80 Responses to Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020

  5. C.L.
    #3376860, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Thread infected.
    Watch the opinions spread.

  6. Tom
    #3376862, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Wow! Top 10 on the daily open fred.

  8. JohnJJJ
    #3376869, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Interesting conversations : Nassim Taleb and Yaneer on the virus
    https://youtu.be/LX_bqMQfWlw

  10. Tom
    #3376872, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Roger on the old fred:

    Bereft of an inner moral compass shaped by tradition and the robust identity that goes with it, lefties derive their identity from their social group. Hence political positions are adopted not because they have been thought through or because they offer solutions, but because they are shared by the group. Virtue signalling declares one’s membership of the group. Social media magnifies all of this tremendously.

    The worst fate imaginable in this world is ostracism because of dissent from the group position. In fact, that is the path to freedom.

    Simple and brilliant.

  11. Zatara
    #3376873, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Some interesting history regarding the Spanish Flu of 1918 from the Washington Examiner.

    Schools, churches, businesses, and movie theaters were closed for weeks. Train service was drastically reduced, making stores run low on food and essential goods as a result. When postal workers got sick, mail delivery ground to a halt. Funerals were held outdoors in hope the fresh air would protect mourners from the virus. It didn’t.

    More than 200,000 people lined Philadelphia’s streets for a massive Liberty Loan Parade one morning in September 1918. Hundreds of them were dying by nightfall.

    Some state legislatures even passed laws that made spitting a crime to halt the spread. Again, it didn’t.

    Everywhere you looked, there were masks. Young, old, middle-aged — everyone wore a white gauze mask over their nose and mouth. A few cities enacted laws mandating their usage, though some people openly resisted wearing them. Virology was in its infancy then, so folks didn’t realize gauze masks were useless.

    Numbers tell the ultimate story. There were 105 million people in the U.S. at the time — 675,000 of them died from the flu, more than were killed in World War I. In all, the illness killed some 20 million people worldwide.

    Hopefully the numbers won’t be as bad this time but interesting to see how they attempted to deal with it in 1918 and how many things are being re-learned. Govts will still knee-jerk in lame attempts to ‘do something’.

  12. calli
    #3376874, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:19 am

    I dedicate this fred to Queen Elizabeth, now returned safely to harbour…views.

    😷🎉🥂

    Oh. And her hirsute vassal. 🥃

  14. woolfe
    #3376880, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Keeping social distance

  15. incoherent rambler
    #3376881, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:24 am

    In times like these we need knights to don their armour and go forth in search of damsels in distress, fight off the evil dragons and rescue the damsels.

    from the “Stimpsonian Handbook for Knights”

  16. Fleeced
    #3376883, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Worried about rels in UK. They are doing i t tough there. Have an uncle near death (pneumonia, not coronavirus) and he’s in lockdown, hasn’t been able to have visits from family for a week, and has dementia. Prays from fellow Cats are welcome.

    Hospitals in UK are turning patients away.

  17. Fleeced
    #3376885, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:27 am

    On a lighter note, Hillary Clinton has tested negative for President of the United States.

  19. pete m
    #3376887, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Is anyone surprised a mum wanting to go full term with her Downs baby was pressured to kill it instead?

    Read here her lovely story:

    I love how she shows off her son to the same people who said kill it.

    Brave woman.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #3376888, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Worried about rels in UK. They are doing i t tough there. Have an uncle near death (pneumonia, not coronavirus) and he’s in lockdown, hasn’t been able to have visits from family for a week, and has dementia. Prays from fellow Cats are welcome.

    Hospitals in UK are turning patients away.

    The NHS sounds amazing.

  21. Zatara
    #3376889, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:33 am

    “Elbow Jobs $15”

    Thanks for the SH! Best laugh I’ve had in days.

  22. Ellie
    #3376890, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Why is our Doomlord, Master, Sir social distancing the threads? Please explain, Libertarians. 😘

  24. Fleeced
    #3376892, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:34 am

    The NHS sounds amazing.

    Oh, yes. The more I hear about how they’ve handled things, the angrier I get.

    When I say he’s in lockdown btw, I mean in hospital. The hospital is in lockdown. They don’t allow visitors.

  26. mh
    #3376895, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Ladies can now spend as long as they like at the hairdressers.

    The Prime Minister wants you to look your best.

