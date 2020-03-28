Fun police telling single swimmer he is a menace to society.

Following on from CL’s post below.
-
High viz nazi.
I’ve said for many years that actually, in the long run, the prison warders beat the prisoners.
High viz nazi.
He’s just following orders.
No, a single swimmer does not pose a public health risk. But if they exempt him or her, then others would ask why not them. And so that single swimmer attracts other swimmers who attract others and so acts as a contagion. It’s shitty, it stinks but that is human behaviour. This is why you, too, dear Sinclair, went hoarding toilet paper.
Is the 1.5 metre distance being breached here?
Very dangerous behaviour from the hi-vis warden.
And look at the seagulls!
Denim jeans and hi-viz look-at-me — looks like one of Dickhead Dan’s unelected stormtroopers of the bureaucracy, making up the numbers when there aren’t enough useful idiots in Fatty Ashton’s ALP Policy Compliance Bureau to go around.
The problem is not the one person! Its the 5000 others that think, if he can go swimming, why not me! Yes, Mr Sinclair, I do understand your issue if our liberties been infringed,and I agree whole heartily with you on that! But you you really want to take the risk, that you will be ok? Those that do get a nasty taste of this virus, say “Never again!”
Yes, I don’t like the actual developments of the world closing down our financial lives, but! Im now starting to understand that if we dont get it under control, but let it run rampant! It will still cost our community trillions anyway! Maybe over a longer period of time, but still cost us!
And Yes, in full disclosure, (Im married to a Theater Nurse! I challenge you to sit and talk to several high ranking Nurses, and see what they say?)
Sorry but the actions of hundreds of absolute dickheads at Bondi and St Kilda has caused the closedown and that is one thing that photo of the single swimmer does not show. Two postings above from WDYSIA and Fang point out the reasons why quite clearly. Only those who do not want to understand the situation would disagree with them.
“Theatre nurse”s and “high ranking Nurses” (what’s that? Admiral Nurses?) are paid to do a job. Part of that job is not lecturing or hectoring the population about what the population should do. It’s mone of their damn business.
I did not hoard toilet paper – I wish I did.
What business is it of yours, Robbo? These people are only a danger to themselves, if that.
Whoop de doo. Makes you an expert.
Fang and WDYSIA, the point is that Victorians don’t have to be treated like children, which is the first impulse of Big Government fascists like Daniel Andrews, who’s fine with taking bribes from crooked land developers, while his whole governing strategy is to get as many people as possible addicted to government welfare — a carbon copy of leftwing parties around the world seeking to increase the welfare herd while excusing government corruption. They all treat voters like idiots and stopping people walking on the beach is just the pretext they need.
Robbo – the photo’s that I saw from St. Kilda yesterday did not suggest to me that people were too close to each. To the contrary there were gaps between groups of people. The people close to each other were probably people from the same households.
Set the social distancing rule, and let the police enforce that. At the beach, at the park etc. It’s not about your location. It’s about your social density.
At the moment we allow people to mingle anywhere they like. Except for cafes, restaurants and beaches etc. no consistency.