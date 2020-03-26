Okay – so I’m happy to believe that requiring people who enter States or Territories to self-isolate for 14 days isn’t actually “closing the border”. When we hear stories that the State borders are being “closed” that is short-hand for medical quarantining.
Anne Twomey had an excellent piece at The Conversation explaining why this isn’t a violation of s92 of the Australian Constitution.
Movement of people and goods across state borders in Australia is guaranteed by the Constitution. Section 92 of the Constitution says
trade, commerce, and intercourse among the States, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be absolutely free.
“Intercourse among the States” in this context, means the movement of people, goods and communications across state boundaries.
If movement of people across state borders must be absolutely free, can the states hinder or even prevent such movement during the coronavirus pandemic? The short answer is “yes”.
“Go home,” is the message to non-Tasmanian residents from the state’s Premier, Peter Gutwein.
The island state is effectively expelling nonresidents who are not in self-isolation; they must leave all accommodation by 11.59pm Sunday and return interstate.
“Go home – I’m sorry to say that, but go home,” Mr Gutwein told visitors, via a press conference on Thursday morning.
“There will be some dislocation and difficult circumstances (from this edict) but I make no apology for working hard to keep Tasmanians safe.”
Can a State or Territory summarily expel an Australian citizen from its territory? I wouldn’t have thought so – let’s hear the argument.
I don’t understand the phrase ‘non-Tasmanian resident’ in this context. If you’re living in Tasmania then you don’t have any other residence to “go home” to.
I think they mean people on holidays.
Interesting that the phrase ‘absolutely free’ was interpreted by the high court to mean something quite a bit less than ‘absolutely’ free…
Section 92 of the Constitution has a fascinating history where the High Court had adopted many different theories over the years until it changed course in the 1990s in a case called Cole v Whitfield and adopted a new meaning of the section which was mainly to do with discriminatory trade treatment.
The idea of the ‘intercourse’ of people between the States has not featured much in the cases.
I think the Tasmanian action is probably unconstitutional as they cannot in effect expel from Tasmania residents of other States even on public health grounds. However no-one affected is likely to litigate the point rather than return to their home State or Territory.
The High Court has effectively shut up shop to most new cases in the next few months anyway.
Early in 1919 New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia (at the least) all placed themselves in “quarantine”. When I saw this the other day (per Trove, where I sought something quite different), I took it as given that this choice of expression followed receipt of legal advice—but I do not know. People were vastly more recondite and literate a century ago than we are today.
Oh, and they may have had masks.
