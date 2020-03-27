One Small Step

Posted on 8:40 am, March 27, 2020 by currencylad

This comes close to being a perfect encapsulation of the idiotic times and idiot-run nations we live in:

A California police department is planning on using drones equipped with cameras and loudspeakers to monitor a coronavirus shutdown.

The Chula Vista Police Department recently doubled its fleet of drones, purchasing two of the machines from Chinese company DJI. The police department told the Financial Times that they would be outfitted with night-vision cameras.

“We have not traditionally mounted speakers to our drones, but … if we need to cover a large area to get an announcement out, or if there were a crowd somewhere that we needed to disperse, we could do it without getting police officers involved,” said Capt. Vern Sallee.

“The outbreak has changed my view of expanding the program as rapidly as I can,” Sallee added.

 
The country that built the Saturn V rocket and landed men on the moon is buying drones from China to warn citizens in the Land of the Free they’re breaking a curfew imposed to fight a Chinese virus.

3 Responses to One Small Step

  1. Beertruk
    #3378589, posted on March 27, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Sigh. Who would have thought.

  2. Some History
    #3378621, posted on March 27, 2020 at 9:17 am

    If I heard correctly on the news this morning, there’s a view to using drones in Australia that can get a reading on body heat and heart rate, and allows pinpointing of people exhibiting coughing behaviour.

