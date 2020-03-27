Liberty Quote
Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.— George Bernard Shaw
-
Recent Comments
- BorisG on Imperial College pessimist changes his mind – and how
- Stimpson J. Cat on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Scott Osmond on A sampler of the politics of The Atlantic
- egg_ on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Global Warmings Ghost on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- BrettW on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on And no idea
- MatrixTransform on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Chris on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- John Smith101 on A sampler of the politics of The Atlantic
- MatrixTransform on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- Rex Mango on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Winston Smith on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- Tom on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- min on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- egg_ on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Archivist on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- Winston Smith on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- duncanm on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- notafan on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- Winston Smith on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- Mother Lode on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Rayvic on How to structure public spending so it actually does some good
- notafan on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- min on How to structure public spending so it actually does some good
- Roger on Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- Des Deskperson on Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
- How to structure public spending so it actually does some good
- And no idea
- Coronavirus: It will be unhealthy to ignore the cost of all this
- Gallop: The public knows the media is lying 24 hours a day
- Imperial College pessimist changes his mind – and how
- Need Is Good
- One Small Step
- A sampler of the politics of The Atlantic
- A clash of ideologies
- Norman Swan: shut up
- Flattening The Learning Curve
- TasXit
- Today’s “New Measures” Theatre Winner is …
- I’ve just opened a sub to The Age and Greg Sheridan is a large part of the reason why
- Defending liberal democracy
- Thursday Forum: March 26, 2020
- Trying to grow a flower by watering its petals instead of its roots
- Yuval Noah Harari on the world after COVID-19
- Being bribed with our own money
- On whose authority
- Words of wisdom for … open-uppers or shut-downers?
- Wednesday Forum: March 25, 2020
- No – just a different set of wonks
- Solidarity forever: Premier must forego $441,439 salary
- Not the end but is it the beginning of the end?
- “Gatherings” of two banned in the UK
- Pyrmonter: Another honest question
- “Enjoy the parade”
- John Comnenus: Hard questions
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Friday Forum: March 27, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Happy bat flu day
Keeping my distance
Wow! Podium.
Ullo ullo ullo!
Cinque
Dicktator Dan is champing at the bit to invoke Stage 3 restrictions.
What a time to misplace my corkscrew.
So true.
Daily Mail. Stay home, pissed, for fourteen days. Hmmm..
Australia’s will be S Bend shaped.
Top 20!!
So ScoMo, how does it feel to have the AMA’s hand up your @rse?
Australia \ shaped.
Dicktator Dan is champing at the bit to invoke Stage 3 restrictions.
Desperate for oldies to stay alive so he gets to feed them into his euthanasia wood chipper.
johanna
#3378904, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:13 pm
Please tell me this is a bad dream, and I will wake up soon:
The Federal Government is considering a radical suite of measures to effectively put the economy into hibernation, allowing businesses to emerge after the coronavirus crisis, and resume and rehire without crippling debts.
As the Government prepares to unveil its third economic rescue package “within days”, policies are being developed to help business owners see out the crisis without having to walk away from their companies.
Banks, lenders and landlords would all be asked to wear some of the pain, waiving all overheads including rents and mortgage repayments for at least the next six months.
This is what happens when politicians are completely disconnected from the real world. This is insane.
The ‘economy’ is an abstract, albeit with a resemblance to the Ursus species.
FMD. 🙁
From ye olde fredde. Not reformatting it. The link is here.
Bazinga!
Yup, a question mark shaped curve: “?”
Northern Cyprus news: RE Corona
PM Tatar Announces Pay Cuts
Announcing the 33-point austerity package at a press conference at the Prime Ministry, Tatar said that the measures adopted will create 1.5bn Turkish Lira in revenues needed to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis.
Tatar, summarising the various measures in place, said that all the decisions adopted by the government were aimed at ensuring the health of the public.
“The measures we have adopted are aimed at this. Of course, these measures will have economic consequences. That is economic activity has been severely restricted,” he said.
According to the measures, all public-sector salaries above 5,000 TL will be slashed by 25 per cent for a period of three months.
No cuts will be made to salaries lower that 5,000TL
Those who receive a salary of 6,000TL and lower will have a 16 per cent cut.
He added that the highest public-sector salary will not exceed 8,500 TL and that the Prime Minister, ministers, MPs and other high ranking public servants will take cuts up to 56 per cent.
The salaries of public servants who have been carrying out essential services will not be touched, the Prime Minister said.
12th, yes.
Scan reading for new information, anecdotal information and anything else that attracts my interest … and assiduously avoiding the interminable whingers about the current awful conditions caused by John Howard and being deliberately embedded by Scott Morrison.
Wuh bat flu dat?!
From a report on Holmes …
Confirmed.
Activewear expert.
China banning foreigners, eh? Hang on a minute. Didn’t Winnie and Co complain long and loudly about Chinese travellers being banned by other countries?
And then there’s this:
Those dastardly gweilo. Pretending to be Chinese. Nothing they wouldn’t stoop to.
Paramedics are often subjected to abuse by drunken or drugged up bogans as they attempt to provide emergency care.
The same phenomenon is observable on the old thread with the abuse directed at the medicos who are telling people what they don’t wish to hear.
It’s amazing how violence and abuse is first port of call when primal fear causes the usual subjects to completely lose the plot.
Australians are purchasing more alcohol than EVER as they self-isolate (and Corona and condom sales have skyrocketed in every state)
It’s official:
The government has driven the nation to drink.
From the old thread. Business 101; but terrifyingly absent from the public thought process.
Anyone imagining there a swift recovery from a ‘short sharp shutdown’ is completely divorced from the decision-making world of the SME.
One thing government has ensured is that the recovery curve will be well-flattened.
Australians are being told to hibernate for winter.
Sorry, Queenslanders, Territorians and northern Sandgropers. You don’t count.
But you knew that. 🙂
Trump’s job performance poll – Fox News
The illicit drug market will soon be swollen with welfare money yet our elites are worried about granny buying an extra couple of bottles of brandy to see her through isolation.
30!
meanwhile, in Australia, the PS whinges about leave entitlements because their kids are at home.
The Faustian Doctor has mid-reading capabilities?
Fact Check: true
FTFY.
Top 50 in the week’s fifth open fred.
Not that I don’t like Iowa class battleships, but with the damage being wrought on the economy, here is my suggestion for a new banner:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Crossroads#/media/File:Operation_Crossroads_Baker_(wide).jpg
Mindless quote?
no, Dr Faustus can read my mind … quiet accurately
Don’t get excited Tom, it’s already got the virus.
8th Dan will drop in soon and we haven’t got a ‘square to spare.’
my spellcheck has dyslexia
Deb Knight just talking to Joel Fitzgibbon and Angus Taylor. Asked them about 20% pay cut, although only for politicians. Could not get a straight answer. Taylor mentioned given up pay rise.
Some of us have run SMEs, likely many Cats have.
This is where the Govt is saying they will give assistance, but how much is the question.
Peter Strong, the CEO of The Council of Small Business of Australia, was on The Drum* asking for same from Govt to get through the crisis and imploring SMEs to “look after their staff” to avoid staff flight, presumably.
*Where were your comments on that post?
min
#3378959, posted on March 27, 2020 at 12:37 pm
Cheer up everyone
At least we can all have a nice hair do
Can we though?
Incredibly insensitive comment in these troubled times.
Very hurtful.