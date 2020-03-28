Open Forum: March 28, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, March 28, 2020
15 Responses to Open Forum: March 28, 2020

  2. Top Ender
    #3380157, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Arrrrrrrggggaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh!

    Multiple forums rule!

    Could we have a new forum every six hours please?

  3. Top Ender
    #3380159, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Biggles remembered.

    Where IS Gareth Evans these days?

    Didn’t he have an affair with a whiteboard?

  4. EvilElvis
    #3380163, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Trop tren round eye fruckers!

  5. Rex Mango
    #3380169, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:13 am

    TE, how did you get the intel about the new forum?

  6. Rex Mango
    #3380171, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Watching Absolutely Fabulous the Movie right now. Should I switch to Rage, or watch Ozzy Man on Youtube?

  7. Top Ender
    #3380172, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Dunno Rex…’tis always a mystery to me how a new forum starts.

    But I heard a while back the Forum changes over at midnight Friday.

  8. Rex Mango
    #3380174, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Gareth Evans was the public speaking coach for Kevin Rudd, his greatest gift to this great country.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3380175, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Where IS Gareth Evans these days?

    Wasn’t dear old Gareth Gareth last heard of, dancing the mattress mazurka with one of Don Chipp’s old party? What was their name again?

  10. Rex Mango
    #3380176, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:17 am

    I checked and there was no knew one when you posted, then I went back and there was.

  11. John Commenus
    #3380188, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:26 am

    These forums are spreading like COVID 19

  12. Rossini
    #3380197, posted on March 28, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Watching The Teach on SBS
    Better than watching the news

  14. Rex Mango
    #3380214, posted on March 28, 2020 at 1:01 am

    This COVID19 a very strange disease. Starts from China, but they get on top of it quickly. Gets to the rest of the world, where it can’t be controlled and British Royal Family and PM go down with it. Chinese have long running beef with UK thanks to HK. This disease locks up world economy as well.

