The Empire Strikes Back

Academics are not a complete waste of space.
The medical crisis does not demonstrate that free trade, open capital accounts and liberal immigration policies are a mistake. People taking to social media to suggest that closed economies could have better protected themselves are plain wrong. The fact of the matter is that toilet paper is manufactured in Australia. I have yet to see a shortage of imported manufactured goods.
The arguments for free trade remain as strong today as they did last year.
In the parallel clown Universe.
Some academics are very wise.
There are genuine academics and then there are acadumics (Catictionary). Cats know the difference, well, the vast majority of Cats.
There’s another sub-species known as “Quackademics”, aka “Medical Experts”.
I’m fairly sure no one actually said that, but I’m willing to see a link.
What the “open borders” crowd demanded was always 100% open borders all the time, come what may and regardless of any risk. Even a temporary shutdown was deemed unacceptable.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judystone/2020/02/01/why-travel-bans-dont-work-during-an-outbreak-like-coronavirus/
She says that travel bans don’t work because:
[1] Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security’s “Event 201” pandemic preparedness exercise says they don’t like travel bans.
[2] Xenophobia is a real big word and Judy Stone has no freaking idea what it means but she sure gonna use it to maximum effect.
[3] The virus can be spread before someone has symptoms so ahhh closing the borders won’t work (inexplicable).
[4] The fomites are coming so because handles, pens and dishes can fly around the world all by themselves even after the airports are closed you will get it anyway.
[5] The virus is in the shit, and the shit can fly around the world all on its own just like the fomites do.
[6] Get this: “The messages from those international experts were quite clear about travel bans being counterproductive, potentially devastating economies.” Gosh the frigging experts say it might cause economic damage … good thing we dodged that bullet.
[7] Patients will hide underground, and presumably tunnel into the country from underneath.
[8] The World Health Organization says they don’t like travel bans, and hey they only were the ones helping conceal the problem in the first place, and then told everyone it wasn’t contagious which was a complete lie, so we should believe them.
[9] Some irrelevant person from Johns Hopkins doesn’t like travel bans.
[10] The “Precautionary Principle’ is a bad idea unless we are talking about global warming and then it’s a good idea, hey you aren’t a Climate Scientist (TM) so you wouldn’t understand.
[11] Mention Xenophobia again with a bit of concern trolling.
[12] The idea of a quarantine “is really difficult, especially on a large scale” so that’s why you should bring as many plague carriers into the country as possible (yup yup yup).
[13] Influenza is worse at the moment so don’t worry about it.
[14] Just Wash Your Hands (TM) and you will be fine.
[15] “Hopefully the travel bans, which are not science based nor rational, will be quickly retracted. They may well worsen the toll of this outbreak.”
So let me get this straight, it’s not science based to think that you can’t catch something from a person who isn’t even in your country?!?!? Only you know, common sense based.