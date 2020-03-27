Imperial College pessimist changes his mind – and how

Posted on 8:55 am, March 27, 2020 by currencylad

UK has enough intensive care units for coronavirus, expert predicts.

UK deaths from the disease are now unlikely to exceed 20,000, [Neil Ferguson] said, and could be much lower. The need for intensive care beds will get very close to capacity in some areas, but won’t be breached at a national level, said Ferguson.

 
Good news indeed.

This entry was posted in COVID-19. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Imperial College pessimist changes his mind – and how

  1. Peter Pickled
    #3378614, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:14 am

    He said that expected increases in National Health Service capacity and

    ongoing restrictions to people’s movements…

    it’s a glass half full, but I’ll take it.

  2. BorisG
    #3378620, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:16 am

    CL is desperate to propagate falsehood. Ferguson did not change his mind.

    He said that expected increases in National Health Service capacity and ongoing restrictions to people’s movements make him “reasonably confident” the health service can cope when the predicted peak of the epidemic arrives in two or three weeks. UK deaths from the disease are now unlikely to exceed 20,000, he said, and could be much lower.

    That is what he was saying in the original report: That these restrictions are necessary and will have to be in place for 12-18 months.

  3. C.L.
    #3378627, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:25 am

    He foolishly predicted 250,000 dead.
    Now – after five minutes of social distancing – he’s saying that isn’t remotely true but, ‘hey, I’m right because social distancing.’
    A nice, unfalsifiable trick.

  4. MACK
    #3378628, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Other experts are also optimistic:
    https://news.yahoo.com/why-nobel-laureate-predicts-quicker-210318391.html
    Let’s hope the mainstream media catch up quickly, and keep the lid on suicides from unnecessary economic dislocation.
    https://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-recession-suicide-prevent-20140611-story.html

  5. BorisG
    #3378630, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:27 am

    This is what passes for information on Cat. Late last night IT stated that Ferguson has completely changed his tune. I searched internet extensively with variants of that statement but couldn’t find anything, with papers discussing either the original report or news that Ferguson fell sick with the virus himself.

    And now the source of this statement is revealed – and shows his view hasn’t changed at all. Admittedly the headline in the New Scientist is a little misleading – but the article text is clear.

    No wonder I couldn’t find any information that he changed his tune. Only on Cat.

  6. BorisG
    #3378635, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:31 am

    CL now believes social distancing and lockdown won’t have an effect. Believe what you want but the original report says just that – that the death toll will be in hundreds of thousands, but can be reduced by mitigation strategies that require strict restrictions on people getting together.

    Have you read the original report?

  7. BorisG
    #3378640, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:34 am

    I believe the UK restrictions he is talking about are stronger than we have in Australia. They do not allow meeting of more than two people. I could be wrong but that is my impression.

  8. BorisG
    #3378645, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Of course if I just read Cat for the first time I would have entertained a possibility that CL can’t read beyond slogans. But 15 years of experience makes this impossible, and suggest that he is just liying.

    Sad.

  9. DHS
    #3378652, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:45 am

    “The 4 nations public health HCID group made an interim recommendation in January 2020 to classify COVID-19 as an HCID. This was based on consideration of the UK HCID criteria about the virus and the disease with information available during the early stages of the outbreak. Now that more is known about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which continues to increase.”
    “The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as an HCID.”
    “The need to have a national, coordinated response remains, but this is being met by the government’s COVID-19 response.”
    “Cases of COVID-19 are no longer managed by HCID treatment centres only. All healthcare workers managing possible and confirmed cases should follow the updated national infection and prevention (IPC) guidance for COVID-19, which supersedes all previous IPC guidance for COVID-19. This guidance includes instructions about different personal protective equipment (PPE) ensembles that are appropriate for different clinical scenarios.”

    So there you go.

    Just days before the UK government put its country in complete lockdown, its own public health “experts” told them that the virus was not serious.

    Staggering. Absolutely staggering.

    As horrible as public health “experts” are we aren’t even being led by such people. We are being led by the media and the twitterati. People like BorisG who have never made a coherent argument in their life but just love the idea of resetting the economy and destroying millions of people.

  10. thefrollickingmole
    #3378660, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Boris
    So what part of his initial prediction was testable or verifiable?

    Its a Jimmy Swaggard school of predictions.
    “Well things would have been much worse if I hadnt prayed for you, now send in the money”.

    Its scienceism
    https://medium.com/incerto/the-intellectual-yet-idiot-13211e2d0577

    Typically, the IYI get the first order logic right, but not second-order (or higher) effects making him totally incompetent in complex domains. In the comfort of his suburban home with 2-car garage, he advocated the “removal” of Gadhafi because he was “a dictator”, not realizing that removals have consequences (recall that he has no skin in the game and doesn’t pay for results).
    The IYI has been wrong, historically, on Stalinism, Maoism, GMOs, Iraq, Libya, Syria, lobotomies, urban planning, low carbohydrate diets, gym machines, behaviorism, transfats, freudianism, portfolio theory, linear regression, Gaussianism, Salafism, dynamic stochastic equilibrium modeling, housing projects, selfish gene, election forecasting models, Bernie Madoff (pre-blowup) and p-values. But he is convinced that his current position is right.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.