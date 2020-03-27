At long last a practical suggestion to deal with the economic consequences of the CV

From The Onion, of course.

This, however, not from The Onion, but seems related. It is a story you will see today, if you see it at all, and never again after: Former Senate Staffer Who Opposes Trump Accuses Biden of Sexual Assault.

This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It's a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo https://t.co/yHz3iFi9a5 — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

Why anyone thinks this is newsworthy is completely beyond me.