How to structure public spending so it actually does some good

I have an article up at the American Institute for Economic Research explaining how idiotic a “stimulus” at this time is: A Classical Economic Response to the Coronavirus Recession. It takes as read that we are going to have a massive amount of public spending, and given that as the certainty, how to do it with minimal economic damage. That we are even having a lock-down is also taken as read since others have already made that decision. This is the central point made in the article.
Let me take you back to the economics before Keynes, to when economists understood the nature of the cycle.
Recessions in those days were rightly understood as due to structural faults in the economy. A recession occurred when the bits did not properly mesh. Some parts of the economy were no longer able to run at a profit because of structural changes in the economy, sometimes on the demand side but more often on the supply side. There, therefore, needed to be some shifts in the entire apparatus of production. What turned the adjustment process into a recession occurred when the adjustment process required was too large to occur as in normal times when as one business would close down another would open.
During recessions, for whatever the reason might be, the number of businesses closing would exceed the number opening, and along with the slowing of production in total, there would be a rise in unemployment. If ever there has been a downturn that cannot in any way be explained as a fall in demand it is the forced closures that have followed the coronavirus panic. The downturn is entirely structural in nature. That is why when I hear discussions of the need for a stimulus I am even more than usual amazed at how beyond sense economic policy has become. What is needed, and what is largely being done, are measures to hold both capital and labour in place until the closures are brought to an end.
The last thing we need now is a Keynesian-type “stimulus” where government spending on wasteful junk takes over from actual productive firms.
But the policy everywhere is never let a crisis go to waste. It is not you and me the political class are thinking about, but themselves in how they can use the crisis to benefit themselves. You just have to hope against all likelihood that the damage done is kept to a minimum.
Seems we are not seeing the same packages. The US package is financing jobs and companies in place. That is, it aims to do exactly what Kates says is required. The Australian package is smaller but is equally explicit about supporting employment and businesses in place. Given the displacement of so many in hotels, airlines, services and so on the extensions on unemployment benefits is consistent with a broad effort to hold up the economy while the disease takes its course.
Funny how ideology can get in the way of facts.
A complete shutdown of production provides the perfect opportunity for a ‘reset’ as has been called for by many market watchers of late. Yes, it will also trim off deadwood, the companies whose business plans or operating procedures had them barely surviving pre-virus.
But it’s not unreasonable to expect industry to come back leaner and meaner after the shock of the COVID-19 caused economic/market meltdown.
Meanwhile, national policy that keeps people fed and housed while industry sorts itself out seems quite wise.
What is needed is an end to the closures. We didnt save for a rainy day, so we dont have the option to bunker down and eat our emergency rations. We need to run through the fire, now, to get to the other side.
Sorry I am a psychologist not an economist . I can see benefit of keeping supply up but what demand will there be if we are all locked up? As I have just given up trying to order shopping on Woollies line for oldies please do not suggest online.
At least though I can have a nice hairdo
One has to ask why the Australian government is doing the Keynesian thing by paying $500 (or whatever the amount is) to existing welfare recipients such as pensioners. The money would be better directed to aid for worthy stressed service providers.