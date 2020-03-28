A Star Is Borne

Spare a thought for a poor old stager

IT’S like the premise and trajectory of the famous, oft-remade movie. An obscure outsider enters the world of a celebrated performer she eventually transcends. Crestfallen, sidelined and jaded beyond revival, the former big shot commits suicide. Well, that’s not going to happen to climate change – not on the ABC’s watch. Kate Doyle today reminds us of how great Kris Kristofferson, er, climate change, still is. Tries to, anyway.

Coronavirus elicits fresh look at the future of diseases, medicine and climate change.

First, bad news for panic-gretas: “The experts consulted for this article were unanimous: there is no indication coronavirus has been directly connected to climate change.” Doyle’s wilfully qualifying use of “directly” leaves the door open wide enough for the inevitable “however.”

There is (sic), however, a number of infectious diseases that are affected by a warming world, and the indirect consequences of climate and environmental change are far-reaching. “There’s very good evidence that bacterial food-borne infections increase in warmer times and therefore are likely to increase with climate change,” said Linda Selvey from the school of public health at the University of Queensland. Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and yellow fever are expected to expand into currently temperate regions as they warm. Dr Selvey said Lyme disease (from ticks), for example, was likely to be spreading in North America because of climate change.



Nothing new there. Dr Delvey was hard-pressed to come up with anything else but she did her very best. She is even reduced to belittling warmer weather for not being able to mitigate influenza:

The influenza (flu) virus, which spreads in a similar way to COVID-19, is not showing trends of either decreasing or increasing case numbers that could be ascribed to climate change, according to Dr Selvey. The flu does have a winter-time peak in temperate regions, but as it is still present at similar rates in warm, tropical climates, there is no indication the overall flu rate will decline as the world warms. Dr Selvey did say [Doyle finds a cherry – ed.] there was potential for the temporal distribution of flu to change as wealthy regions warmed and we all congregated inside with air conditioning, where flu could spread easier, leading to a summer flu peak. Time will tell, so at the moment it is not looking like there is a direct link between respiratory diseases and climate change [*sigh* – ed] … but there could be indirect relations.



Alas, then, Babs the bug is on top of the charts right now and will be for a long time to come, for one reason or another. This isn’t to say the intellectual degenerates who have pushed the climate hoax will back off when the world emerges from this pandemic and starts what Woodrow Wilson in 1920 called a “return to normalcy.” It’s wildly optimistic, I know, but the sheer fiscal wreckage being wrought globally by COVID-19 leaves no change in the purse whatsoever for the ‘fight’ against ‘climate change.’ What’s more, economies whose leaders have any semblance of rationality will be gearing up local production and manufacturing to radically curtail supply-chain reliance on China – a disease-ridden gangster state that exceeds Hitler’s Reich for evil and his reach for bribery. We have to watch with sentinel’s eyes for Judases returning to work as liars for China and for climateers whose Luddite agitprop – if heeded anew – will derail the express train to sovereignty.