  27. calli
    #3376896, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Cover your mouth when you cough, Ellie.

    And Fleeced. Done.

  28. Amadeus
    #3376897, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:35 am

    If I distance myself any further, I’ll be treading water in Moreton Bay…

  29. C.L.
    #3376900, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Will do, Fleeced.
    How many patients being “turned away” in Britain are rocking up with colds, though?

  30. Sinclair Davidson
    #3376899, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:36 am

    I am totally discombobulated!

    Stop bragging.

  31. Cardimona
    #3376901, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Premier Puddleduck just announced a weird partial closure of schools from next week.
    Some kids can go – if their parents are “essential” workers.
    Others can’t.
    FMD, what a pointless and hysterical move…

  32. incoherent rambler
    #3376902, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:38 am

    made me laugh too, Zatara.

    Don’t tell Albo.

  34. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3376906, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Up there with the young uns (wishfull thinking ) .
    I am incarcerated in my village with enough food to withstand a six month siege,keep away you unclean devils keep away . I walk around the inner boundary road equivelant of four times around the oval,. Just back ,saw two cars no other walkers a bit like the end of days . Walking ,ya gotta use it or lose it mate .
    Just imagining what the Black Death was like years ago,,it claimed an ancestor aged 48 a wealthy clothier and two weeks later his wife aged 37, their six kids lived to old age for those days 70 to 78. I have copies of their wills amazingly preserved from 1578 beautifull writing with quill pens . I have another from 1678, all in Essex Archives must have an amazing collection there . I know my roots now thanks to a journalist cousin now retired.

  35. Tom
    #3376907, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Thanks for midweek pix, Some History. A word from health authorities.

  36. Infidel Tiger
    #3376908, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Phil Bak
    @philbak1
    ·
    6h
    Family friend, healthy male about 65 or 70, was about to go on ventilator last night for covid at NYC hospital. They gave him the new drug cocktail (hydroxychloroquine and whatever else), woke up this am breathing easily and no fever. Firsthand story.

  37. Ellie
    #3376910, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:42 am

    I could brag, but would be smited.

  38. Fleeced
    #3376912, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:45 am

    How many patients being “turned away” in Britain are rocking up with colds, though?

    There have been cases of people dying as a result, apparently. In fact, they were planning to send my uncle home, despite his condition, because “they’d already given him s many antibiotics as they could”. Seems they’re evicting people from their beds a bit early.

    I’m not sure how the lockdown affected that… he has been tested for coronavirus and it came back negative. Though being in hospital… Probably better if he was home. My cousin said, “If he’s going to die, we’d rather it was here with family rather than alone in hospital.” That’s a shocking thing to hear.

    I do wonder how many people who don’t need the beds are taking them up.

  39. Fleeced
    #3376914, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Family friend, healthy male about 65 or 70, was about to go on ventilator last night for covid at NYC hospital. They gave him the new drug cocktail (hydroxychloroquine and whatever else), woke up this am breathing easily and no fever. Firsthand story.

    Australia is apparently trialling this… I wonder if that’s why our death rates seem lower than the UK’s? Or is it something else?

  40. mh
    #3376915, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:48 am

    The Ponzi pushers are already up and running

    Headline at the Tele

    Coronavirus won’t kill us, but a lack of migration will.

  41. Pete of Perth
    #3376916, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Plague ship central over here in the west.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #3376917, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Forty Tooth 🦷

  43. Amadeus
    #3376919, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:51 am

    You can tell that the dimwits in bureaucracy are making up all the restrictions with gay abandon.
    Firstly, they announce a new curb, and before it even gets up and running, it’s superceded by something more far reaching and draconian – so we don’t have a clue if the first one actually might have done anything remotely helpful towards containing the virus.
    Secondly, they’re having a field day restricting the supply side without a clue as to whether it makes any sense, to wit, how long it takes for giving our girls and haircut. But never fear, Canberra will send you some money from the bottomless pit to have a shampoo and scalp massage along with the hair trim.
    And lastly, when we have Albersleezy and friends declaring the ABC (Albanese Bullshit Communications) is an essential service, we are able to emphatically confirm that the virus treatment is worse than the virus itself.

  44. EvilElvis
    #3376920, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Coronavirus won’t kill us, but a lack of migration will.

    FMD.

