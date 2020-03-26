Okay – so I’m happy to believe that requiring people who enter States or Territories to self-isolate for 14 days isn’t actually “closing the border”. When we hear stories that the State borders are being “closed” that is short-hand for medical quarantining.

Anne Twomey had an excellent piece at The Conversation explaining why this isn’t a violation of s92 of the Australian Constitution.

Movement of people and goods across state borders in Australia is guaranteed by the Constitution. Section 92 of the Constitution says

trade, commerce, and intercourse among the States, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be absolutely free.

“Intercourse among the States” in this context, means the movement of people, goods and communications across state boundaries.

If movement of people across state borders must be absolutely free, can the states hinder or even prevent such movement during the coronavirus pandemic? The short answer is “yes”.