Today’s “New Measures” Theatre Winner is …

Posted on 1:05 pm, March 26, 2020 by currencylad

Gladys “Ruby Princess” Berejiklian: $1000 fines for having more than 10 mourners at a funeral.

  1. Some History
    #3377089, posted on March 26, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    What if the funeral is at a hairdresser’s?

  2. Bruce
    #3377110, posted on March 26, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    And these people DEMAND to be taken seriously?

  3. bemused
    #3377127, posted on March 26, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    “If you don’t need to be outside at the moment, don’t go outside,” he said.

    Does that mean one shouldn’t go out onto their balcony?

