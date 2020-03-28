Nothing instills respect like a medico talking like a 14 year-old

Some of the behaviour today — when we’re asking people to stay home — has been really crap.” – Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.



By Sutton’s logic (read the article), by pushing ahead with today’s local council elections, the Queensland Labor government may be responsible for knowingly causing thousands of deaths. These eminent people warned the government to stop it but were ignored. There is something very strange going on here. Queenslanders cannot go to a beer garden for lunch but Miss Palaszczuk forced the state’s entire adult population to attend crowded, germ-ridden polling stations. Oddly, the “National Cabinet” didn’t intervene.