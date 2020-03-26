Norman Swan: shut up

During a genuine national crisis or war there is only one strategy and that’s the Government’s. It may not be perfect, but then no other strategy will be perfect either. It is critical that our public institutions act with consistency and according to the one strategy. Armchair experts like Norman Swan who come out with strong criticisms of the Government’s strategy are doing no one any favours, they just reduce the ability of the Government’s strategy to work and increase costs. Swan is not an epidemiologist nor an economist. He has no idea whether a draconian shut down of the type he proposes would only need to last for weeks – it could need to go for months causing unnecessary harm to business and individuals. Swan is not even a practising physician – he studied medicine in Scotland and got his degree back in 1976 and then has been working at the ABC since 1982.

The same should be said of the States and the Opposition – it’s time to shut up and get with the program. Save your criticism to when the crisis is over – then present evidence on failings. Blame games are for after a crisis not during a crisis.

And all of you social media types going on about perceived inconsistencies between different things (funerals versus weddings) – get a life. Use a bit of common sense.