Friday Forum: March 27, 2020

  1. Atoms for Peace
    #3378879, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Happy bat flu day

  6. Mak Siccar
    #3378890, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Dicktator Dan is champing at the bit to invoke Stage 3 restrictions.

  7. Zatara
    #3378894, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    What a time to misplace my corkscrew.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #3378896, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Son of Spengler
    @spengjr
    China is the Elizabeth Holmes of the international community. The media and smart set never learn

    So true.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3378897, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Australians are purchasing more alcohol than EVER as they self-isolate (and Corona and condom sales have skyrocketed in every state)

    Jimmy Brings is an Australian alcohol deliverer that is working around COVID-19
    They have noticed some key changes in the way people are ordering alcohol
    On the east coast of Australia beer sales have increased by as much as 32%
    Whereas Perth and Adelaide have ordered 23% more beer in the last two weeks
    Largest transaction one person made in one go was $3,626​; the average is $60

    Daily Mail. Stay home, pissed, for fourteen days. Hmmm..

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #3378906, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    LOL.
    The US will be V shaped.
    Australia will be more L shaped.

    Australia’s will be S Bend shaped.

  13. egg_
    #3378920, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    So ScoMo, how does it feel to have the AMA’s hand up your @rse?

  14. mh
    #3378921, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    The US will be V shaped.

    Australia \ shaped.

  15. rickw
    #3378923, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Dicktator Dan is champing at the bit to invoke Stage 3 restrictions.

    Desperate for oldies to stay alive so he gets to feed them into his euthanasia wood chipper.

  16. johanna
    #3378924, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    johanna
    #3378904, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Please tell me this is a bad dream, and I will wake up soon:

    The Federal Government is considering a radical suite of measures to effectively put the economy into hibernation, allowing businesses to emerge after the coronavirus crisis, and resume and rehire without crippling debts.

    As the Government prepares to unveil its third economic rescue package “within days”, policies are being developed to help business owners see out the crisis without having to walk away from their companies.

    Banks, lenders and landlords would all be asked to wear some of the pain, waiving all overheads including rents and mortgage repayments for at least the next six months.

    This is what happens when politicians are completely disconnected from the real world. This is insane.

    The ‘economy’ is an abstract, albeit with a resemblance to the Ursus species.

    FMD. 🙁

    From ye olde fredde. Not reformatting it. The link is here.

  18. egg_
    #3378926, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    LOL.
    The US will be V shaped.
    Australia will be more L shaped.

    Australia’s will be S Bend shaped.

    Yup, a question mark shaped curve: “?”

  19. Carbon Emitter
    #3378927, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Northern Cyprus news: RE Corona
    PM Tatar Announces Pay Cuts
    Announcing the 33-point austerity package at a press conference at the Prime Ministry, Tatar said that the measures adopted will create 1.5bn Turkish Lira in revenues needed to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis.
    Tatar, summarising the various measures in place, said that all the decisions adopted by the government were aimed at ensuring the health of the public.
    “The measures we have adopted are aimed at this. Of course, these measures will have economic consequences. That is economic activity has been severely restricted,” he said.

    According to the measures, all public-sector salaries above 5,000 TL will be slashed by 25 per cent for a period of three months.

    No cuts will be made to salaries lower that 5,000TL

    Those who receive a salary of 6,000TL and lower will have a 16 per cent cut.

    He added that the highest public-sector salary will not exceed 8,500 TL and that the Prime Minister, ministers, MPs and other high ranking public servants will take cuts up to 56 per cent.

    ​​​​​The salaries of public servants who have been carrying out essential services will not be touched, the Prime Minister said.

  20. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3378928, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    12th, yes.

    Scan reading for new information, anecdotal information and anything else that attracts my interest … and assiduously avoiding the interminable whingers about the current awful conditions caused by John Howard and being deliberately embedded by Scott Morrison.

  21. egg_
    #3378931, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Happy bat flu day

    Wuh bat flu dat?!

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #3378934, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Son of Spengler
    @spengjr
    China is the Elizabeth Holmes of the international community. The media and smart set never learn

    From a report on Holmes …

    Nowadays, Holmes is living in San Francisco and is engaged to an hospitality heir, according to a recent profile in Vanity Fair. “She wears his M.I.T. signet ring on a necklace and the couple regularly post stories on Instagram professing their love for each other,” the article reads. “She reliably looks ‘chirpy’ and ‘chipper.’ She’s also abandoned the black turtleneck look and now dresses in athleisure.”

    Inside Edition’s cameras recently found her walking in San Francisco with her boyfriend. Holmes has traded in her signature black turtlenecks for yoga pants.

    Confirmed.
    Activewear expert.

  23. calli
    #3378935, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    China banning foreigners, eh? Hang on a minute. Didn’t Winnie and Co complain long and loudly about Chinese travellers being banned by other countries?

