OK, Joe

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Joe Biden just referred to it as the "Luhan" virus. He has no clue what we're fighting. This comes after he mixed up the coronavirus with SARS. pic.twitter.com/OkA5WjKnj1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 27, 2020



Everything about Biden’s demeanor in his basement redoubt tells me he’s being fed these talking points but he knows it’s beneath dignity to use them at this time. He looks both ashamed and coerced.