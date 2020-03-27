Imperial College pessimist changes his mind – and how

UK has enough intensive care units for coronavirus, expert predicts.
UK deaths from the disease are now unlikely to exceed 20,000, [Neil Ferguson] said, and could be much lower. The need for intensive care beds will get very close to capacity in some areas, but won’t be breached at a national level, said Ferguson.
Good news indeed.
He said that expected increases in National Health Service capacity and
it’s a glass half full, but I’ll take it.
CL is desperate to propagate falsehood. Ferguson did not change his mind.
That is what he was saying in the original report: That these restrictions are necessary and will have to be in place for 12-18 months.
He foolishly predicted 250,000 dead.
Now – after five minutes of social distancing – he’s saying that isn’t remotely true but, ‘hey, I’m right because social distancing.’
A nice, unfalsifiable trick.
Other experts are also optimistic:
https://news.yahoo.com/why-nobel-laureate-predicts-quicker-210318391.html
Let’s hope the mainstream media catch up quickly, and keep the lid on suicides from unnecessary economic dislocation.
https://www.latimes.com/science/sciencenow/la-sci-sn-recession-suicide-prevent-20140611-story.html
This is what passes for information on Cat. Late last night IT stated that Ferguson has completely changed his tune. I searched internet extensively with variants of that statement but couldn’t find anything, with papers discussing either the original report or news that Ferguson fell sick with the virus himself.
And now the source of this statement is revealed – and shows his view hasn’t changed at all. Admittedly the headline in the New Scientist is a little misleading – but the article text is clear.
No wonder I couldn’t find any information that he changed his tune. Only on Cat.
CL now believes social distancing and lockdown won’t have an effect. Believe what you want but the original report says just that – that the death toll will be in hundreds of thousands, but can be reduced by mitigation strategies that require strict restrictions on people getting together.
Have you read the original report?
I believe the UK restrictions he is talking about are stronger than we have in Australia. They do not allow meeting of more than two people. I could be wrong but that is my impression.
Of course if I just read Cat for the first time I would have entertained a possibility that CL can’t read beyond slogans. But 15 years of experience makes this impossible, and suggest that he is just liying.
Sad.
So there you go.
Just days before the UK government put its country in complete lockdown, its own public health “experts” told them that the virus was not serious.
Staggering. Absolutely staggering.
As horrible as public health “experts” are we aren’t even being led by such people. We are being led by the media and the twitterati. People like BorisG who have never made a coherent argument in their life but just love the idea of resetting the economy and destroying millions of people.
Boris
So what part of his initial prediction was testable or verifiable?
Its a Jimmy Swaggard school of predictions.
“Well things would have been much worse if I hadnt prayed for you, now send in the money”.
Its scienceism
https://medium.com/incerto/the-intellectual-yet-idiot-13211e2d0577
Typically, the IYI get the first order logic right, but not second-order (or higher) effects making him totally incompetent in complex domains. In the comfort of his suburban home with 2-car garage, he advocated the “removal” of Gadhafi because he was “a dictator”, not realizing that removals have consequences (recall that he has no skin in the game and doesn’t pay for results).
The IYI has been wrong, historically, on Stalinism, Maoism, GMOs, Iraq, Libya, Syria, lobotomies, urban planning, low carbohydrate diets, gym machines, behaviorism, transfats, freudianism, portfolio theory, linear regression, Gaussianism, Salafism, dynamic stochastic equilibrium modeling, housing projects, selfish gene, election forecasting models, Bernie Madoff (pre-blowup) and p-values. But he is convinced that his current position is right.