  45. Ellie
    #3376922, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Who doesn’t enjoy a good smiting.

  48. Ellie
    #3376930, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Let him back on, Doomlord. People with mental health issues need to be heard in these doomed times.

  49. Ellie
    #3376931, posted on March 26, 2020 at 11:59 am

    All you old people have fallen asleep. Back to work.

  50. Some History
    #3376932, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    You can tell that the dimwits in bureaucracy are making up all the restrictions with gay abandon.
    Firstly, they announce a new curb, and before it even gets up and running, it’s superceded by something more far reaching and draconian – so we don’t have a clue if the first one actually might have done anything remotely helpful towards containing the virus.
    Secondly, they’re having a field day restricting the supply side without a clue as to whether it makes any sense, to wit, how long it takes for giving our girls and haircut. But never fear, Canberra will send you some money from the bottomless pit to have a shampoo and scalp massage along with the hair trim.
    And lastly, when we have Albersleezy and friends declaring the ABC (Albanese Bullshit Communications) is an essential service, we are able to emphatically confirm that the virus treatment is worse than the virus itself.

    Federal and State governments could be setting themselves up for class action lawsuits, e.g., loss of earnings, loss of businesses, bankruptcy.

  51. areff
    #3376933, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    The Prime Minister wants you to look your best.

    Brings this band to mind — one of the most underrated Oz bands ever. Always worth catching their irregular reunion tours. Last time I caught them, at Thornury Ballroom, they blew co-headliners Radio Birdman off the stage. That isn’t easy to do.

  53. Sinclair Davidson
    #3376938, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    People with mental health issues need to be heard in these doomed times.

    I have a lot of sympathy with that position – unfortunately Graeme is too disruptive and destructive to allow onto the threads.

  54. Sinclair Davidson
    #3376939, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Gotta be quick.

    Story of our lives. 🙂

  55. Peter Finch
    #3376940, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Hopefully someone will organise the local generics manufacturers to produce lots of hydroxychloroquine but then again if its up to the quintessential team of the NSW health department and Ports Authority we can whistle Dixie.

  56. ProfessorFred Lenin
    #3376941, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    I see “Stinking Rebellion “is crowing that the Chinese Virus is the cure to the human disease Mother Earth has , if being human makes you a germ therevis an exit for Anti Human Fascists , it’s called Assisted Euthanasia ,and it’s Taxpayer funded so there is no need for the taxpayer kept rebels to hesitate . Help heal Mother Earth top yourself for a cleaner world

  57. Infidel Tiger
    #3376942, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Australia is apparently trialling this… I wonder if that’s why our death rates seem lower than the UK’s? Or is it something else?

    Australia has a much better healthy system than most.

    We still largely live in suburbia, despite our betters attempts to dog box us.

    We have warm weather.

    I reckon that all helps.

    The lesson from this plague is that China must become a pariah state and that high density living must be limited.

  58. Anne
    #3376943, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    #Building7DidntKillItself

  59. Cardimona
    #3376944, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Sky News Radio just announced a senior cit has died of the Wooflu at Toowoomba.
    Have we heard from our Inventnam vet today?

  61. Mindfree
    #3376948, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    What concerns me is this could be the start of a repeating process. Seeing how successfully destructive this has turned out, the enemies (China, world govt advocates…) can try this again. Scenario, in 6 months all panic, restrictions have been lifted as the virus is now contained and the public are given the all clear. People start to associate again with cafes, restaurants, sporing events and theatres re-opening.

    What it would take for someone (an paid agent, a whoops – we had another leak) to pass on the virus again or even another more virulent strain to restart the panic and economic chaos all over again, how many of these occurrences are required to totally wipe out western economic and civilization for that matter?

    What lessons have our “leaders” learned that the same dire circumstances would not be repeated. What risk mitigation strategies are in place going forward? From what I’ve seen, these incompetent fools would only ensure they themselves are all OK?

    Rinse and repeat, this could be the start of bio warfare that would be a lot more damaging than anything the scum activists decrying human induced climate change could imagine their wildest dreams. Having said that both would result in which they would welcome (Zero emissions anyone?) with the exception of a number of very sick people and the economic and social wipeout which would also adversely affect them.

    Just sayin’ and maybe this is what is really behind the panic!

    Now back to work…created and posted this from last thread before this thread was created. Things move fast in these times

  62. 1735099
    #3376949, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Just a thought bubble…to annoy Bob.

