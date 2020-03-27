Need Is Good

Posted on 8:40 am, March 27, 2020 by currencylad

This really is a strange world. At any time in my trading life if someone said, ‘on the same day you’re going to see jobless claims hit 3 million-plus in a week, the stock market will open higher,’ I would have thought the person was doing some really amazing crack. But here we are.”JC.

3 Responses to Need Is Good

  1. Caveman
    #3378588, posted on March 27, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Crack is good.
    Pay attention to the crazies out there.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #3378604, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:03 am

    The market is simply betting that this isn’t the Black Death.

  3. bollux
    #3378619, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:16 am

    At least $500 billion is going straight to Wall St. Why wouldn’t it go up? The stockmarket is no longer a reflection of the economy, only how much the very rich are being subsidised by stealing from the taxpayer.