    And then there’s this:

    Among infected passengers entering China, 90 per cent were Chinese nationals, CCTV said. Of that group, 40 per cent were students studying overseas.

    Those dastardly gweilo. Pretending to be Chinese. Nothing they wouldn’t stoop to.

  24. 1735099
    #3378938, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:26 pm

    Paramedics are often subjected to abuse by drunken or drugged up bogans as they attempt to provide emergency care.
    The same phenomenon is observable on the old thread with the abuse directed at the medicos who are telling people what they don’t wish to hear.
    It’s amazing how violence and abuse is first port of call when primal fear causes the usual subjects to completely lose the plot.

  25. Roger
    #3378939, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Australians are purchasing more alcohol than EVER as they self-isolate (and Corona and condom sales have skyrocketed in every state)

    It’s official:

    The government has driven the nation to drink.

  26. Dr Faustus
    #3378940, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    From the old thread. Business 101; but terrifyingly absent from the public thought process.

    Even a short sharp shutdown IIRC he was saying could take many quarters, maybe years to recover completely?

    Anyone imagining there a swift recovery from a ‘short sharp shutdown’ is completely divorced from the decision-making world of the SME.

    1) Capital – gone, permanently lost or, heavily restricted by 2), 3), and 4) below;
    2) Staff – scattered and desperately damaged by the destruction brought on their lives;
    3) Working capital – and what have you got left to secure credit?
    4) Market – changed, uncertain and unable to make long term purchasing decisions – spooked by their own market, and points 1), 2) and 3) above;
    5) Confidence – not materially boosted by the prospect of being the cash cow to repay the financial destruction – particularly given the public fuckheads thinking that business can be turned off, up, down, or into another colour like a Phillips Smart Light.

    One thing government has ensured is that the recovery curve will be well-flattened.

  27. johanna
    #3378942, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    Australians are being told to hibernate for winter.

    Sorry, Queenslanders, Territorians and northern Sandgropers. You don’t count.

    But you knew that. 🙂

  29. Roger
    #3378947, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    The illicit drug market will soon be swollen with welfare money yet our elites are worried about granny buying an extra couple of bottles of brandy to see her through isolation.

  31. duncanm
    #3378954, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Carbon Emitter
    #3378927, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:22 pm
    Northern Cyprus news: RE Corona

    meanwhile, in Australia, the PS whinges about leave entitlements because their kids are at home.

  32. MatrixTransform
    #3378955, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    The Faustian Doctor has mid-reading capabilities?

    Fact Check: true

  33. egg_
    #3378958, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    CMOs are the Elizabeth Holmes of the international community

    FTFY.

  34. Tom
    #3378960, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Top 50 in the week’s fifth open fred.

  35. Rex Mango
    #3378962, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Not that I don’t like Iowa class battleships, but with the damage being wrought on the economy, here is my suggestion for a new banner:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Crossroads#/media/File:Operation_Crossroads_Baker_(wide).jpg

  36. Chris
    #3378965, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    The Faustian Doctor has mid-reading capabilities?

    Fact Check: true

    Mindless quote?

  37. MatrixTransform
    #3378966, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Mindless quote?

    no, Dr Faustus can read my mind … quiet accurately

  38. Farmer Gez
    #3378967, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Don’t get excited Tom, it’s already got the virus.

    8th Dan will drop in soon and we haven’t got a ‘square to spare.’

  39. MatrixTransform
    #3378968, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    my spellcheck has dyslexia

  40. BrettW
    #3378970, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Deb Knight just talking to Joel Fitzgibbon and Angus Taylor. Asked them about 20% pay cut, although only for politicians. Could not get a straight answer. Taylor mentioned given up pay rise.

  41. egg_
    #3378972, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    1) Capital – gone, permanently lost or, heavily restricted by 2), 3), and 4) below;
    2) Staff – scattered and desperately damaged by the destruction brought on their lives;
    3) Working capital – and what have you got left to secure credit?
    4) Market – changed, uncertain and unable to make long term purchasing decisions – spooked by their own market, and points 1), 2) and 3) above;
    5) Confidence – not materially boosted by the prospect of being the cash cow to repay the financial destruction – particularly given the public fuckheads thinking that business can be turned off, up, down, or into another colour like a Phillips Smart Light.

    Some of us have run SMEs, likely many Cats have.

    This is where the Govt is saying they will give assistance, but how much is the question.

    Peter Strong, the CEO of The Council of Small Business of Australia, was on The Drum* asking for same from Govt to get through the crisis and imploring SMEs to “look after their staff” to avoid staff flight, presumably.

    *Where were your comments on that post?

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3378974, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    min
    #3378959, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:37 pm
    Cheer up everyone
    At least we can all have a nice hair do

    Can we though?
    Incredibly insensitive comment in these troubled times.
    Very hurtful.

