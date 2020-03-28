Nothing instills respect like a medico talking like a 14 year-old

Some of the behaviour today — when we’re asking people to stay home — has been really crap.”
– Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
By Sutton’s logic (read the article), by pushing ahead with today’s local council elections, the Queensland Labor government may be responsible for knowingly causing thousands of deaths. These eminent people warned the government to stop it but were ignored. There is something very strange going on here. Queenslanders cannot go to a beer garden for lunch but Miss Palaszczuk forced the state’s entire adult population to attend crowded, germ-ridden polling stations. Oddly, the “National Cabinet” didn’t intervene.
Miss P knows more.
“But with 3,000 cases of COVID in Australia this week, we’re headed to 100,000 in two to three weeks without change.
“That means thousands of deaths. Overwhelmed health services. Medical staff at unacceptable risk. Unstoppable spread.
Was watching a program that was recorded a week ago. Reference to projections in Australia of 5,000,000 infected with a death toll of 50,000.
50,000! Can’t see it.
What is the death toll from flu each season in Australia? At least this provides a context.
Regarding covid-19, what percentage recover from ICU/ventilator?
Police pulling up a couple walking on a deserted beach, or a swimmer being pulled up on what essentially seems a deserted beach doesn’t do anything for Sutton’s “cause”. And, you’re right, C.L., on the other extreme, folk are required to cast a vote (indoors) in an election under threat of fine for failure to do so.
Don’t suppose politics were involved here? Was there any political advantage for pallechook in doing this or is it just a really dumb decision?