who are left with nothing.’
I guess he is complaining about welfare? As Thomas Sowell notes, welfare has had a particularly deleterious effect on black families in the USA. I’m not sure the same argument can’t be made in relation to Australia.
