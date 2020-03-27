Models officially dumped

- Coronavirus Data Doesn’t Match The Doomsday Media Predictions.
Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Deborah Birx:
The predictions of the models don’t match the reality on the ground in China, South Korea, or Italy. We’re about 5 times the size of Italy. If we were Italy, and you did those divisions, Italy should have close to 400,000 deaths. They’re not close to achieving that.
Models are models. [T]here is enough data of the real experience with the coronavirus on the ground to really make these predictions much more sound. So when people start talking about 20% of a population getting infected, it’s very scary, but we don’t have data that matches that based on our experience.
Italy has recorded 8,215 deaths. Many of these are suspected of having been attributed to the virus loosely .
Helicopter Money for Wall Street
by Wolf Richter
If the Fed had sent that $942 billion it created over the past two weeks to the 130 million households in the US, each household would have received $7,250. But that didn’t happen. That was helicopter money for Wall Street.
Since mid-September when the Fed started bailing out the repo market that had blown out, total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet soared by $1.41 trillion. If the Fed had sent that $1.41 trillion to the 130 million households in the US, each household would have received $10,840. But that didn’t happen either. It was helicopter money for Wall Street.
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/03/26/helicopter-money-for-wall-street-federal-reserve-assets-balance-sheet/