    Suggestions for a form of National Service to assist in the current situation aren’t annoying, but they may not be practical.
    If instituted in conventional form, it would involve bringing a large group of people together for training which would immediately create the potential for infections.
    An alternative would have to be found.
    Some suggestions –
    1. An online or phone enabled registration process.
    2. A rapid assessment of critical need.
    3. A online survey of the registered group to determine location, skillset, capacity, and deployability.
    4. A matching of human resources (as determined by the surveys) with the critical needs.
    5. An assessment of the training needed. This would probably have to be quick and dirty, and much of it online. Perhaps a core of three training programmes – Human and health support/call centre protocols/driving and delivery protocols.
    3. A rapidly developed logistic capability capable of getting PPE to anyone working within the service where their work involves close physical contact.
    The ADF could be involved, especially personnel with experience/skill in rapid response and critical logistics.
    This is one situation where I would cheerfully volunteer, but I was knocked back the other day by Meals on Wheels because of my age.

  63. calli
    #3376950, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    We still largely live in suburbia, despite our betters attempts to dog box us.

    Read McClymont’s SMH article up thread.

    These aren’t our “betters” by a long chalk. These are a’holes hand in glove with Party run development companies. No doubt using building material from that epicentre of quality control, the PRC.

    They need to go, and the string-pullers behind them.

    But Aldi bags.

  64. mh
    #3376951, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    But never fear, Canberra will send you some money from the bottomless pit to have a shampoo and scalp massage along with the hair trim.

    Next thing True Thai will get the go ahead to re-open.

  65. Cardimona
    #3376952, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    And just like that you need a Queensland government-issued “Border Pass” to visit.

  66. P
    #3376953, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    Read McClymont’s SMH article up thread.

    Further to this HERE

  67. calli
    #3376954, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    I’m trying to work out why morning church in an open paddock with everyone sitting far apart on deck chairs is forbidden.

    But sitting for hours in a crowded hairdressers with spray from the washbasins and hairdryers is a-okay.

    Am I missing something (besides my hastily shorn locks)?

  68. stevem
    #3376955, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Coronavirus won’t kill us, but a lack of migration will.

    The author uses the Dr honorific, but not sure what he’s a doctor of. His main thing is urban property development. It would seem that a little investigation reveals another pushing his own barrow…

  69. notafan
    #3376956, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    I saw a lady sitting on a bench at local strip centre with her hair wrapped in glad wrap.

    If sensible arrangements can keep hairdressers off the dole queue good for them.

    Lots are sole traders in rented premises.

    I went to the dentist this morning, long standing appointment.

    No point in me wearing a mask, of course.

  70. Mater
    #3376957, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Suggestions for a form of National Service to assist in the current situation aren’t annoying, but they may not be practical.
    If instituted in conventional form, it would involve bringing a large group of people together for training which would immediately create the potential for infections.

    You had to frame it as being implemented under today’s restrictions to counter it?

    Piss weak.

  71. Ellie
    #3376958, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Where are all the abusers? Struth, KD et al. It’s no fun without you. It’s what the open forum is about – hating on each other.

  72. Ellie
    #3376959, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Succubus, I was called by Matrix. Are you still asleep?

  73. notafan
    #3376963, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    I shall patronize my sloe trader hairdresser in a couple of weeks for a cut and colour, rule changes permitting.

    He owes me a free blow dry.

    Toilet paper in limited quantities available again this morning.

    And I baked for the first time in forever yesterday (not really as it was lemon slice)

    What is the world coming to?

  74. Sinclair Davidson
    #3376964, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Ellie – please no hating. We’re all being nice for the next while. Remember make love not war.

  75. calli
    #3376965, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Ellie, are you just wanting a stoush? Why? Are you bored at home?

  77. 1735099
    #3376968, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    You had to frame it as being implemented under today’s restrictions to counter it?

    So you’re saying that the restrictions aren’t necessary?

    Pissweak….

  78. Ellie
    #3376969, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Calli – I am just calling the open forum for what it is. The bully boys are being silent. I want to hear from them.

  79. mh
    #3376970, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Remember make love not war.

    But no more than two people.

  80. calli
    #3376972, posted on March 26, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    The Beloved’s CPAP machine is a great social distancer. 😄

