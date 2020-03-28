How is the Cat family travelling?

Has any of our family been infected?
Any member of our immediate family and close friendship network?
Any of our more diffuse family, secondary friends, casual acquaintances, workmates and clubmates?
How many feel a sense of threat due to red flags – age, lung and respiratory conditions, compromised immune systems?
How voluntarily embraced the more extreme forms of lockdown in advance of directions?
All ok personally although some close family have multiple predisposing conditions and started to take a lot of care very early in the piece.
Nope but one of my 100 staff has pneumonia and is clear of CV19. I don’t actually know of anyone with the virus.
yesterday i reported somebody front-line who got tested.
came back (-)ve
No family or friends affected. Had a few people get tested but all returned negative results and just had regular colds and flu. We are sensitive to it as my mother in law has a couple of other conditions and only 50% lung capacity, and we are in the front end of the risk group ourselves.
So we have retreated to home base , which happily is regional these days so it does actually give real distance. The only definite going out is weekly shopping at this stage, and we try not to travel otherwise except when the aforementioned mother in law needs help. As we are in a bushfire area we have always been lite preppers and wound that up back in January so we can stay home comfortably for 6 weeks if need be.
Not really noticing much change in behaviour in my regional location, I think people have a false sense of security even though we are only 2 hrs out of the city. This morning the neighbour over the road has her extended family visiting from Melbourne (?!) My sense is generally , despite all the talk, people are only complying with what they are forced to comply with when things are shut and directly controlled/enforced.
All fine here. We have socially isolated ourselves, much as we’ve done for years now. It works for us.